Street Capital Group's (CXSNF) CEO Duncan Hannay on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Street Capital Group, Inc. (OTCPK:CXSNF) Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Jonathan Ross - IR

Duncan Hannay - CEO

Marissa Lauder - CFO

Analysts

Dylan Steuart - Industrial Alliance Securities

Breanna Phelan - Raymond James

Operator

Welcome to Street Capital Group's First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call. As a reminder this call is being recorded on Monday, May 14, 2018. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode, following the presentation we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Instructions will be provided at that time for research analyst to queue for questions. [Operator Instructions].

I would now turn the call over to Jonathan Ross, Head of Investor Relations for Street Capital Group. Please go ahead, Mr. Ross.

Jonathan Ross

Good morning, everyone, thanks for joining us today. I'm joined on the call by Duncan Hannay, Chief Executive Officer of Street Capital, and Marissa Lauder, Chief Financial Officer. Street Capital Group's first quarter 2018 financial results were released today. The press release, financial statements, and MD&A are available on SEDAR, as well as on our website at streetcapitalgroup.ca.

Before passing the call over to management, we would like to remind listeners that portions of today's discussion contain forward-looking statements that are based on management's exercise of business judgment, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. When used in this conference call, the words may, plan, will, anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, intend and words of similar import are intended to identify any forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. They reflect our current view of future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties as outlined in the company’s annual information form and other filings made with securities regulators, which are available on SEDAR.

These factors include, without limitation, expansion opportunities, technological changes, regulatory changes and requirements including mortgage insurance rules, and changes to the business and economic environment, including but not limited to, Canadian Housing market conditions and activity, interest rates, mortgage backed securities markets and employment conditions that may impact the company, its mortgage origination volumes, it’s gain on sell rates and net interest margin earned, launch of new products at planned times, investments and capital expenditures, and competitive factors that may impact revenue and operating costs.

Any of these factors, amongst others, could cause actual results to vary materially from current results or from the company's currently anticipated future results and financial condition. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

We undertake no obligation, and do not intend to update, revise or otherwise publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of any unanticipated events. Although we believe that our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will materialize.

I will now pass the call over to Duncan Hannay, Chief Executive Officer of Street Capital Group.

Duncan Hannay

Thanks John. Good morning everyone we appreciate you taking your time to join the call today. Q1 was another challenging period for Street Capital and the mortgage industry in Canada overall, as the market continues to adjust to the regulatory changes announced over the last 12 months. Market volumes were lower year-over-year across the board and stiff competition kept spread tight, particularly on the prime insurable product.

Last quarter we articulated our expectation that Q1 would be a difficult period for Street Capital and this has manifested itself in the form of a $0.01 adjusted loss per share in the quarter. This result is not something we are comfortable with, nor is it something we foresee in the quarters ahead. We are well on our way to diversifying the company’s business away from our legacy reliance on prime insurable flow alone, where we are principally a price taker and in to business lines where we have more pricing power.

We have already made significant progress on this journey, including in Q1 so just a few highlights. Prime mortgage renewals were up 71% year-over-year at a net gain on sale rate of 129 basis points. This is more than 1.8 times the net gain on sale rate we earned on new price originations during the quarter.

Renewals are a powerful earnings driver for Street Capital Bank and will continue to be the foreseeable future. Street Solutions originations were 98.3 million at an average spread of 271 basis points. After significant efforts, we were able to onboard an investor in Q1 who was interested in acquiring prime uninsurable mortgage loans. This allowed the company to begin offering this product to its valued broker partners on a competitive basis.

This is significant, and that it expands our product shelf and supports our efforts to drive more broker volume across all products. Also we have the opportunity to offer competitive prime uninsurable products which helps support profitable customer refinance business that has been adversely affected by the recent changes to insurability rules.

We expect the financial results to improve to the rest of 2018 barring any unforeseen market. We see spreads in the prime insurable purchase market beginning to stabilize and as renewals and Street Solutions mortgages begin or rather become a larger part of our overall business mix, financial results will follow.

