Open Letter To FTC: Herbalife's Contempt Of Consent Order

Disclosure of the ICA report would ensure potential HLF recruits are fully aware, and take due caution. As an SEC-regulated company, the FTC has an obligation to disclose deviations, if any, as this is clearly 'price-sensitive' information.

This is a grave danger to the public as there is solid evidence of brazen contempt of the FTC Consent Order since inception.

The findings of the ICA have not been disclosed.

The order included the appointment of an Independent Compliance Auditor (ICA) who would, from May 2017 ensure HLF's compliance and report to the FTC bi-annually.

In July 2016, after 2 years of deliberation, the FTC issued an unprecedented $200M fine and detailed consent order to address HLF's misconduct.

This article highlights my interaction with the Independent Compliance Monitor, their response, and my follow-up email to the FTC and SEC. In summary, there is detailed evidence that Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) has shown brazen contempt for the FTC's diktats to fundamentally restructure its business.

My Email to the ICA

Dear Affiliated Monitors Inc., As you know, you have been appointed as the Independent Compliance Monitor for Herbalife. As stated in Herbalife’s Annual Report 2017: 'As previously disclosed, on July 15, 2016, we reached a consensual resolution with the FTC regarding its multi-year investigation of our business resulting in the entry into a Stipulation to Entry of Order for Permanent Injunction and Monetary Judgment in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. The Consent Order became effective on July 25, 2016 upon final approval by the Court. As part of the Consent Order, we agreed to make a payment of $200 million and to implement certain new procedures and enhance certain existing procedures in the United States. We also agreed to be subject to certain audits by an independent compliance auditor, or the ICA, for a period of seven years; requirements regarding compliance certification and record creation and maintenance; and a prohibition on misrepresentations and misleading claims regarding, among other things, income and lavish lifestyles. The FTC and ICA will also have the right to inspect Company records and request additional compliance reports for purposes of conducting audits pursuant to the Consent Order. In September 2016, we and the FTC mutually selected Affiliated Monitors, Inc. to serve as the ICA. The terms of the Consent Order are described in greater detail in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed on July 15, 2016.' The gravity of HLF’s misconduct was fully detailed in the FTC’s release, where the then-Chairwoman stated unequivocally: 'This settlement will require Herbalife to fundamentally restructure its business so that participants are rewarded for what they sell, not how many people they recruit,” FTC Chairwoman Ramirez said. “Herbalife is going to have to start operating legitimately, making only truthful claims about how much money its members are likely to make, and it will have to compensate consumers for the losses they have suffered as a result of what we charge are unfair and deceptive practices.'

My email to Affiliated Monitors Inc. continues as below...

So Dear Affiliated Monitors, Where is the first report made by you, the first of which was to be compiled by December 2017? Can you show me where I can view it? Which areas did you deem the company Herbalife complied, and where did it not achieve the provisions mandated by the FTC? Do you not feel your ICA report should be in the public domain, to prevent further potential recruits being misled? Also as an investor in Herbalife [ticker: HLF] regulated by the SEC, I believe this report should be placed in the public domain, as it is clearly price-sensitive information. What is your responsibility regarding this? Please advise. Are you maintaining your investigation on a regular assessment as mandated by the FTC? Which other reports have you requested from HLF? Where are the findings? Can you show this email to the relevant official in your company, I am cc’ing the SEC and the FTC, in what I believe should be public information, issued by you. And I can’t find it. I look forward to hearing from you promptly at xxxxx@xxxxx

This is the email response I received from Affiliated Monitors Inc.

From: Eric Feldman

Sent: Monday, May 07, 2018 6:23 PM

To: xxx@XX

Subject: RE: Independent Compliance Auditor Report for Herbalife in conjunction with the consent order issued by the FTC: The report is NOT in the public domain

Mr. xxxxx: Thank you for contacting us. The Court Order requires the Independent Compliance Auditor (ICA) to periodically submit a report to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Specifically, for the first three years the ICA will submit reports to the FTC every six months, which began six months after the effective date of the Order. The Order does not provide the ICA with authority to release any report to the public. The decision on whether any part of the report will be released rests entirely with the FTC. Respectfully, Eric R. Feldman Independent Compliance Auditor Eric R. Feldman, CFE, CIG, CCEP-I Senior Vice President and Managing Director Corporate Ethics and Compliance Programs Affiliated Monitors, Inc.

This is my response back to the ICA, the FTC and the SEC

From: xxxx@xxxx

Sent: Monday, May 07, 2018 7:31 PM

To: Eric Feldman ; opa@ftc.gov

Cc: Help@sec.gov

Subject: Re: Independent Compliance Auditor Report for Herbalife in conjunction with the consent order issued by the FTC: The report is NOT in the public domain

Mr. Feldman, FTC and the SEC, Thank you for your prompt response Mr. Feldman. I could only wish the FTC and the SEC were that expeditious. As I understand your response, ‘The decision on whether any part of the report will be released rests entirely with the FTC’. So this email is directed primarily at the FTC. Would you kindly answer the questions below: – Is Mr. Feldman’s response above correct? - If it is, then the onus is on you, the FTC, to inform the public where there are still contraventions or deviations of your HLF consent order, if any. – As a regulatory authority, is it not your responsibility to inform the public where HLF might still be in violation? So that the public is not misled further? - How is the public meant to know where they should tread with caution with HLF, IF YOU DO NOT HIGHLIGHT HLF’s continuous VIOLATIONS or MISINTERPRETATIONS! – FTC have you seen, attempted to verify the detailed allegations, and taken action regarding these articles which methodically highlight -in diligent detail - where HLF is continuing its misleading conduct. Dear Herbalife Board Of Directors: As 2017 Comes To A Close, There Are Still Problems With Nearly Every Aspect Of Herbalife's Business Under The FTC Order Income Testimonials At Herbalife Events Paint Unrealistic Picture Of Business Opportunity, Further Violating The FTC Order In summary, the primary FTC allegation was HLF making mis-representative income claims, to cheat potential recruits to quit their jobs and pursue a career as an HLF distributor, lured by claims of lavish lifestyles. This heinous charge continues unabated, as clearly stated - with evidence - in the articles above. I simply cannot understand how this is permitted to continue under the vigilance of the ICA. - Please elaborate FTC, what has been your course of action regarding these articles and their allegations? – This is a question for the SEC: As an investor in HLF, a company regulated under the SEC, do I not have a right of access to the ICA reports? HLF’s compliance is critical to its market valuation, and hence this is 'price-sensitive' information and should be in the public domain. - The denial of access opens the possibility of insider trading for individuals who have access. This is extremely dangerous and places in jeopardy the proper functioning of markets; SEC, I would like your response to the matter. I look forward to your responses, FTC and SEC Faithfully Xxx Xxxx

Summary

The most egregious and reprehensible contravention is the continuous deception that as a Herbalife recruiter 'you will have a chance to be your own boss, a chance for financial freedom', as validated by this link on memo #25. In my opinion, this is HLF's most heinous deceit, when the FTC has explicitly stated that the 'overwhelming majority of distributors who pursue the business opportunity earn little or no money,' not to mention lose the jobs they renounce. I cannot fathom how this is allowed to continue under FTC regulatory scrutiny, the most severe reprimand on MLMs (Multi-Level-Marketing Schemes) to date. If HLF's misconduct continues unhindered, what was the actual purpose of the FTC Consent Order.

To date, I have yet to hear back from either the FTC or the SEC

Disclosure: I am/we are short HLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.