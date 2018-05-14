Tesla: The Imperative For A China Plant

Tesla has a downside of only $7 from the consensus price target. If Tesla is indeed on the brink of bankruptcy, the price target (low) should edge closer to $0.

Wall Street Analysts Are Not Convinced Tesla Is Heading For Bankruptcy

Much ink has been spilled debating whether Tesla (TSLA) is on the way to bankruptcy. Articles from vocal bears in Seeking Alpha such as Montana Skeptic, Anton Wahlman, Bill Maurer are balanced with bulls like Victor Dergunov and ValueAnalyst. Despite the intense scrutiny on Tesla's financials, analysts are also split on the prospects of the electric car company. Even after the most favorable price target on Tesla was shaved in March, it remained around $470, or 56 percent higher than the prevailing price. On the other hand, the low end of the price target, according to data from YCharts, crept up slightly early in the year. At the last closing price of $301.15, Tesla has a downside of only $7 from the consensus price target. Nevertheless, if Tesla is indeed on the brink of bankruptcy, the low end of the price target should have been revised downwards to somewhere closer to $0. Apparently, nobody told the analysts and Wall Street is none the wiser.

YCharts

Lowering Of Import Tariffs On Cars Into China A Key Positive For Tesla

Last month, the Chinese President, Mr. Xi Jinping, promised to significantly lower tariffs on products, including cars. As a reminder, Tesla currently faces a hefty 25% tax on its imported vehicles into China. The import duty is a major factor why a Tesla Model S sedan costs 50% more to a buyer in China than in the U.S. Another prohibitive cost comes from the Value Added Tax ("VAT") at 17 percent as well as the "shipping & handling" fees to transport a car from California to China, as estimated by Tesla in 2014 at $3,600. There is no lack of local alternatives which are priced much lower. For instance, an ES8 Standard from "Tesla-killer" NIO costs around half that of Tesla's Model X 75D.

While Tesla apparently has no issue attracting buyers - it doubled sales in China with over $2 billion achieved in 2017 - passing on half the savings on taxes to consumers and keeping the other half would go a long way to improving customer satisfaction and its own financials.

Key Obstacle To A Tesla Plant In China Is Cleared

While lowering the import tariffs would help Tesla, what is more useful for the California-based electric car manufacturer is the removal of a two-decade restriction on foreign automakers. I doubt Elon Musk's insistence on a fully-owned facility in China was due to the concern of intellectual property theft. He had declared in a public letter titled "All Our Patent Are Belong To You" which stated that Tesla would make its patents "open source". The key premise was that Tesla's edge would come from its people.

"We believe that Tesla, other companies making electric cars, and the world would all benefit from a common, rapidly-evolving technology platform. Technology leadership is not defined by patents, which history has repeatedly shown to be small protection indeed against a determined competitor, but rather by the ability of a company to attract and motivate the world’s most talented engineers. We believe that applying the open source philosophy to our patents will strengthen rather than diminish Tesla’s position in this regard."

- Elon Musk, CEO, Tesla (June 12, 2014)

According to Investopedia, the time and resources spent developing management expertise and training employees to "enhance intellectual capital provides a return to the company, though difficult to quantify, but something that can contribute toward many years' worth of business". Given all the hiccups in the Fremont plant we have heard about, it is clear that possessing the technological capabilities is not enough. In any case, China's intellectual property protections in 2018 are already rated higher than what Canada scored in 2016, according to a report by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Global Innovation Policy Center. A successful EV-maker would need to develop execution abilities.

Abundance Of Workers Skilled In Car Manufacturing In Shanghai

The risk is that its staff gets poached, but this can happen in the U.S. as well as in China and anywhere in the world. In fact, there are more workers skilled in vehicular manufacturing in Shanghai, the likely location for its first China plant, than in California. SAIC Motor Corp., the largest car manufacturer on China’s A-share market and ranked number 41 on the 2017 Fortune 500 list, calls Shanghai home. SAIC Motor launched the Roewe ERX5 on June 3 in the Shenzhen, Guangdong, province, which the company claimed to be the world’s first electric internet-connected SUV, along with a YunOS Auto map for charging. YunOS is the mobile operating system developed by Alibaba Group (BABA) which has since been rebranded as AliOS. In early March, the Chinese carmaker and German chipmaker Infineon Technologies AG agreed to set up a joint venture to make power modules in Wuxi, a city near Shanghai in eastern China.