In addition, we remain laser focused on optimizing our current platform and driving near term results for shareholders as we set the foundation for a more diversified, modern, digitally enabled banking offering.

In keeping with this, we put [Carrey Russelford] as an addition to our Board of Directors for election at our AGM. Carrey is not only an experienced financial services executive with diverse products and marketing experience, she brings a deep understanding of the [SynTech] ecosystem globally and can undoubtedly add value as the architect of our banking platform of the future.

I will pass it over to Marissa now to run us through the quarter, after which we will come back to you to answer any questions.

Marissa Lauder

Thanks Duncan and good morning everyone. Echoing Duncan’s comments, while Q1 is typically a seasonally slow period for our business, softness in the overall housing market led to lower client originations in the industry and a very competitive pricing pressure especially for prime insurable mortgages. Unfortunately, we were not amused. Lower origination volume along with pressures on gain on sale rates were the primary factors driving our $0.01 EPS loss in the quarter.

The decline in prime originations in Q1 was also exaggerated compared to last year, because in the early part of 2017, we had access to prime uninsurable funding and market activity was relatively buoyant to head a pending regulatory change. These factors combined to drive a relatively higher number of closed mortgages in the first quarter of 2017.

All this said, despite the challenges, we are pleased that our efforts result in a higher share in the broker channel quarter-over-quarter. Renewals were also up significantly year-over-year as projected, and the renewal rates remained in the 75% range. While we aim to further improve the renewal rate, we are primarily focused on maximizing the return from a segment of [effectiveness].

As Duncan mentioned, we originated 98.3 million in Street Solutions mortgages in the quarter compared to 203.7 million in all of 2017. The average spread on the Street Solutions mortgages were 2.71% compared to 2.53% in Q4 2017. We are still targeting 600 million to 700 million in originations for 2018.

We generated net interest income of 1.41 million on uninsured lending activities in the quarter, compared to 0.67 million in Q4 2017, including the impact of credit provisions. Our net interest margin in Q1 was 1.66%, up from 1.27% last quarter. As the balance sheet is gaining scale and our liquidity pool is being sized, we expect this margin to improve. The company is still targeting an interest margin in the range of 2% to 2.35%.

As a new Schedule I bank, we are managing our funding and liquidity conservatively. We have continued to term out our GIC portfolio and at March 31, our deposit base was 382.5 million, up from 293 million last quarter. We continue to add deposit brokers in the quarter.

Interest rates on the deposits range from 0.8% to 3.25% and so far we’ve been successful in preserving our spread by passing on any higher funding costs through higher mortgage rates in our Street Solutions product.

Street Capital Bank CET1 ratio at the end of Q4 was 23.81% and its leverage ratio was 12.67%. As we continue to grow our balance sheet, we accept these ratios to trend in to a more optimized range with a corresponding return on equity. Importantly, we have held the line on expenses and remain committed to a positive operating leverage over the full year.

As the management team, we are comfortable that quarters ahead we’ll meaningfully outperform Q1. The market is digesting a substantial regulatory change of the past 12 months, and looking in to Q2, we are starting to see improvements on the prime side and some stability in margins.

We will continue to focus on maximizing financial returns in the product suite we have right now, and on building our balance sheet to reduce our revenue variability overtime. At the same time, we are putting the pieces in place to grow Street Capital Bank in to a digitally enabled Canadian banking platform.

Thank you. And now I will pass the call back to the operator for your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from the line of Dylan Steuart with Industrial Alliance Securities. Your line is open.

Dylan Steuart

I guess just first regarding the funding for the prime uninsured mortgages, just first of all, can you give us any indication just on the capacity would it be certainly enough to handle all refinancing request from current customers?

Duncan Hannay

Dylan I would say that the funding amount is significant and I think it is sufficient capacity for us at this point to manage all renewal and refinance request from customers, so that’s quite positive.

Dylan Steuart

And may be any indication should the economics, the net gain in sales to be in line or fairly similar to normal new prime originations, the insured originations.

Marissa Lauder

Dylan, its Marissa. At this time it’s a bit early to say whether it will be in line with the new prime insured, however I can say from an early days perspective it’s a little bit less probably in the range of about 10 basis points right now. But as the market develops and pricing becomes more mature we’ll have a little more insight to that.

