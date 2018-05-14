Amazon And Its Red Hot Valuation

Investment Thesis

I am not a prophet of doom and gloom, but I do like to argue for prudence when investing. If when making an investment, we do so without a realistic sell price in mind, but just a hope that the next person will be willing to pay a higher price for the same asset, that is called speculation. And speculating on one of the stocks with the 'hottest' valuation is likely to offer investors a poor risk-reward.

Q1 2018 Results

Amazon's (AMZN) Q1 2018 results posted revenue growth of 39% (adj. for FX) at $51 billion. And its Q2 2018 midpoint forecast growth (adj. for FX) is expected to come in at roughly 35%. However, when we look at the amount of free cash flow (adj. for finance repayments and assets acquired under capital lease repayments), we can see a very negative trend emerge, with Amazon's free cash flow becoming very negative – from positive $3 billion in Q1 2017 to negative $3 billion in Q1 2018.

Furthermore, Amazon's rate of invested capital as of Q1 2018 was up 62% YoY, which is significantly outpacing its revenue growth, marking a stark comparison between the amounts of cash that Amazon is investing for 'growth' and its actual growth rate.

The competition

Amazon's retail competitors are intensifying their strategy of late. For instance, Walmart's (WMT) shares have not offered investors much in the way of positive returns in the past 5 years, making Walmart desperate to reignite the growth in its operations and take back market share from Amazon. Going after Flipkart by putting down $16 billion for 77% of the company reflects Walmart’s determination and ambition. Amazon’s shareholders would argue that Amazon is too price savvy to go after an unprofitable business with a valuation of $20 billion. However, the truth of the matter is that Walmart is just one competitor which Amazon has, in a very saturated market.

Furthermore, other competitors, such as Nike (NKE), continue to do particularly well in adapting to consumer trends in the face of online disruption from Amazon. Nike continues to heavily invest into its direct to consumer segment, and evidence of its success can be seen in the fact that its sales through Nike Direct were up 10% YoY (adj. for FX) as of Q1 2018.

Moreover, for many years, Amazon's competition was slow to act and this allowed Amazon to grow somewhat unencumbered. However, presently, its competitors are adopting many of the same rules which allowed Amazon to grow into the go-to online destination, including greater investment into improving their website, leveraging their digital space, as well as speedy delivery of their products and free returns policy.

Valuation

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

As the table above highlights, investors are willing to pay increasingly more for Amazon, as represented by its current P/S ratio of 4.1X compared with the average of its previous 5 years – at just 2.5X. Which appears to be nothing short of ironic, because the bigger that Amazon gets, and the fewer opportunities it has to grow unchallenged, the more investors are happy to pay for Amazon’s stock.

Moreover, as discussed above, its competitors are coming up with ways of not only competing by adopting some of its strategies but by actually going after the same deals, such as the fight for Flipkart. In Flipkart’s case, Walmart outpriced Amazon. While Amazon shareholders would no doubt argue that Amazon is just too savvy to overpay for such large deals, which of course has some truth to it, but nevertheless, it is still a further avenue where Amazon's growth prospects are being hindered.

Incidentally, looking back 5 years, Amazon finished FY 2012 with a net cash position of roughly $8.4 billion, whereas it now finished FY 2017 with a net cash position $6.3 billion – yet, as we have already discussed above, its cash burn is increasing at a strong clip. Moreover, whereas its competitors continue to seek pathways for growth, they do so whilst being free cash flow generative. Whereas Amazon's growth, for now, has grown unchallenged and without needing to bring much in the way of positive free cash flow.

Takeaway

Amazon's shareholders appear to be very disciplined and long-term oriented - which we all are, particularly during a bull market. However, as we saw back in March, when Amazon's shares dropped, they did so without warning. And I wonder how many shareholders would have the fortitude to endure a period of persisting selling that could last 6 months or even a year.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Note: The only favor I ask is that you click the "Follow" button so I can grow my Seeking Alpha friendships and our Deep Value network. Please excuse any grammatical errors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.