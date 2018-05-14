The Risk Of U.S. GDP Recession Is Rising

Last May, I published on Seeking Alpha a simple statistical model designed to predict the likelihood of a US GDP recession anytime in the next 12 months. The focus of the model was its simplicity, relying on only 3 underlying indicators with appropriate moving averages and other bits of pre-processing. That article is now in Premium status, but for those with Premium it can be found here -

This article updates the story with the additional year of data we have seen in the meantime, and reports on what the model is saying about US recession risk now and in the near term future. Near the end I will also discuss some other indicators that I believe tell roughly the same tale, that we are now in late cycle conditions and objective investment risks are therefore rising.

The first graphic above show the past levels of the model risk score as the blue line, with the red shaded regions showing when the model should send its warning signal, one year before the start of actual declines in quarterly real GDP. As a new feature, I also show in yellow and green dots the "instant" level of the risk score taken from the 3 model indicators without their moving average (and therefore lag "tuning") applied. The two normally coincide, but to be clear about the difference, the green dots reflect updated values of the model parameters taking into account the most recent year of data, and the new information that no US GDP recession has yet occurred. Extra noise can be seen in the dots, notably in the 1990s, explaining why the actual model uses moving averages to smooth its signals.

The table below gives values for each of those in every month since the original article, as "smoothed" (which is what the full model actually uses), "instant" and "revised" (which means both instant and using updated model fit coefficients). Notice that the Instant series leads the Smoothed by 4-6 months, reflecting the length of its input moving averages, and that the revision differences are small. Understand that the Smoothed series will go to the levels seen in the other series if the values already seen in the model's indicators persist, as older (and here, better) values of those indicators "rotate out" of the full model's moving averages and newer (and here, worse) values of those indicators replace them.

For those new to the model, it uses 3 underlying indicator series, though one of them is a spread constructed from 2. The 3 are the Treasury yield curve, the unemployment rate, and the rate of inflation. Details on each are given next, and then I show plots of them smoothed in the manner the model actually uses as its predictors.

The single most important indicator is called the yield curve below, and means the spread between the interest rate on 10 year Treasuries vs that on 2 year Treasuries, both measured monthly using the FRED II constant maturity rate time series. Currently that spread (measured daily) is at 43 basis points, down from 105 basis points early last May when the original article was published. Measured monthly, which is what the model actually uses, smoothed by a 12 year moving average, this is the Fed series T10Y2YM, and its latest value is for April 2018 at the level 49 basis points, vs last April's 106. That series can be seen from the Fed's own site here -

The next most important indicator is just the headline unemployment rate, currently at 3.9%, vs a year ago level of 4.4% (both April monthly values and seasonally adjusted). That is the UNRATE series in Fed terms. The model smooths this with a 3 month moving average. The last indicator is the rate of inflation, measured as the year on year change in CPI for all urban consumers, seasonally adjusted, which in Fed series terms is the YOY change in the series CPIAUCSL. The model uses a 6 month moving average of this series as its predictor for that variable.

The table below shows all of these indicators as they are pre-processed by the model, against the year ahead GDP recession indicator they are trying to predict. Note that it is key to the model's construction that it is trying to predict the statistical pattern seen just before recessions, not that seen in recessions themselves, because by that time it would be too late to make use of the model's warnings. Notice how the lows of especially the yield curve and unemployment indicators coincide with the red desired prediction windows.

Inflation contributes to the model risk score with the opposite sign, seeing a higher recession risk in the following year when inflation is higher rather than when it is lower. Therefore, the graph shows a fixed 15% minus the rate of inflation in order to visualize better what the model is looking for. The timing is not perfect for this one, but it helps in the early 1980 "double dip" recession when higher unemployment did not prevent another recession, because the inflation rate was so high at that time.

As used in the model, all the predictors are statistically significant at the 1% level, with the yield curve and unemployment rate significant at the 0.1% level as well, with Z stats in excess of 4 standard deviations (vs 2.7 for the inflation indicator).

In terms of the past timing, previous recession events saw instantaneous risk scores around the level currently being reported by the model in December 1988 (19 months before recession), December 1997 (46 months before recession), and September 2005 (24 months before recession). The late 1990s call was definitely early, but also saw an unusual expansion finale in stock market performance and risk terms. A risk model that tells us to reduce stock risk at the end of 1998 or the start of 1999 is arguable still quite useful given the unprecedented scale of the ensuing market peak, even if that counts as early.

To be clear, the full model is not yet sending a risk off signal. The appropriate level of that signal is around 0.40 for a "recession imminent" warning, though the 0.30 level can be considered an early sign. These are levels appropriate for the smooth series only. So the present level of indicators like the yield curve would need to hold or narrow still further for the smoothed series to send even the 0.30 currently seen in the instantaneous value. Otherwise put, we are likely to hit 0.30 for the full actual model risk sometime in the next 3 to 6 months, and we could get a full "risk off" warning signal by late this year, or in the first quarter of 2019.

Still, it may be appropriate to begin lowering stock risk for this cycle if not now, over the next 3 to 6 months, to around the 50% level at most. With the expectation of continuing to a risk off positioning if and when the actual recession warning signal arrives. There is some risk of being early this way, but that is a risk I for one am willing to take at this stage.

Before concluding (and taking questions below) I want to cite a few other factors that lead me to trust the basic timing signal this simple model is sending, beyond its own statistical message. The Fed is clearly in tightening mode, and its set to significantly shrink its balance sheet and thus the monetary base over the next two to three years. Short rates have been rising sharply on a line since the middle of last year, and longer rates have moved up only about half as much. That pace gets us to a flat yield curve within one year. And broad US money growth appears to be slowing, despite abundant reserves and rising profits for major US banks - see my recent article on the US money supply here -

There are factors on the positive side that might suggest that this expansion can continue, including rising corporate earnings, lower taxes, good loan loss performance and higher profits at US banks, which are also in quite good shape in capital and risk terms. However, in the past these have mostly shown themselves to be coincident or lagging indicators rather than leading ones. The balance of the objective evidence says we are now quite late in a long expansion, and it is getting close to the time to take some chips off the table.