(Source: SAIC Motors)





Chinese electric-car startup NIO (formerly known as NextEV), which has attracted three of China's famous BATX tech giants, namely, Baidu (BIDU), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF), and Xiaomi (XI) as investors, is also based in Shanghai. Singapore's state investment vehicle Temasek Holdings and computing titan Lenovo Group (OTCPK:LNVGY) (OTCPK:LNVGF) are also early backers of NIO. Qoros Automotive, a 50-50 joint venture between Chinese state-owned Chery Automobile and Singaporean investment company Kenon Holdings, is headquartered in Shanghai, while its assembly plant in Changshu is near Shanghai. Looking elsewhere in China, BYD Co. Ltd. (OTCPK:BYDDF) (OTCPK:BYDDY), a Chinese EV-maker backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), has manufacturing sites in Shenzhen, Huizhou, Shanxi, and Shanghai.





A China Plant Would Significantly Improve Tesla's Profitability

The bears' case on Tesla's shrinking gross profit margin and its negative net profit margin is certainly not without merit. From achieving a gross profit margin of nearly 30 percent, that has shrunk more than half to only 13.4 percent. Its net profit has also trended deeper into the negative territory in recent quarters.

YCharts

One key concern regarding Tesla's expenses is its increasing reliance on human workers to address issues related to the overuse of automation in its factory. Elon Musk admitted in April that automation had actually slowed the Model 3 production process. Already in 2017, Tesla has seen a faster climb in its employee addition, although the pace is still lagging that of its revenue increase. Nonetheless, the average SG&A expense per employee has risen to nearly $90,000 despite a sustained increase in the denominator.

YCharts

As such, the much lower wage cost in China compared to the U.S. must have caught the eyes of Elon Musk. According to Michael Dunne, president of Dunne Automotive, a Hong Kong-based company that facilitates investments between the U.S. and China, the average line worker at a UAW-represented American assembly plant today makes about $29 per hour. In contrast, the hourly pay in China for the same work ranges from $4.20 at Chinese domestic carmakers such as Geely and BYD to $9.00 or so at German multinational automotive corporation Daimler’s (OTCPK:DDAIF) joint-venture assembly plant in Beijing.

Assuming that Tesla pays the higher salary cost at $9.00 per hour for its 37,000 workers (likely more now, but I am being conservative; assuming the majority of the workforce works on the factory floor) and an eight-hour shift with 20 working days, that's a savings of $355 million per quarter (37,000 * 20 * 8 * 20 * 3)! That means, if Tesla is to replicate the production in China, it would be able to save around $355 million per quarter on wages alone. Note that its Q1 2018 gross profit was only $438.50 million.

Savings could also come from the well established automotive manufacturing network in Shanghai and the neighboring provinces where major international suppliers such as Bosch (OTC:BSWQY), Continental (OTCPK:CTTAF), Delphi (DLPH), and ZF Friedrichshafen have large local bases. Compared to California, Shanghai looks much more friendly to automotive production. Various car parts can be easily sourced from these global players which have presence in China for decades and have brought part costs down considerably over the years.

(Source: Automotive News Europe - extracts only, not a complete list)

Conclusion

While Tesla's cash flow challenges are well known, it's not the first time that it is in a similar situation. Today's struggle could end up being just a small chapter in the electric car maker's long future. If Tesla manages to overcome its cash crunch and production ramp-up difficulties, it would then be able to focus on setting up its proposed plant in Shanghai. Once up, Tesla would be able to herald in an age of much-improved profitability, thanks to the reduction in tariffs and cost of production. Furthermore, the Chinese market is just too big to ignore. Wall Street Journal quoted analysts as saying Chinese EV sales are on course to hit 1 million units this year for the first time. That would be a 29 percent increase from the 777,000 electric vehicles sold last year. In another two years (2020), 2 million EVs could be sold if the Chinese government's target is reached.

Given the positives a Tesla plant would bring to Shanghai, such as the honor of hosting a well sought after standalone EV-maker and the associated economic contribution from the EV production, I would not be surprised that the local government would provide incentives to Tesla. For Chinese investors who do not even mind investing in untested electric car startups like NIO, I don't see why they wouldn't consider financing Tesla, a company with full-fledged manufacturing capabilities and a long list of reservations. After all, Tencent already has a 5 percent stake in Tesla. The skepticism over Tesla's ability to thrive in the long run needs to be reexamined, especially considering the many advantages having a plant in China would bring to Tesla.

What's your take? Please freely share your thoughts with the Seeking Alpha community, let me know if you found this article useful or provide your feedback in the comments section.

Author's Note: Thank you for reading. If you would like a refreshing take on stocks that you own or are interested in, try looking here. Besides US companies, I cover a number of Asian stocks as well. If you wish to be informed of my new ideas via email so that you have time to read them before the articles get locked behind a paywall 10 days from publication, please select "Receive email alerts" when accessing on a desktop computer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.