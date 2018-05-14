Match Group's Blockbuster Earnings Amid A Volatile Few Weeks And Facebook Worries

The online dating sector is expected to experience mild growth over the next years, and after the recent rally, the Match Group likely will continue to gain moderately amidst that.

Bumble is a recently-rising app that may prove a serious challenge to Match Group, and I recently interviewed their COO to discuss the company and its future.

Match Group's earnings showed it benefits greatly from its diversified set of apps and websites as well as increasing subscriber interest.

While Facebook's disruptive effect remains uncertain, companies like Match Group and its many properties will likely distinct themselves through appealing to different markets and styles within the varied sector.

The Match Group has had an extremely volatile past few weeks, collapsing on Facebook's announcement it would be entering the online dating space and then rallying on very strong earnings.

The Match Group (MTCH) collapsed over 25% in the wake of Facebook's (FB) announcement that it was entering the online dating space. It then rebounded this past week almost entirely due to a combination of the prior overselling with the company's strong earnings on Tuesday, in which profit increased by almost 5x year-on-year.

The Match Group has a lot of distinct brands that likely will keep much of its growth trajectory on track. It undoubtedly will face some competition from companies such as Facebook, as well its major new non-public competitor Bumble, and the variety of other dating apps out there.

However, it remains likely the company will continue to rally due to its varied brands and the increasing public interest in the online dating space.

Match Group Benefiting From Increasing Subscriptions and Diversification

As I previously discussed, Facebook's venture into the online dating space likely will have a lot of problems to it, both in competing in a crowded sector and due to Facebook's inherent personal nature. It seems Match Group's CEO Mandy Ginsberg recently mirrored the sentiment, saying:

I really don't think people are going to be comfortable mixing their dating lives with Facebook.

Facebook has recently clarified how its dating option will function. It will be ad-free, integrated with the regular Facebook function, utilize a separate walled-off data profile, have no subscription fees, and begin testing later this year. Essentially, it is a clear way to increase user activity amid Facebook's continued worries over its recent sluggishness or even decline.

Match Group nonetheless plummeted in response to Facebook's announcement, dropping almost 25% over the course of that week.

Match Group already began rallying before its earnings this past Tuesday, but it really climbed back up to now again above the $40 a share mark after its strong earnings on Tuesday, showing a $99.74 million net income that was 497.5% of its year-on-year Q1 2017 earnings of $20.05 million. This beat even expectations of $56 million.

The main driver appears to be the greater interest of users in paying to use Tinder, with a quarter-on-quarter increase of 12% to 3.470 million. Just like with the video game sector, it is increasingly clear that the "free-to-play" but with varied "in-app" purchases, whether micro-transactions or subscription, has become a major revenue source for many Internet services companies.

(Figure: Tinder Subscribers, Source: Match Group Q1 2018 Earnings)

The Match Group has a large array of apps and properties beyond Tinder that include OkCupid, its namesake Match.com, and many others that all are aimed at various markets of the online dating space. Indeed Tinder only accounts for less than half of Match Group's current subscriber base of 7.433 million.

(Source: Match Group Q1 2018 Earnings)

Match Group also raised its guidance despite Facebook's announcement, demonstrating confidence that we shall see in upcoming years whether it is merited.

Match Group's P/E of about 22 at the moment puts it on a light growth track and currently a $10.60 billion market capitalization, as the online dating industry itself continues to see moderate growth.

Now that Match Group has rallied back to the $40 a share level, it likely will see moderate growth due to the mix of both its strong trends and growth in diversified properties as well as competitive risks.

It is worth noting that Facebook may still pose a threat to Match Group, even if its challenge should have been long expected and may face many hurdles.

It is also worth noting that there are many dating websites and apps out there not affiliated with the Match Group that may challenge it as well, with the most notable of them at the moment a mobile app called "Bumble."

Bumble, founded in December 2014 compared to Tinder's release in September 2012, has quickly risen to over 30 million users and a $1 billion private valuation. It is distinct due to its focus on women's empowerment, which defines the app's functionality.

As part of my "Executive Interview" series I recently had the chance to interview Bumble's Chief Operating Officer, Sarah Jones Simmer, to discuss the company's origin, business, goals, plans, and thoughts on competitors.

Conclusion

Match Group's rebound and extreme volatility the past two to three weeks demonstrates the wild market conflict over whether Facebook's disruption to the online dating space will end up being serious.

It remains to be seen how big Facebook's threat truly ends up manifesting itself, but the Match Group and other competitors like Bumble undoubtedly will continue to separate themselves from products like Facebook in distinct enough ways to continue to keep their momentum in the steadily growing sector.