Dylan Steuart

And I guess just a role, I gave commentary just, it looks like margins are stabilizing a bit on the new prime but the spring season heating up a little bit or what’s going on there?

Marissa Lauder

There’s a couple of internal allocation methods that we view to stabilize our margins, so that were not as exposed to the spreads in the market. And we haven’t seen sort of the downward pressure over the last quarter that we had seen in the latter half of 2017. So while we are hopeful we found bottom, I can’t promise we found the bottom, but I have seen some stability.

Dylan Steuart

And maybe just one just on the Street Solutions spreads coming in very well, but just want to get a sense of the credit profile that you’re bringing in there. Currently it seems like spreads are performing in line or better than expected so far.

Duncan Hannay

Yes, we’ve been really pleased Dylan with the spreads not certainly and in terms of credit quality, quite happy there as well, given that beacons are near 700 and LTVs are in the low 70s. So our credit quality quite good on that product and you’re right, we’ve been able to be selective as we grow in to that space and as a result, we’re seeing very good spreads. As that business continues to scale, we expect that we’ll need to become a little bit more competitive, so I doubt that that level will be sustainable, but certainly we anticipate being within our target range.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Breanna Phelan with Raymond James. Your line is open.

Breanna Phelan

So you secured the funding for prime uninsurable for one partner, was there any sort of, at the same time, progress made in the development of an RMBS market, are you positive that this is going to evolve in to something that you can utilize?

Duncan Hannay

Well, I think that still remains to be seen. So we can’t tell say what positivity that it’s going to develop, but certainly there is some optimism in the market that it will and certainly as it does we expect that there would be more funding become available, but as mentioned its significance, at least initial round of funding that we can take advantage of, it will depend upon that market developing and maturing over time.

Breanna Phelan

And anything new with your existing partners or the prime insurable? Any additions or changes to agreements as they existed last year?

Duncan Hannay

At this point, no, we still have a solid group of prime insurable funders and strong ongoing relationships and still strong demand in that category. Obviously it’s become quite competitive and thus the impact in the pressure on the spread side, but no our funding base is stable, we’ve got good solid relationships there and we expect those to continue in to the future.

Breanna Phelan

And renewable in the prime insurable space, are they trending in line with what you expected to see and how much support does being able to renew and refinance the uninsurable stuff help that renewal rate?

Duncan Hannay

Well the refinance, the ability to manage refinance through the new funding is going to be certainly meaningful for the business, and that will be helpful I think on balance, certainly the renewal rates have been largely in line with expectation. Our focus as we move forward Breanna is really on maximizing the contribution from our renewal portfolio rather than just trying to draw a renewal rate if you will.

So there’s a lot of work being done and a lot discipline around both pricing and offers to renewing customers, that’s where we can be more predictive and manage that renewal pipeline more affectively. I expect that renewal rates themselves might fluctuate a little bit, there’s some portfolio nuance that might bring it down a little bit in terms of actual renewal rate, but again our focus is going to be on driving contribution.

Breanna Phelan

And then last one from me, just in terms of the housing market, can you just speak broadly to where specifically if anywhere you’re seeing crazy competition versus – like where are you trying to position your business from a geographic perspective or a pricing perspective that you’re finding is still somewhat rational.

Duncan Hannay

Well I think for us, we continue to focus on the urban markets across Canada with the exception of Quebec of course for our prime insurable business. And I think the thing that we are taking some comfort in and really the leading indicator for us is application count and we’ve beaten really strong applications flows largely in line with where we were last year. So that’s a positive indication.

We are looking price, competitively, but not leave the market in that category such that we can again maximize contribution from that area. But I think the other competitive posture piece that really helps us now is with the prime uninsurable funding, as I mentioned in my commentary, it gives us more fulsome shelf of mortgage products and that allows us to do more with our large network of broker partners and by having that full shelf it just means they are more inclined to do more business with us across the product shelf.

Operator

There are no further questions in the queue, and this will conclude today’s conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.