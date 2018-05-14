Stock Buybacks Heading For Record Year: 'If The Music Keeps Playing'

Thus, there is confidence that the federal government orchestra will continue to provide the music so that those operating in financial markets can keep on dancing.

Corporations, along with the wealthy, appear to be confident that the credit inflation created and underwritten by the federal government will continue to support the financial circuit of the economy.

With tax cuts on the books and high profits in the vaults, large corporations keep adding on to the stock buybacks that have already been announced.

“If you need a reason to be in stocks right now, you can look no further than the growing tidal wave of share repurchases.”

So writes Andrew Bary in this week’s cover story for Barron’s titled, “The Buyback Boom.”

Mr. Bary continues:

“Standard & Poor’s 500 companies are on track to announce $650 billion worth of buybacks this year, according to a Goldman Sachs estimate, smashing the previous record of $589 billion set in 2007.” “Stocks usually support stock prices by reducing share counts and boosting earnings per share.” “Indeed, shares of companies with big buybacks have historically outperformed the market.”

Financial engineering continues to rule the major corporations.

This is the environment we live in. As I have written about before, the foundation for this environment was built in the 1960s and has been refined and perfected ever since.

I have referred to this environment as one of credit inflation, an environment in which the federal government underwrites almost a continuous flow of credit to the economy in order to keep the economy growing and unemployment rates at low levels.

The economic underpinnings of the era of credit inflation is the statistical relationship that has been called “the Phillips Curve.” This data-based relationship has no theoretical underpinnings and rests solely upon a perceived tradeoff between inflation and the unemployment rate.

Simply stated, the Phillips Curve purports to show that unemployment can be reduced if the economy can be made to grow at a slightly faster pace.

Politicians, both Republican and Democrat, have loved the justification given them by the Phillips Curve, because it can be used to support their efforts to get elected or re-elected.

But if the government constantly acts on the basis of the Phillips Curve, it creates an environment in which there is a constant flow of governmental programs that support housing and other “worthwhile efforts”, programs based upon governmental budget deficits and growing debt levels, and that support central bank efforts to provide market liquidity and low interest rates to help finance higher and higher debt levels.

And, as corporations and the investment community observes this continuous effort to keep the economy going and keep workers employed, they come to take advantage of it. Financial engineering becomes the backbone of corporate operations and financialization permeates the economy as financial innovation becomes ubiquitous.

Government stimulation and monetary creation remain, more and more, in the financial circuit of the economy, to use the term created in the 1920s by the economist Irving Fisher, while less and less moves into the industrial circuit, producing goods and services.

Thus, over time, stimulus programs fail to produce the faster economic growth policy-makers hope for and end up producing asset bubbles that generally remain within primarily existing assets. Much of the blame for the slow economic growth in the economic recovery following the Great Recession is due to the emphasis corporations and investors give to financial engineering.

And, who seems to benefit from this governmental stimulus? Top corporate executives and wealthy investors. And, the wealth/income inequality in the economy continues to grow.

The Trump administration and the Republican Party that passed the tax reform bill in December 2017 argued that the aim of the effort was to stimulate capital investment in the corporate world so as to spur on the economy to faster growth and to produce even lower rates of unemployment.

The stock buyback figures discussed in the Barron’s article indicate that a good portion of the benefits of the tax bill will find its way to producing higher stock prices, which will benefit the corporations… and will benefit the top executives of the corporations.

Oh, yes, there will be some more hiring going on and maybe some increases in wages.

Right now, however, the major part of the benefits do not seem to be flowing toward this area.

But the promise is there that people can expect credit inflation to continue into the near future, even though the unemployment rate has reached a level it has not been at for a long time.

The Trump administration and the Republican-led Congress will see to that on the fiscal end of the spectrum. Furthermore, it is expected that the Federal Reserve will move to support financial markets should there be any collapse in stock prices.

Right now, the Fed is attempting to return interest rates and its balance sheet to more "normal" levels so that it will have some “ammunition” available to combat financial market disruptions or an economic recession. After all, the current recovery is now the second longest on record since the Second World War.

It is expected, however, that if the financial markets or the economy experience any difficulty, the Fed will back off of its “return to normalcy” and do what is required to stem any arising problem.

So, given the record highs in stock buybacks along with other “financial uses” of the historically high corporate profits, it appears as if the credit inflation created and supported by the federal government is alive and well.

In other words, the music is continuing to play.

And, as former Citigroup (NYSE: C) Chairman and CEO Charles "Chuck" Prince is famous for saying in July of 2007, "As long as the music is playing, you’ve got to get up and dance."

Therefore, keep those stock buybacks coming!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.