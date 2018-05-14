Gramercy: Higher Bid Coming?

We evaluate if the offer is fair or not and the best triple net to buy with proceeds if investors decide to cash out.

You always rue the one that got away. Gramercy Property Trust (GPT) fits that definition for us. We identified it as relatively undervalued in late February but we had sold way too many puts on other stocks we liked and margined to our upper limit. Hence we could not pull the trigger in time.

That was a mistake.

GPT meandered through April but reached an agreement with Blackstone (BX) to be acquired for a 15% premium to its closing price. This made GPT one of the best performers in the REIT sector since the bottom earlier in the year. Investors and our favorite Seeking Alpha REIT author, however, have been a tad peeved at the offer that they deem as inadequate. Below, we examine their logic and make a recommendation on the shares at the current price.

Valuation for the deal

At the heart of the argument for a higher price is the current valuation of close to 13X 2018 funds from operations (FFO). With GPT having close to 80% assets in the industrial sector, surely the valuation should be close to that of this sector which trades around 18X FFO.

Source: NAREIT

We do believe there is some merit in that argument. However, we would like investors to focus on the amount of leverage being used in this sector. Many of the top names like Prologis (PLD) and DCT (DCT) have quite low debt to EBITDA ratios.

Where does GPT fit on this spectrum?

Source: GPT presentation

GPT is using a 1.5-2.0X turns of more debt and that increased leverage is what is boosting FFO. If GPT used the same leverage as Prologis for example its FFO would be a closer to 14.5X rather than 13.0X.

Source: Author's calculations

While this does not completely close the gap, we think it accounts for some of the discrepancy. One can add to this the fact that GPT also has a much shorter average debt term than most other pure industrial REITs. So higher leverage, more riskier shorter term debt and 20% non-industrial assets, each factor, potentially reduces the FFO multiple by 1-1.5X. One can argue that GPT is still being taken out for less than it is worth, and certainly GPT's newer asset base helps with that argument, but we don't think this is being stolen.

What to do at this point

The shares are priced close to the deal price of $27.50. There is an implied dividend that the current shareholders will receive but beyond that the proximity to the bid price might suggest expectations for a slightly higher price to soothe disgruntled investors. Be that as it may, we do not see room for a big increase for reasons mentioned above.

The triple net sector though is still rife with opportunities and investors cashing out should consider the multitude of opportunities still present. One that comes to mind is WP Carey (WPC). At $65.81/share it is trading at a lower valuation than the GPT takeout price (less than 13X 2018 FFO) but with a stronger more resilient global portfolio and a stronger balance sheet. We wrote about the merits of this one recently and think that this is currently the best place to switch capital within this group.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are short July $65 put on WPC.