Alteryx Reports Revenue Deceleration In Q1: Valuation Is Rich

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) put up a good but not a great quarter considering its valuation of more than 10X on an EV/Fwd Revenue basis. We like the addressable market growth and the company's full life-cycle, collaborative, governed, analytics workbench solution for data scientists, citizen data scientists and potentially line of business users. However, competition is keen and valuation prevents us from having a buy opinion at this price level.

The 50% Y-O-Y total revenue growth (we projected an above consensus growth rate of 45%) was strong but 39.9% domestic growth represents a step-down from the 44% to 48% rates produced in 2017. International did have good results though, with an 88% increase Y-O-Y. Net revenue retention was down a percentage point compared to the year ago figure of 133%. We note that deferred revenue on a current and non-current basis declined sequentially by 2% though the first quarter is seasonally slower than fourth quarter performances.

Gross profit margins improved to 88% versus 83% last year which does speak to pricing power strength. The company missed our GAAP earnings per share estimate by $0.02. It was mainly due to research and development as well as sales and marketing expenses growing more rapidly than we projected. We were looking for operating expenses as a percent of revenues of 93% versus the 102% posted. Part of the increase was due to on-boarding of new hires Q1 and Q4. Investment in the sales force and developers will continue as it expands its geographic footprint and markets Promote which allows users to operationalize or put analytic models into production and monitor their efficacy.

Operating cash flow margins keep improving and EBITDA margins came in at -7% versus -17% last year. Cash flow from operations was $12 million versus $5 million in the year ago quarter though the result reflects higher collections realized from Q4 sales. This improving cash generation does highlight the favorable economics of Alteryx's business model.

Tableau prep (project Maestro) launched in April is being bundled with the Creator offering and is a shot across the bow of Alteryx and other data prep and BI vendors. At this juncture Alteryx has deeper blending/prep functionality but the market may worry for a few quarters about how fast Tableau will expand prep functionality and thus represent a headwind to Alteryx marketing efforts. Right now only 15% of Alteryx's platform outputs go to visualization products and of those about 50% go to non-Tableau visualization products. We are monitoring these developments closely.

We are a bit surprised to see the CEO selling so many shares recently (from March 14th to April 27th). And of course it raises the question: if the outlook on the company's fundamentals and stock are bright, why is the chairman and chief executive officer selling 160,000 shares worth $5.478 million at prices ranging from $30.71 to $36.81. It may be for tax reasons and we didn't ask the company, but it is noteworthy.

Alteryx is an attractive analytics pure play. We suspect the market may be projecting an uplift in revenue growth from the new Promote offering but management noted several times on the conference call that it is still too early and that a material change may not surface for "6 to 8 to 10 quarters". We see modest upside potential with shares trading at 10.4x EV/2018 Projected Revenues and a deceleration surfacing in domestic revenue growth as well as new competitive and pricing concerns emerging from Tableau Prep.

