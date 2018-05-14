Colgate-Palmolive: A Consumer Defensive Heavyweight

Those who own Colgate should continue to hold, but for prospective investors, even at 52-week lows, Colgate is overvalued and not a buy yet.

Source: Google Images

As markets cool off, great defensive stock options become set at more reasonable valuations. Colgate-Palmolive (CL) is a very prominent blue-chip stock that satisfies a number of defensive metrics ranging from CL's high dividend yield, geographically diversified business, and inelastic demand for the company's products. Furthermore, based on historical stock prices, CL appears to be more moderately valued as the stock price hovers around its 52-week low. However, CL has experienced quite a dip in revenues over the past couple years, with revenues sliding from $17.3 billion in 2014 to $15.5 billion in 2017, raising concerns as to whether CL has hit a business ceiling. This article assesses a buy, sell, or hold rating for CL.

Colgate, An In-Depth Look

Defensiveness

CL has always stood out as a consumer defensive blue chip. The company's oral health product line of toothpaste, toothbrushes, and mouthwash is readily demanded irrespective of economic vagaries. CL exhibits a great degree of business simplicity; the company manufactures and sells consumer-defensive products relying on advertising spending and population growth to facilitate increased revenues. CL's revenues are geographically diversified across North America (20%), Latin America (25%), Europe (16%), Asia Pacific (18%), and Africa/Eurasia (6%). Aside from CL's oral segment, the company is diversified across the personal care, home care, and pet nutrition segments. Although CL's oral health segment (toothbrushes, toothpaste, mouthwash, natural toothpaste "Toms products") comprises 48% of net sales, CL also has a 19% weighting in the personal care segment (deodorants, soaps, shower gels), 18% in homecare products (Ajax, Fabuloso, Axion), and 15% weighting in pet food. CL's entire product offering of pet food, cleaning items, bathing/hair products, and oral care items are consistently demanded by consumers. Furthermore, CL's simplistic product line affords a more streamlined and mechanized manufacturing process. Shower gels, toothpaste, shampoo, and soap are products that are inexpensive to create, requiring very little human oversight and handling. This has the effect of minimizing labor costs, lowering revenue costs, and helping confer elevated gross margin of 60.5% and profit margin of 13.10%.

From a competitive standpoint, CL is also advantaged. The company boasts preeminent market share; globally, CL holds 48% of market share in the oral care segment, 19% in personal care, 18% in home care, and 15% in pet nutrition.

Dividend

Colgate has an impeccable dividend-paying track record; the company has paid dividends since 1895 and consecutively increased its dividend payments for the past 54 years. CL joins the list of dividend kings with an extensive track record of dividend payments and increases. CL exhibits all the markings of a venerable and stable company with both the desire and ability to reward shareholders.

CL Dividend data by YCharts

Management

CL has exhibited great management. Assessing the company's glassdoor CEO ratings yields a 92% CEO approval rating. Investors would be inclined to agree as CL's management has presided over strategic capital allocation, doubled distributions, and $5.1 billion in share buybacks since 2013. As a result of CL's strong cash flow, CL's management is essentially presented with three options: make acquisitions, invest profits into R&D, advertising, and operations, or pay excess cash back to shareholders. As previously indicated, the company is engaged in buybacks and consistent dividend increases, but CL is also performing acquisitions/R&D in order to broaden the brand. CL recently acquired personal brands PCA Skin/EltaMD and has developed a number of new products ranging from Optic Whitening (teeth whitening), charcoal bristles toothbrushes, Metabolic Plus Mobility Canine Food, and Protex Antibacterial Soap. Continued research/development and acquisitions further diversify the CL brand, helps to mitigate revenue fluctuations, and provides consumers with a more extensive and innovative product selection. Furthermore, management has placed a lot of focus on bottom-line figures, resulting in decreased cost of goods sold, increased gross margin/profit margin, and depressed SGA expenses.

CL Cost of Goods Sold (Annual) data by YCharts

Concerns Regarding Colgate

In spite of CL's venerable business and great managerial execution, there are a number of issues ranging from revenue decreases, slight market share loss, slowing dividend growth, the stocks high valuation, rising popularity of online buying, escalating debt, and CL's state of business maturity. Although CL has exhibited a commitment to growing bottom-line numbers, the company, much like Procter & Gamble (PG), has encountered growth problems. The rising popularity of online buying prevents CL from leveraging shelf space to the extent that it had done in the past. Now more than ever, 21st-century consumers exhibit less brand loyalty and are pursuing niche-oriented product lines as opposed to just deferring purchasing decisions based on brand. If you examine the revenue charts below, PG lost close to $15 billion in revenue over the past six years, and CL experienced revenue contraction of close to $2 billion since 2014.

PG Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts CL Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

CL has also reduced revenue expectations amidst declining organic sales growth and stalling operating profit and free cash flow. Although CL has reduced advertising spending in more recent years, the company's growth has slowed particularly in mature markets such as North America. Slowing revenue growth is an indication that CL has reached an elevated state of business maturity, especially in highly developed markets. However, CL still has growth opportunities abroad in more developing markets such as in the Asia-Pacific Region, Europe, and South America. If you look at the graphic below, the global middle class population will increase by 3.1 billion by the year 2030. Because CL's products are indispensable to everyday existence (oral and bodily hygiene products as well as home are items), the company's growth trajectory is aligned mainly with population growth. From a business growth perspective, the Asia-Pacific region (particularly China) offers significant revenue expansion opportunities for CL. Although CL's performance has weakened slightly in this region, CL still maintains preeminent market share in the toothpaste segment. From 1995 to present day, CL's market share in the Chinese toothpaste segment has doubled to near 30%.

Source: Colgate-Palmolive

Something to note though is CL has experienced continued debt escalation. Over the past five years, CL's debt has risen from $5.2 billion in 2013 to $6.7 billion in 2018. Although CL's debt is well covered by operating cash flow (44.3%, greater than 20% of debt), high debt levels are a consideration for the conservative investor. Additionally, high debt levels may impede future acquisitions.

Conclusion

Despite CL displaying a dip in revenues, I am not overly concerned as the company boasts preeminent market share, consistently develops innovative new products, and will benefit from population growth (especially in international markets). As a result, for those who currently own the stock, I would issue a hold rating; just keep collecting the dividend and don't be overly concerned with slowing growth.

However, for individuals who may feel inclined to invest, despite trading at 52-week lows, CL is still overvalued. The stock is expensive; CL's price to sales ratio of 3.5 and PE ratio of 23.49 are both high, and the company is overvalued based on intrinsic cash flows. CL is trading at $61.91 a share, far exceeding the company's future cash flow value of $49.78. I would render a buy target for CL at around $55, as realistically, investors will likely have to pay more for such a venerable company.

Source: CL Value Based on Intrinsic Cash Flows

Author's note: Thanks for taking the time to read the article. If you found this article insightful and would like to be notified when I publish future stock articles, make sure to click the orange "Follow" button at the top of the page. If you would like to read more of my articles you can find them on my SA page here. I am also available to further discuss topics of this article in the comments section below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author's note: Thanks for taking the time to read the article. If you found this article insightful and would like to be notified when I publish future stock articles, make sure to click the orange "Follow" button at the top of the page. If you would like to read more of my articles you can find them on my SA page here. I am also available to further discuss topics of this article in the comments section below.