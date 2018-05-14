Will Mullets Bail Out Allergan?

Generic Restasis could punish revenue and EBITDA. It could be here in the second half of 2018.

I have been bearish on Allergan (AGN) since the second half of 2017. I thought the company's Q2 2017 revenue growth in the high single-digits was driven more by acquisitions than via organic sales. After the company reported Q1 2018 revenue growth of 3% even AGN bulls may have started to see the light. Shareholders either did not like what they saw in the Q1 earnings report or did not like what they heard on the earnings call. AGN is down by about 5% post-earnings.

In early March AGN hit a 52-week low of around $143. Within weeks management announced it was seeking all available options to boost shareholder value. The announcement helped spike the stock. During the earnings call management divulged it was still studying strategic options:

We are now well into that process and have multiple financial advisors helping us evaluate the different options. Everything is on the table, but we’ve not reached the end of the assessment. The options we’re looking at can be put into five broad categories. First, deploying capital to aggressively buyback shares; second, divestitures; third; splitting the company; fourth acquisitions or mergers; and fifth, continuing to operate the company more or less as currently configured.

Investors were likely expecting management to announce its strategic option during the earnings call. AGN is off by over 30% Y/Y and investors could be growing impatient. Below I will parse through a few of the potential strategic options.

Aggressive Share Buybacks

In the second half of 2017 Allergan's Restasis drug (dry-eye) came under siege from Teva (TEVA) and Mylan (MYL). Amid a fall in its share price the company announced the authorization of a $2 billion share repurchase plan and reaffirmed its Q3 2017 revenue projections. From 2016 to 2017 Allergan repurchased $15.5 billion worth of stock. In Q1 2017 it repurchased another $1.4 billion. After nearly $17 billion in share repurchases the buyback ship may have already sailed.

Divestitures

The following chart lays out the company's revenue by product segment. While total revenue grew 3% Y/Y, Medical Aesthetics, Neuroscience and Botox Therapeutics were the only product segments that grew. The other segments experienced revenue declines, and will likely worsen as patent losses kick in. In my opinion, management and AGN bulls want to devise strategic options before the market finds out how dismal the company's business prospects really are.

Allergan's largest segment, U.S. General Medicine, represents 33% of total revenue. The segment was hit with a loss of exclusivity ("LOE") in key products like Estrace (vaginal cream), Namenda (Alzheimer's), and Minastrin (oral contraceptive). This LOE caused sales of the unit to fall by 9%. Medical Aesthetics (27% of revenue) includes Botox, Juvederm and Coolsculpting. I would consider these products to be cosmetics-related; they currently represent the jewel of the company. Eyecare (23% of revenue) was off 2% and will likely fall further once generic Restasis finally arrives.

Neuroscience and Botox Therapeutics (14% of total revenue combined) are mainly Botox treatments for disorders like eye muscle disorders, excessive sweating of the underarms, overactive bladder, etc. In effect, each of the company's growth segments includes products related to Botox. These are also likely to be the segments a potential buyer would be most-interested in. Selling any Botox-related product segment would be a huge gamble in my opinion. It would leave the remaining parts with dismal growth prospects and AGN could sell off hard. Attempting to break up the company could be an even bigger gamble. It could be costly, cumbersome and time-consuming, with an uncertain benefit.

I assumed Allergan was desperate when it tried to rent the St. Regis Mohawks's sovereign immunity by selling them the Restasis patents. Management's strategic review suggests even more desperation; LOE for Restasis or additional products could be more devastating than originally thought.

The Play For Investors

Allergan's management team has attempted several different narratives to offset generic competition for Restasis. None have worked. I believe generic Restasis could be here by the second half of 2018. The dry eye drug represents about 7% of total revenue. An inter partes review ("IPR") for the drug could be finalized within months; a negative ruling could punish AGN regardless of any strategic options. I do not believe LOE for Restasis and/or other products are fully-priced in. Management and AGN bulls appear to seek a new narrative before price discovery post-LOE materializes.

If Allergan's management announces a bold stroke within the next few weeks it could spike the stock price by double-digits. Any gains will likely be ethereal. LOE for Restasis and other products will likely cause the company's revenue growth to flatten or turn negative. AGN currently trades at nearly 12x run-rate EBITDA. We will not know the company's true EBITDA until Restasis LOE materializes in the second half of the year. Meanwhile, some of Allegan's cost takeouts in advance of generic Restasis have already materialized.

Management expects investors to believe the sum-of-parts ("SOTP") is greater than its current enterprise value of $76 billion. It wants that SOTP to be valued prior to a patent loss for Restasis. That would represent mullet money or dumb money, in my opinion. Revance (RVNC) and Mylan (MYL) are also expected to create products that could compete with Botox. Though these products are a few years away from reaching the market, they could tamp down Botox's long-term growth prospects. Again, Allergan may attempt to sell potential buyers on growth prospects that may not accurately reflects the product's future.

Conclusion

Allergan may seek to sell investors on the company's future before LOE for Restasis and competition for Botox materializes. Will mullet money bail out Allergan? I doubt it. AGN remains a sell.

