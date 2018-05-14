Kerry Group: A Rich And Tasty Irish Stock

The company is internationally dominant in the provision of ingredients and flavors, and a dominant player in the packaged foods market in Ireland and in the UK.

On May 3, Kerry Group plc (OTCPK:KRYAY) (OTCPK:KRYAF) reported a solid Q1 for 2018, with a 3.7% rise in volume and a 0.9% increase in pricing, with revenue having grown 0.1% year on year. The Irish food company's chief executive, Edmond Scanlon, stated that:

We are pleased with the start we have made to 2018, which is in line with our expectations as communicated in February. The group continued to deliver healthy volume growth and underlying margin expansion... Our industry leading business model and ‘from-food for-food’ heritage are ever more relevant in today’s marketplace and continue to underpin a strong innovation pipeline.

Is the pleasing start to 2018 that Scanlon refers to sufficient to warrant an investment in Kerry Group plc?

Company Overview

Founded in 1972, incorporated in 1986, and headquartered in Tralee, County Kerry in the Republic of Ireland, Kerry Group is a notable international provider of packaged foods and beverages in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and a number of international markets.

Kerry Group divides its operations into two divisions: Consumer Foods, and Taste and Nutrition. Taste and Nutrition is responsible for the manufacture and distribution of ingredients and flavors that their customers need to ensure that those customers' products stay ahead of trends. The range of food customers that Kerry caters to are diverse, as the following table illustrates.

Food Market Percentage Bakery and Confectionary 13% Beverages 26% Cereal, Sweet and Other 12% Dairy 10% Meals 11% Meat 16% Pharma 5% Snacks 7%

Kerry's Taste and Nutrition division generated 79% of 2017 revenue (outlined below in the Competitive Advantage section), and that revenue was derived from the following geographical sectors.

Geographical Area Percentage of Revenue Americas 53% Asia-Pacific 17% EMEA 30%

The Consumer Goods division, responsible for the remaining 21% of 2017 revenue, supplies packaged foods primarily to Ireland and the United Kingdom, and has a portfolio of names such as Charleville, Cheesestrings, Dairygold, Denny, Fire & Smoke, Galtee, LowLow, Mattesons, Pure, Richmond's, Walls and Yollies. While these may be obscure to American ears, they are household names across the British Isles.

Competitive Advantage

Kerry Group's Taste and Nutrition division is internationally dominant, being ranked 1st globally in providing ingredients and flavors for dairy foods, savory foods, beverages and specialty proteins. It is also ranked 1st in America and Europe in its provision of ingredients and flavors for cereals and sweets, and in the top five for ingredients and flavors for emulsifiers and drugs.

In addition, Kerry's varied packaged foods portfolios have given it pole position in the Irish and UK markets within which it operates, ranking 1st in cheese brands, cooked meats brands, dairy spreads and sausage brands in Ireland, and ranking 1st in convenience meal brands, dairy spreads, kids cheese brands, and meats snack brands in the UK.

Taken together, the dominance of these segments has contributed to Kerry Group's strong financial position. It has total assets of €7.40 billion against total debt of €1.74 billion, with $312.50 million worth of cash on hand. The revenue and net income figures reported over the past five years suggest that this sound financial position will remain solid going forward.

Year Revenue (€) Net Income (€) 2013 5.84 billion 84.40 million 2014 5.76 billion 479.90 million 2015 6.10 billion 525.40 million 2016 6.13 billion 533.10 million 2017 6.41 billion 588.50 million

Valuation

Currently, the Kerry Group's sponsored ADR - which has the KRYAY ticker - trades in the $105 range with a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, and offers a 1.03% dividend yield. On the Irish Stock Exchange, where the stock trades under the KYG ticker, the primary stock trades in the €85 range with a 0.74% dividend yield. The dividend is certainly sustainable, as the Kerry Group has a payout ratio of 18.78%, but the yield is very low.

Furthermore, while the stock is trading nearly 9% lower than its 52-week high, the stock still seems overvalued. But is it?

The current P/E ratio is lower than Kerry Group's five-year average P/E ratio of 38.11, while the dividend yield is roughly in line with its five-year average yield of 0.75%. This suggests that the stock may actually be slightly undervalued. The key to assessing Kerry Group is the company's potential growth - while the Taste and Nutrition segment has already achieved international dominance, the Consumer Foods segment is confined to the British Isles, and thus the untapped international markets for Kerry Group are considerable.

If Kerry does tap into these international markets, it can continue the incredible financial growth that the company has consistently demonstrated since 1986.

Financial Performance Metric CAGR (1986-2017) Adjusted EPS 13% Dividends 17% Revenue 10% Trading Profit 14%

Final Thoughts

Kerry Group plc is not a known player in the United States, judging from the dearth of coverage it has received on Seeking Alpha. Nonetheless, it is a genuinely international player in the consumer goods sector, with an internationally dominant taste and nutrition sector, coupled with a packaged foods portfolio that has led to market dominance in the British Isles, and could lead to future growth beyond that area. In light of its potential growth prospects, the company appears to be trading at fair value at this time and is worthy of consideration for investors seeking some international diversification in their portfolio.

DISCLAIMER: The author is not a financial professional and accepts no responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures presented in this article are the product of the author's own research, and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.