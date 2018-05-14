Cornerstone: Turning The Ship Around

Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD), the once-troubled vendor of HCM and learning software, looks like it's been successful in nursing itself back to health. For most of 2016 and 2017, the company was barely growing above 10%. Wall Street opined that HCM was a crowded space to be in (this is as true today as it was back then), and that Cornerstone didn't have much of a place in it.

Now, however, it seems that Cornerstone has found its niche and has embarked on a stable growth path. When Cornerstone grew 21% y/y last quarter, some had thought it to be an anomaly - after all, Cornerstone had grown only 13% y/y in the full year FY17. Yet, this quarter, with Cornerstone growing at 19% y/y and robustly beating analyst estimates, it looks like the company will be able to sustain its recent trends.

Investors have rewarded Cornerstone for its renewed strength this year. Shares are up 35% year-to-date, eclipsing gains in the broader market. Still, however, shares look modestly valued. At the company's $2.77 billion market cap, less $639.2 million in cash and adding in $536.8 million in convertible debt, Cornerstone has a current enterprise value of $2.66 billion. Against the company's updated FY18 revenue guidance range of $503-$511 million (+5% y/y), this represents a 5.2x EV/FY18 revenue multiple, as seen in the chart below. That's below the average SaaS company at 6-7x forward revenues; despite the fact that Cornerstone's growth somewhat trails behind the typical SaaS company, its huge improvements in operating margin can't be ignored.

Cornerstone's guidance also raises questions - for a company that has grown at ~20% in the past two quarters, a guidance range that calls for only 5% growth at the midpoint seems far too conservative. Cornerstone drastically beat its own guidance this quarter, and is very likely to beat its full-year outlook. There's plenty of opportunity in the shares, with expectations so muted.

In January, Cornerstone received a lift after news circulated that it hired Goldman Sachs (GS) to explore a sale. Though the acquisition chatter has largely died down with Cornerstone's sale of ~$500 million in convertible debt, it seems not to matter - the company is doing just fine standalone.

It's true that Cornerstone is no longer as cheap as in late 2017, when shares were trading below $40 and at a 4x forward revenue multiple. However, there is still plenty of opportunity in Cornerstone as it continues a string of earnings beats and marches to a higher growth cadence. I'm long with a price target of $55, representing 17% upside from current levels and a valuation of 6x EV/FY18 revenues.

Q1 download

Here's a look at Cornerstone's results for the first quarter:

Figure 1. Cornerstone Q1 earnings

Source: Cornerstone investor relations

Cornerstone adopted the ASC 606 accounting standard in the quarter, which encompasses most of the SaaS industry had some very minor beneficial impacts to Cornerstone's revenue and bottom line - the reconciliation is also shown in the chart above. However, given the accounting changes are minimal, a year-over-year comparison still is valid.

The most salient point coming out of Cornerstone's Q1 was its growth - revenues grew 19% y/y to $133.1 million, effectively confirming that Q4's growth rate of 21% was not a fluke after Cornerstone had been growing in the low teens all year. The company seems to be on a more stable growth path, and it called out considerable strength in European markets in Q1.

Analysts in the quarter had expected only $126.4 million in revenues, or 13% y/y growth. Wall Street had been conditioned to think that Cornerstone was only going to grow in the mid-teens again, but the company blasted past expectations. This makes Cornerstone's guidance calling for 5% growth in FY18 a bit difficult to believe - and gives the stock a lot of opportunity to rally if expectations converge around the 5% growth range.

Cornerstone is also guiding to ARR of $477-$495 million by the end of FY18 - effectively signaling that by the end of the year, it expects nearly its entire revenue base to be primarily SaaS. Adam Miller, the company's CEO, also mentioned on the earnings call that its salespeople would no longer be compensated for non-recurring deals:

Regarding our sales commission plans, as of January 1, 2018, we eliminated quota credit and commissions for all nonrecurring sales, exclusively incentivizing our sales reps to grow recurring revenue. We anticipated this change could increase productivity as sales reps would use the incremental time and capacity that was formally spent selling services to focus on recurring revenue. To that end, although it’s early in our transformation, it’s worth noting that our sales rep productivity, as defined by new ARR per rep, was up 25% year-over-year in Q1. While it has only been one quarter, we are pleased with these results and believe the commission plan shift, along with our renewed focus on growing recurring sales, will help drive future revenue growth."

The company has also been reducing its sales headcount, down by about 10% since the second half of 2018, greatly boosting the company's margins and seemingly having no impact on revenue growth.

This brings us to Cornerstone's huge profitability improvements in the quarter. GAAP gross margins raced ahead to 72.1%, up 250 bps from 1Q17 and helped by the greater mix of SaaS revenues versus professional services - a trend that should continue going forward. Operating margin also saw a huge 460 bps expansion to -7.2%, effectively hitting near-breakeven on a GAAP basis, up from -11.8% in the year-ago quarter.

In addition to the gross margin improvements, this was largely driven by Cornerstone's headcount reduction in the sales org. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenues ticked down to 45% of revenues - still Cornerstone's largest expense category, but down meaningfully from 51% in 1Q17. Cornerstone's more focused approach toward sales - including a new VP of Field Operations and the elimination of commissions for non-recurring revenues - should help to drive additional efficiencies on this front.

Total adjusted net income in the quarter - which adds back stock comp and restructuring charges to Cornerstone's GAAP results - was a positive $8.2 million in the quarter, up nearly double from $4.8 million in 1Q17. On an per-share basis, Cornerstone's pro forma EPS of $0.14 greatly outperformed against Wall Street's expectations of $0.05.

Key takeaways

Cornerstone's strong Q1 is a robust signal of continued strength in the year. The company has managed to hit a wide array of critical objectives in the first quarter - maintaining ~20% growth, increasing the recurring revenue percentage and incentivizing the sales org to continue doing so, and achieving huge operating margin expansion via sales headcount reductions. Judging from the strength seen in the first quarter, Cornerstone's targets for FY18 appear modest and easily beaten.

Trading at just 5.2x forward revenues, the stock is well-priced to take advantage of a continued recovery in Cornerstone's core business. Remain long on this name.

