An Energy Update: Here We Go Again?

T. Boone Pickens was always fond of saying that the best cure for high prices is high prices and the best cure for low prices is low prices. High prices would weaken demand and elicit new supply while the opposite would occur with low prices. This pattern has elicited several boom-bust cycles in energy over the past half century, the most recent being the 2014-16 period. Crude oil prices peaked in 2014 at approximately $110 per barrel, crude bottomed below $30 per barrel in 2016, and prices currently have returned to a range in the $70 per barrel area.

In past energy market analyses An Updated Energy Outlook, we showed from statistical models that a crude price under $40 per barrel was unsustainable. We also showed that a price recovery to the $80 per barrel level was likely given a dearth of new investment. A caveat to our recovery thesis was the emergence of renewables i.e. wind, solar, and electric vehicles and the timing of the extent to which these could gain market share from fossil fuel.

The price recovery to the $70 zone has arrived more quickly than most analysts thought remotely possible. A key reason has been the success that the alliance of Russia, Saudi Arabia, and the rest of OPEC has enjoyed in limiting output and reducing (eliminating) a global supply glut. That agreement which was negotiated in October 2016 called for a production cut of 1.6mbd that would be effective for at least six months. But here we are eighteen months later and the agreement not only remains in effect but is meeting with virtually full compliance among members.

The volume of inventory held worldwide is hard to measure. But commercial stocks held in the U.S. are a good directional proxy and as Chart I attached shows these have plummeted. From a peak of about 1.4 billion barrels in September 2016, stocks currently are around 1.18 billion barrels, a decline of about 16% and in absolute terms are below the five-year average. This decline has occurred in almost uninterrupted fashion over the period.

Over this period too, global economic growth has been steady if unspectacular, boosting global demand. Indeed, since 2016, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has frequently raised its estimate of usage. Chart II attached shows the differential between the IEA's forecasted level of demand and actual demand six months later. Just six months ago, for example, IEA forecast global usage just shy of 100 mbd by this spring. In its most recent outlook it is posting current usage at 100.5 mbd.

When initially devised, the OPEC production agreement producers hoped that it could successfully remain in effect until global supply-demand balance was achieved, at which point production restraints would be relaxed. Most observers, including the IEA and the Saudis, now say that balance has been restored. But the Saudi-Russia nexus is now seeking a longer-term cooperation agreement.

It is estimated that Russia's break-even price is in the high $60 per barrel area. So the country is enjoying the positive budgetary impact of higher prices. It is estimated that Saudi needs a price around $85 per barrel to finance its ambitious programs to transform the economy. Meanwhile, Iran is making noises that a price in the mid $60 zone is most desirable.

These differences could create fissures within the alliance. And of course new uncertainties are being introduced by the U.S. decision to abandon the six-party Iran nuclear agreement. On the one hand, the reinstatement of economic sanctions on Iran could reduce its oil exports by anywhere from 200k to 1.5mbd.

Because a rising volume of its oil transactions are being consummated in non-dollar currencies, we would lean toward the low-end estimates. Meanwhile, there is always the possibility that Iran's enemy i.e. Saudi could fill any void in the supply chain thereby raising the specter of potential cheating by other producers and unraveling the alliance.

It is always difficult to quantify the magnitude of any geopolitical risk premium in the oil price. But with the global supply - demand balance steadily improving, there is a strong fundamental reason for the steady march to higher prices as shown by Chart III attached.

By the date of the OPEC production sharing agreement, West Texas crude (WTI) had climbed from around $30 per barrel to around $50 per barrel on improving supply/demand fundamentals. At the time, many analysts felt strongly that $55 per barrel would be a ceiling. Prices hovered around $50 into the spring of 2017 but since then prices have steadily risen to its current level around $70 per barrel.

U.S. shale oil production was profitable with prices in the $50-$60 range and domestic exploration and production began to accelerate. The active oil rig count rose from a low of about 350 rigs in the spring of 2016 to nearly double that level a year later. And as prices continued rising, the rig count continued to rise to about 835 units at last count. Importantly at the 2014 cyclical peak when about 1600 rigs were operating, domestic production was at about 7.5mbd. Currently, with nearly half the number of rigs operating, domestic production is around 10.7 mbd and climbing according to the Energy Information Agency.

Two things stand out. Improved drilling techniques have boosted productivity in the oil patch. More importantly, the boom in domestic oil production has not only turned the U.S. into an exporter but it has been an important buffer against the OPEC production agreement and the simultaneous increase in global demand. Were it not for the boom in domestic production, all else constant, the current price structure would look downright tame relative to what it could be.

But while U.S. production has soared in response to rising prices, global exploration and production investment is still lagging. Reliable data is elusive but from sketchy data sources at our disposal, we showed that spending correlates well with a two-year lag on oil prices. From this we concluded that global expenditures would begin recovering in 2017 but that a sustained price in excess of $80 per barrel would be necessary to ignite a significant improvement.

This conclusion is similar to recent comments from the Saudi leadership in which it was stated that a price over $80 per barrel is necessary to insure the long run health of the oil industry. It is also consistent with comments from officials at Schlumberger (SLB). On its most recent earnings call, SLB's chief executive Paal Kibsgaard stated:

in spite of these clear signs of a tightening oil market, there has been no upward revision to 2018 E&P spending with North American and international upstream investments still expected to grow in the range of 20% and 5% respectively. Based on these investment levels and the current supply, we believe it is increasingly likely that the industry will face growing supply challenges over the coming years and that a significant increase in global E&P investment will be required to minimize the impending production deficit.

Our view has been that a longer-term constraint on oil prices would be the emergence of renewables and the speed with which these could gain market share at the expense of fossil fuel. Indeed, whereas ten years ago, the notion of peak oil supply dominated debate within the industry, today the notion of peak oil demand is a dominant subject for debate. Major oil company officials are pegging peak demand to occur as early as the late 2020s. However, the official position of the American Petroleum Institute (API), the IEA, and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) officials believe the notion of peak demand is no more likely than the earlier notion of peak supply.

From our vantage point, we are concerned that the recovery cycle in fossil fuel is being shortened by OPEC's success in constraining supply at the same time geopolitical pressures are seemingly building. Emerging renewables, which we would deem to be a long-term structural phenomenon simply cannot keep up. If so, prices may well rise considerably higher in the short run, laying the groundwork for yet another boom - bust cycle in oil, with negative consequences for the global economy.

Chart I

Chart II IEA Oil Demand September 2017 and April 2018

Chart III Oil Production and Rig Count

Additional disclosure: Please note that this article was written by Dr. Vincent J. Malanga and Dr. Lance Brofman with sponsorship by BEACH INVESTMENT COUNSEL, INC. and is used with the permission of both.