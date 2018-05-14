Masimo: Superb Q1, But The Stock Is Too High

Revenue and margins are growing at a nice pace but not quite fast enough to warrant its current valuation.

Medical technology company Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) posted strong first quarter earnings buoyed by better-than-expected product sales growth and a solid improvement in gross margin. All told, I am increasing the midpoint of my estimate of fair value to $84 per share, but I believe shares simply look too expensive in spite of strong underlying fundamentals. Let’s dig into the quarter and see why I cannot pay the current valuation.

Comparable product revenue growth superb

For the time being, Masimo continues to have two streams of revenue: royalty sales and product sales. Royalty sales obviously carry a 100% gross margin, but they will disappear after October 6, 2018. Royalty revenue nevertheless fell nearly 40% y/y to $8.6 million, leading to aggregate revenue growth of 8.3% y/y to $213 million.

With royalty revenue disappearing, only product revenue really matters, and this was excellent, with product revenue up 12% y/y and up 9.9% ex-FX. There are a few important factors driving growth, including the simple secular growth of the core SET pulse oximetry product, but importantly, an increase in growth from newer product lines like SedLine brain monitoring, capnography, and regional oximetry.

In addition, Masimo is building clinical evidence to support usage of its recently approved Oxygen Reserve Index and its rainbow-based Pleth variability index, which is an improvement on its previous, proprietary Pleth variability index. Importantly, the Oxygen Reserve Index is generating evidence that it could be a biomarker that predicts arterial hemoglobin desaturation. Even more promising, some of Masimo’s metrics are demonstrating evidence of being predictive in congenital heart disease in infants. The key takeaway here is that new monitoring capabilities are providing clinical value that can ultimately lead to commercial value for Masimo shareholders.

I am currently most excited about Masimo’s ability to move beyond the ICU. Given the importance of its product in critical care, hemodynamic monitoring will always be a stalwart of the intensive care unit. Masimo dominates in this category. Yet, technology like the Rad-67 is allowing the company to win contracts in more unique settings, such as the blood donation program referred to on the conference call in Spain.

Overall, I like the company’s current revenue growth trajectory. Product revenue growth should exceed 10% in FY18, and I think the company can continue to develop incremental improvements that keep revenue growing.

Margin Improvement Continues

Another sign of encouragement from the quarter was the 70 basis point increase in product related gross margin to 66.2% of sales. Eventually, management hopes this figure will exceed 70%, and while I believe we can see some additional improvement here, I think 70% will be tough to exceed unless the company can take greater price.

Operating margin remains a bit low given the gross margin profile at 22.5%. Some of this margin profile is attributable to the amount of money Masimo deploys into R&D, but I also tend to believe the company’s SG&A spend is a bit higher than it needs to be. I suspect management will achieve its goal of 30%+ operating margin mostly by growing the gross margin while growing the average productivity of sales reps via new value-added offerings and higher sales, rather than through cost reductions. Though, if needed, I think Masimo could cut its way to higher margins.

Increasing valuation but perfection is priced in

Overall, I think Masimo’s strong quarterly performance demonstrated solid sell-through of its new technologies. Masimo does need to continue to deliver in even greater quantities on the R&D pipeline for it to justify its current valuation. Importantly, shareholders can expect no M&A for the time being even though Masimo has a large amount of capital to deploy. I believe the stock is currently trading where it should be in 2020 - not 2018.

That being said, I have increased by fair value estimate by $2 to $84 per share. As I noted last time, this business continues to grow its intrinsic value annually, so shares are not materially overvalued. The stock is too expensive for my taste, but I would love to own the company if it pulls back below the $80 mark.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.