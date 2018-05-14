IPO Of HUYA: Its 2017 Revenues Have Increased By 174%

Investors seem to be buying the stock. After the IPO, shares of the company are up by 33%.

The company is well positioned to profit from the expansion of this market.

The total revenue of China's e-sports market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.0% from 2017 to 2022.

Introduction

Are you looking for companies to benefit from millennials making money? If yes, then you will like HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA), the No.1 game live streaming platform in China. Keep the following stat in mind: its monthly active users are growing at a pace of 47.6%.

With 2017 revenues increasing from RMB 796.9 million in 2016 to RMB 2,184.8 million (US$335.8 million), the company has successfully raised approximately $180 million in Wall Street in the month of May.

With a market capitalization of $5.8 billion, YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY), a live streaming platform in the People's Republic of China, helps HUYA. This large competitor provides the company its experience in live streaming industry as well as technical know-how. In my opinion, HUYA is making success with the help of this powerful partner.

In this piece, I will provide additional research on what SA users can find besides the assessment of the total value of the company.

Business Structure and Business History

The Huya platform was created in 2014 as a game live streaming business unit of YY, which controls 48.3% of the company. There are different stakeholders located outside China, as shown below:

Let's make a remark here since many readers may be surprised. The company is based in Cayman Islands and controls assets in China. This means that the company's corporate affairs are governed by the Companies Law of the Cayman Islands. Honestly speaking, I don't see any problem with this feature. I want to remind the investors that many other profitable public companies are also headquartered offshore.

For instance, BEST Inc. (NYSE:BSTI) and Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) are also based in Cayman Islands. Additionally, according to the state's Division of Corporations, more than 64% of the Fortune 500 are based in offshore state Delaware.

Business Rationale

In order to create content genre on the company's platform, HUYA partners with e-sports event organizers, major game developers, and publishers. According to the F-1, in 2016 and 2017, HUYA covered over 2,100 and 2,600 different games respectively, including mobile, PC, and console games. That's not all. HUYA has also created a community of game enthusiasts of China's young generation. The following words have been used to describe the way the company attracts new users:

Our rich and high-quality game live streaming content is a magnet for users who share common interests to connect and share their passion on our platform. Our users interact with one another with the support of our platform's wide array of innovative and appealing social functions, such as bullet chatting, real-time commenting and gifting. Source: F-1

Is this strategy working out?

Yes, it does. As already mentioned, the growth in the number of users is quite impressive. In Q4 2017, the community had over 38.8 million average monthly active users, which represents 47.6% increase over Q4 2016.

Will the growth continue?

I believe so. There is another important fact that I want to mention regarding the number of potential users. Those who play and watch video games are about 15-30 years old right now. HUYA makes business in China, where the number of young players is very significant. This feature positions the company very well to benefit from the growth of the e-sports industry. Have a look at the following chart before I go on:

Did you notice the number of people under the age of 15-30 years in this country? With 1.3 billion people, China is not only an overpopulated country, it has also a large number of young citizens. According to a recent IHS Market research report, this country makes up 57% of the global e-sports audience. It is, therefore, the perfect place to invest in the eSports Gaming Industry.

That's not all. Let's think about the purchasing power of HUYA's customers. In the following five to ten years, these e-sports enthusiasts are meant to find their first jobs and earn money. With that in mind, I will be expecting HUYA to receive not only more attention but also the attention of richer kids.

Revenue Growth, Peers, and Valuation

The following are the most recent revenue figures reported. Please note that in the last year, the total net revenue has increased by 174%:

Source: F-1

Now, let's have a look at the peers of HUYA. Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), and Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) have divisions operating in the e-sports industry.

While HUYA had 818 employees in 2017, TCEHY and ATVI employed 44,796 and 9,625 people respectively. Additionally, the capital structure of TCEHY and ATVI is very different from that of HUYA. As a result, they are, in my opinion, too large to be a good comparable competitor.

Things are different for Take-Two Interactive Software. It has 3,707 employees. The capital structure is a little bit different from that of HUYA, but its enterprise value is approximately same. Consequently, I believe that the two companies are comparable.

Furthermore, YY Inc. also seems a good comp. It is not quite large and has 3,317 employees. In addition, like HUYA, it also has operations in China.

The following are some financial figures from those comps:

With these numbers in mind and using FY 2019 revenues of $479 million (1 RMB is $0.15), I got a valuation range for the enterprise value. Please note that I am assuming a revenue CAGR of 23% in 2018 and 2019. Below are the expected revenue growth given by experts:

The total revenue of China's e-sports market has grown from US$5.8 billion in 2015 to US$11.6 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 40.6%. According to the Frost & Sullivan Report, the total revenue of China's e-sports market is expected to grow rapidly to US$32.6 billion in 2022, representing a CAGR of 23.0% from 2017 to 2022. Source: Form F-1

As a result, the expected enterprise value should be between $1.16 billion and $2.4 billion (2.44x and 5.09x multiplied by $479 million).

I expect some market discount as investors in the USA are skeptical about public Chinese companies. They have seen too many frauds and some people don't even look at this foreign country anymore. With that being said, in my opinion, HUYA is too large to hide any scam. Furthermore, the fact that big company YY is behind HUYA will help reduce the skeptics.

Now, let's turn our attention to the balance sheet (all amounts are in thousands):

Source: F-1

With $74 million in short-term deposits and cash, $88 million in total assets, and almost no debt, I appreciate that the company's balance sheet is quite clean. Additionally, I also like that most funds are located in China, not in Cayman:

"As of December 31, 2017, all of our cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits were held in the People's Republic of China, and 53.1% were held by our variable interest entity and its subsidiaries" Source: F-1

As a result, the implied equity value is as follows:

EV (between $1.16 million and $2.4 billion) = $1.5 billion

Plus, cash and short-term deposits of $74 million in cash

Plus, cash of $180 million from the IPO (15 million ADS x $12)

Equity = $1.754 billion

Considering 201 million shares outstanding after the offering, the implied value of each share becomes $8.7. Bear in mind that $8.7 is the midpoint of our forecast range.

Using an expected enterprise value of $2.4 billion, the implied equity becomes $2.654 billion or $13 per share. As of May 12, 2018, the shares are trading at $16, which is, in my own view, expensive. While I like the company, I am not a buyer at these prices. I will follow the stock and buy at $12-13.

Conclusion

Exhibiting a massive revenue growth in 2017, with a partner like YY providing financing and know-how and operating in a flourishing market, HUYA is a great name to be followed closely.

In my opinion, American traders may not pay close attention to the company as its business is in China. As a result, liquidity could be low and the price could decline a bit in 2018. For this reason, I will be monitoring the stock. I may grab shares at interesting prices.

