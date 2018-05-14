United-Guardian Is A Buy

Over the past year, the shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) are up about 28%. In spite of that appreciation, I think the shares still represent good value on a risk-adjusted basis. I’ll go through my reasoning below by focusing in on the financial history of the firm, and by highlighting some of the key points I took away from my conversation with an executive at the firm. I’ll also model what I consider to be a reasonable future price based on dividend growth. I’ll conclude with a quick review of the stock itself, as distinct from the business. For those who can’t stand the suspense, or my writing, this is a particularly good, safe investment for people who are interested in enhancing their income in a relatively low risk fashion.

Business Overview

I had a brief phone call with an executive at the company and he clarified some of the misunderstandings I had about the business. In particular, I asked about the nature of the business, and for a breakdown of revenue by market. I was also curious about the increasing importance of income derived from the investment portfolio, so I asked about that.

Between 25-30% of the business is from older pharmaceutical products that have been around for decades. This portion of the business is a cash cow, in that it represents fairly consistent income that doesn’t take much attention to service profitably. This portion of the business isn't expected to either lose ground or grow very much in the coming years. In addition, ~60% of the business comes from skin care products, and these are sold through a distributor in the United States. In my view it’s worth noting that, although fully 55%-60% of these products end up outside of the United States, the company takes on no currency risk, as they transact with their local distributor in dollars. The remainder of the business involves pharmaceutical lubricants (like urinary catheters). In short, the company sells relatively in demand, proprietary products that seem to have a global market.

In terms of growth drivers, the company will obviously benefit from the growth in the urinary catheter market and this market is expected to grow at a CAGR of just under 5.5% to 2024. In addition, the growth of the skin care market has shown, and is expected to continue to show, robust growth.

Financial Snapshot

A quick look at the last five years of financial history suggests that the firm has had five years of lower sales and lower net income. On the plus side, the company seems to have bounced back a great deal in 2017 relative to 2016. Additionally, profit margin seems to have compressed from ~38% five years ago to ~28.5% in 2017. Again, 2017’s margin improved relative to 2016. In terms of the capital structure, the balance sheet is among the cleanest I’ve seen. The firm has no long term debt, which I also like, especially as a great deal of debt is scheduled to refinance at higher rates over the next five years.

What’s particularly interesting (to me, at least) about the financials is the net income from investment securities, and the aggressive dividend. I’ll talk about each element in turn.

Marketable Securities

A quick look at the financial statements reveals that income from investment securities is a growing component of the firm’s cash profile. For instance, income from investments now represent about 8% of net income, up from about 4% five years ago. This prompts the question: how much market risk is an investor taking on if a growing portion of income relies on buoyant markets? This question takes on a more urgent tone when you look at the most recent statement of cash flows shows, where it’s shown that proceeds from sale of investment securities was greater in 2017 than net income.

Source: 2017 10-K



A conversation I had with an executive at the shop cleared this up to my satisfaction, though. The cash from investing simply represents buying and selling activity and, in this case, much of it was used to fund the special dividend the firm made this year. Suggesting that this is as much an investment shop as a personal care products shop would stretch the bounds of reasonableness. For example, the same cash flow statement reveals that cash from operations is up about 74% from last year to this. Thus, investment income may represent a relatively sizable portion of net income, but net income would still be impressive in its absence. Thus, I tend to think of income from investments as gravy.

The Dividend

I find it very hard to judge the quality of management based on the rather esoteric criteria I encountered in business school. Concepts like “vision”, “leadership” and the like might be great for MBA seminars, but their impact on shareholder returns is unproven in my view. When it comes to judging management, I try to limit myself to focusing on tangible, quantifiable actions. I want to quantify the extent to which management is shareholder friendly. In regard to United-Guardian, I give them an A+. Management has returned just over $22.5 million to shareholders over the past five years. The fact that this has shareholder return has come from dividends alone is particularly good in my view, because share buybacks can be troublesome if management buys back at too high a price. It seems that United-Guardian management doesn’t play such games, and simply pays dividends, which I like a great deal.

The fact that management has returned so much to shareholders (often amounts greater than the company earned in a given year), suggests that they are very shareholder friendly.

Source: Company filings



Modeling the Dividend

While the recent financial history of United-Guardian may be interesting to some, most investors are more interested in the future than the past for obvious reasons. It’s with that in mind that I’ll spend some time trying to come up with a price forecast based on a forecast of dividend growth. When I perform such a forecast, I hold all else (i.e. yield) constant, and grow the dividend, to see the impact on price.

Given that United-Guardian has paid special dividends and the like, and these may cloud the issue somewhat, I’m going to use the total dividends paid from the cash flow statement as the basis of my forecast. I don’t think I’m being overly optimistic in this treatment. For instance, in May of last year, the company declared a $.42 dividend, and in November the company declared a $.50 dividend and a $.50 special dividend, for a total of $1.00 paid in December. As I stated earlier, this is a management that seems eager to reward shareholders with dividend payments.

Over the past five years, the total dividends paid by the firm have grown at a CAGR of about 7.9%. In order to be as conservative as possible, I’m going to drop this growth rate to 5% over the next five years. Some will probably argue that this is too conservative an assessment, but when I’m wrong, I prefer pleasant surprises.

When I conduct this forecast, I infer a CAGR for the shares of just over 10% over the next four years. In addition, most (54%) of these returns come from growing dividends, which are a more reliable source of returns than something we can get from the capricious stock market. In my view, the likely decent return from dividend growth is another compelling reason to own this stock.

source: Author forecast

The Stock

For better or worse (probably worse), investors don’t typically access the future cash flows of a given business directly. They access those cash flows by purchasing stock, that supposedly acts as proxy for the behavior of the underlying business. The problem is that stocks sometimes act according to rules all their own, changing in ways that don’t really reflect any change in the underlying business. It’s with that in mind that I should spend some time talking about the valuation of the stock itself.

When I think about valuations, I want to see a stock that’s trading near the low end of its price to free cash flow. Although United-Guardian has been more expensive on a price to free cash basis, it’s certainly been cheaper as well. Thus, I’d describe my reaction to the valuation here onomatopoeically as “meh.”

Source: Gurufocus



Conclusion

In spite of the fact that the shares are up about 28% over the past year, and the fact that they are neither cheap no expensive on a price to free cash flow basis, I think they represent an excellent investment on a risk-reward basis. In the relativistic game of investing, we must choose between imperfect choices. In my view, the dividend yield, dividend growth, and the low risk/clean capital structure more than make up for a stock that’s trading near the middle of its price to free cash flow range. I think all investors, and particularly income oriented investors, would benefit from picking up shares of United-Guardian. To minimize risk, there’s likely no harm in buying in slowly, 25% at a time over the next six months.



