A Profitable Small Cap Cannabis Stock Growing Revenues 168%

MCIG ticks some of the boxes in my wish list for a cannabis stock, but leaves me with doubts for the long term.

But are profits the right thing to focus on at this stage in the game?

I've been searching around for small-cap, US-based cannabis companies to invest in. Despite slow progress and temporary setbacks, most people can see the trajectory towards legalization in the US and the potential for the cannabis industry. Buy the right stock now and in a few years it could be many, many times higher.

But what is the right stock? Some companies won't survive to reap the rewards, others will drift ever lower, diluted repeatedly. When the big rise finally comes, you could be hoping to just break-even and get out.

At the moment, investors can't be too picky in this space. The ideal company does not exist. But here are a few of the things I am looking for:

Trustworthy management.

Positioned in areas of the industry with the most potential for profit and growth. I don't want a company that gets most of its revenue from apparel or bongs. I'm looking for companies who produce and sell cannabis, both medically and retail adult use.

Growing revenues and profitability/potential for profitability. Actually, profitability is not an issue at this early stage, but I do not want to see huge cash burn and toxic debt.

Minimal need for further dilution. This relates to the point above.

Actually, I have plenty more on my wish list, but perhaps I am already asking too much.

Candidate 1

I came across this note in my research, and although it relates to Potnetwork Holdings (OTCPK:POTN), it contained a helpful graphic, which helped my search.

The company which caught my eye first was mCig Inc. (OTCPK:MCIG). With a low market cap of only $117m, profitability, and an EBIT margin of 21.4%, could it be a diamond in the rough?

Let's look closer.

Operations

A look at the MCIG website shows us the company has various subsidiaries.

These are focused on the following areas.

What strikes me is MCIG do not grow or sell any cannabis themselves. Most of their operations are service and consultancy-based. For instance,

GROW CONTRACTORS IS A GROUP OF CANNABIS CONSULTANTS, CONTRACTORS, AND MASTER GROWERS COMBINING THEIR TALENTS TO BRING YOU EFFICIENT AND HIGH-QUALITY GROW SPACES.

This is all very well, but I want to know how much money this brings in. Let's skip all the blurb and get straight to the numbers.

Quarterly Results

The most recent 10-Q was released on 04/16/18 for the third quarter period ending 01/31/18.

Here are some of the important parts.

The first takeaway is Q3 was not actually profitable, with a $525k loss from operations. Q1 and Q2 were a lot better, and all three quarters combined show a small profit of $282k.

Secondly, MCIG's revenues in Q3 took a massive dive. Why?

Our revenue from operations for the three months ended January 31, 2018 was $780,241 compared to $1,362,689, a decrease of $582,448 or approximately 42.7%, from the three months ended January 31, 2017. This decrease is due to decreases of $972,787 in construction, $105,651 in CBD sales, and $64,485 in e-Cig sales. These decreases were offset by increases in advertising sales of $75,906 and cannabis supply of $484,569, as compared to the three months ended January 31, 2017.

The majority of MCIG's revenue comes from construction.

We develop, design, engineer, and construct modular buildings and green houses with unique and proprietary elements that assist cannabis and herbal growers in the market. Each modular building is uniquely designed for each customer. The Company began construction on its first contract in April 2016.

I'm guessing contracts dried up in Q3. Is this a growth area? How many green houses can they build? I'm not sure, but another quarter like this would be worrying.

As an aside, you'll notice a mention of "cannabis supply of $484,569" in the statement above. This is explained later.

In 2017 we began operating a cannabis supply business in Nevada on a trial basis. We are incubating the opportunity through a local entity in which we have obtained an option to acquire should we deem the project viable.

This is a potentially profitable venture, and worth keeping an eye on.

Thirdly, revenue growth is still impressive, despite Q3's dip.

Our revenue from operations for the nine months ended January 31, 2018 was $6,006,252 compared to $2,237,405, an increase of $3,768,847 or approximately 168%, from the nine months ended October 31, 2016. This increase is due to increases of $1,771,701 in construction, $1,342,056 in advertising sales, $1,159,333 in cannabis supply sales. These increases were offset by decreases in CBD sales of $254,470 and $249,773 in e-Cig sales, as compared to the three months ended January 31, 2017.

I would need to see another quarter to make sure construction revenues recover, but there is promise here.

Other Considerations

MCIG has the usual dilutive financing, which is a feature of many small-caps, especially in the cannabis industry. This isn't an area I am an expert in, and I have to just accept there will be all sorts of stock-based compensation.

Cash is tight, but there does not seem to be an immediate need for a capital raise, unless of course there is a further acquisition.

I use technical analysis to help with my trading, and MCIG has an interesting chart.

The moves are a lot cleaner and smoother than most other names in this space, which tend to spike wildly higher and fade just as quickly. MCIG actually has the makings of a steady uptrend.

With shares currently trading at $0.2237, MCIG's market cap is $92m. For a company with $6m in revenues in the first nine months of the year, and growing revenues at 168%, there is certainly potential for a rally. The 2017 high of $0.5 could be reached for a quick 100%.

But as a long-term investment, I have my doubts. Is construction the right area of this industry to be focused on? Q3 results say probably not, but it's worth watching another quarter or two before writing it off. There are many worse companies, but MCIG doesn't tick all my boxes.

Conclusions

MCIG is a promising company; it is profitable, revenues are growing, and it is diversified (perhaps too much so). However, I can't help doubting if construction is the best source for a cannabis company's revenues. Q3 earnings prove the income is patchy, and I wonder how much this area can grow.

While MCIG has its merits, and a rally looks probable, I would like to see more earnings before choosing it as a long-term investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.