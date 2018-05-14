L Brands' 7%+ Yield Is Safe For Now

Image credit

L Brands (LB) was once a darling of the retail sector. The stock boasted tremendous rates of growth and topped it off with sizable dividends. Those days, however, have mostly passed, and LB has been hammered in the past several months, lingering around multi-year lows at present. LB's dividend has always been a big source of returns for shareholders as the yield has been important to management. This is true to such an extent that special dividends used to be paid each year in addition to the already-ample payout. But as we'll see below, LB's finances simply aren't in the shape they used to be and for that reason, the dividend's financing is certainly much more precarious than it once was. I don't see cash production as a problem right now, and LB is likely fine for at least another year or two, but investors would do well to monitor the situation very closely in case a dividend cut becomes necessary in the future.

Let's begin by taking a look at LB's dividends paid against its FCF for the past several years. This gives us an idea of how much cash LB has generated in the past, which directly impacts its ability to pay the dividend. I prefer this metric to EPS as that number can contain accounting items that have nothing to do with actual cash produced. FCF gives us an unadulterated look at a company's ability to return cash to shareholders.

LB's FCF - and even its dividend payments - have been all over the place in this time period. It has paid wildly different dividends from year to year not only because its regular dividend has generally increased over time but because it used to pay meaningful special dividends. The spikes in the blue lines above are years where LB paid a special dividend - only 2013 and 2017 didn't see special dividends. In all, LB paid $5.6B in cash dividends to shareholders, good for an average of over $900M annually. For some context, its current market cap is just $9B; this is some serious cash we're talking about.

FCF has been strong throughout and if you notice, it has closely matched the dividends paid. This is intentional, of course, as the company's special dividends were intended to return excess cash to shareholders in the good years. Last year's challenges with sales and margins sank FCF and as a result, there was no special dividend. Don't be surprised if 2018 is the same way but even with the standard quarterly dividend - which hasn't been raised in almost two years - LB is still spending roughly $700M on cash dividends annually.

The chart below shows LB's FCF usage or the amount of its FCF that is consumed by dividend payments. This is analogous to the payout ratio that uses EPS instead of FCF, but this is a truer measure of a company's ability to sustain its payout.

The green bars are years where special dividends took place and the blue bars are years where just the normal quarterly dividend was paid. FCF usage in the special dividend years - $3 in 2012, $1 in 2014, $2 each in 2015 and 2016 - was obviously much higher than it would have been. However, 2017's value of almost 100% is what I'm concerned about. The fact that LB overspent a bit in the years with special dividends isn't important. What's important is that LB's downturn in its fundamentals has deteriorated its ability to generate FCF.

LB's fundamentals have driven its FCF lower because it has been under considerable pressure from both revenue and margins. The company's comparable sales have fallen significantly from recent years and that has caused promotions, discounts, and general pricing pressure, bringing margins down. Industry headwinds have plagued Victoria's Secret in particular as prices for women's apparel continue to fall, further squeezing margins. In addition to that, a build in inventory in 2017 produced a negative swing of $167M against 2016, further lowering operating cash flow. To LB's credit, it did cut capex by $283M and that helped generate additional FCF.

However, the overarching problem LB is facing is not inventory or capex; it is earnings. Analysts have earnings recovering a bit in 2018 and 2019 but some of that is due to share repurchases, which consume cash instead of producing it. Dollar earnings may still be under some pressure or at least close to stagnant in the next year or two, meaning LB's dividend may look like it did in 2017 for the foreseeable future.

Is this a big problem? Not necessarily. LB's FCF is strong enough as it is today in order to pay for most or all of its current dividend, particularly considering that the share count is being reduced by the buyback. That means that even if FCF doesn't improve this year or next year, so long as LB doesn't raise the payout, it can finance it indefinitely.

Of course, the other impact of that situation is that one shouldn't expect regular, sizable dividend increases. Just because LB can finance its current dividend, dividend raises aren't a certainty. However, at the current price, LB is yielding well in excess of 7%. Thus, I'm not sure investors are really counting on dividend raises anytime soon; like me, I'm sure other investors are more concerned with management effecting a turnaround and not raising the payout.

I think LB is priced well here given that it has a new share repurchase authorization, comps are stabilizing, and its dividend is safe for now. Investors have left it for dead and while it certainly isn't going to return to its highs above $80 anytime soon, it does look cheap. And with the yield now at 7.4%, it certainly does look enticing.

