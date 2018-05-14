A Trade Of A Lifetime Looms As Commodities Gear Up For Sustained Inflation, To The Detriment Of Equities

We are convinced that commodities provide the transmission mechanism of the causality which begins with GDP growth and ends up in Core CPI approximately one a half years later.

The current convergence towards +1 looks set to play out for a few months more, which should correspond to a period of optimal conditions for both commodities and equities.

Few analysts have noted that the current recent stock-commodity correlation has been at the upper end of its historic range – in fact it is approaching unity (at 1). As the graph below shows, this has not often been the case. In fact, the overall low correlation between commodities and equities has been touted as one of the three main benefits of commodity investing (the other two being equity-like returns and a positive correlation with inflation). Since 1975, the stock-commodity correlation has been close to zero, on average.

However, these point estimates conceal wide degrees of variation. For instance, the historical spread of the annual correlation between stocks and commodities has ranged from -0.92 to 0.98 (see graph below). The current 1-yr rolling correlation between the two is at 0.94, close to the high of the range, and should not long after, revert to zero, or even make another trip to the area of -0.92.

A fall in correlation could be accomplished in two ways: (1) commodities could rally while equities decline (or vice-versa); and (2) commodities and equities fall together but equities decline at a faster and larger degree relative to commodities (or vice-versa). If a divergence occurs soon, we believe that the more likely case will be (1), where commodities continue to rally, and shares will pullback lower.

For whatever, it is worth, about 60 percent of money managers surveyed by Bank of America Merrill Lynch believe 2018 could be the peak year for equities. A recent J.P. Morgan survey found that three-quarters of ultra-high net worth individuals forecast a U.S. recession within the next two years. However, that does not mean that in the near-term these two asset classes will not perform satisfactorily.

It should be noted that despite the historic low correlation between these two asset classes, commodity price increases often come on the back of buoyant demand due to booming economic activity, which corresponds to optimal conditions for stock bull markets. Therefore, the sign of the correlation converges to 1 (unity) as both equity and commodity prices could increase on positive global macroeconomic outlook. That is what is happening now.

During stagflation periods, commodities outperform equities

This is especially true in the event of stagflation, which we expect to appear from Q1 2109 to Q3 2019. At that time, we expect to see falling growth and rising core inflation. Commodities should perform particularly well during stagflation periods, due to the coupling of this asset class to inflation. Commodities are generally linked to GDP, but the changes in this asset class lag behind changes in growth by 4-5 quarters. Hence, it shares the same periodic signature with inflation, but Commodities lead Core CPI slightly (by 1-2 quarters), see graph below.

We are convinced that commodities provide the transmission mechanism of the causality which begins with GDP growth and ends up in Core CPI approximately one a half years later. Those dynamics were explained in greater detail in our recent inflation article at Seeking Alpha (see here).

When that happens, the commodity-equity relationship is setting up a trade of a lifetime, as commodities revert to the mean in the relationship, similar to the one seen in the early 2000s. Today, the relationship is at the lowest point in recent history, and had some analysts talking about the ratio`s reversion to the mean, which is at 4.1 (it is currently at 1.04) taking into stock the somewhat spotty prices available during the late 1960s (see graph below). Some analysts (us included) reason that the divergence in the commodity-equity relationship is so extreme, therefore a snap back into more reasonable levels looks inevitable.

This theme was also brought forth by Mr. Jefrrey Gundlach, CEO of DoubleLine Funds in a recent presentation to clients. Mr. Gundlach forecasted that commodities will outperform in 2018. As reasons, Mr. Gundlach cited possible higher inflation and the current extreme weakness of commodities relative to stocks, which is historically low. He also cited that we could be late in the economic cycle, and it during the run-up to a recession when commodities have historically rallied.

He said commodities are about two standard deviations cheap relative to equities (see chart below). Mr. Gundlach pointed out that going into each of the last five recessions, commodities have rallied extremely strongly, sometimes by as much as four-times, reckoned from previous cycle lows. “. . . buy commodities in a broadly diversified basket,” he advised.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs have also turned enthusiastic about commodities. The wrote in a recent note that “the strategic case for owning commodities has rarely been stronger.” The bank recommends an overweight position, estimating that commodities will yield at least 10 percent over the next 12 months, with most of the gains being made by crude oil and aluminium.

As we discussed in as recent Seeking Alpha article about the inflation outlook (here), at no other time in the history of commodities has the asset class been as weak against equities, as it is today. Over the past 50 years, commodities have never been cheaper relative to equities than they are at present. The divergence has reached historic levels in the back of a 246%-plus move on the S&P Index (SPX) since the trough of the Great Financial Crisis in Q1 2009, compared with a 31.2% decline for the Goldman Sachs Commodity Total Return Index over the same period.

US Dollar is a significant factor in the equities-commodities equation

We earlier pointed out that the correlation between commodities and equities is highly cyclical -- the history of US stock and commodity prices has been characterized by recurring super cycles that last several decades. Similar extremes were seen in the early 1970s, in 1986 and in 1998, leading up to the dot-com equity bubble. In all of those cases, of course, stocks eventually crumbled, which led to commodities outperformance – a situation that could repeat later in the year, possibly after Q3. That could mark the trough of the commodities against equities, during this cycle.

In depth analysis shows that the commodity-equity ratio has been driven less by the relative strength of commodities, but mostly by a variable that impacts both commodities and equity markets – the US Dollar Trade Weighted Index. As the chart below illustrates, commodity underperformance vs equities have always happened during episodes of USD strength (see chart below). This makes complete sense as commodities are the antithesis of the US currency.

The reality is that commodities simply cannot prosper during periods of US Dollar strength. We therefore used this other relationship to project the likely trajectory of the ratio between commodities and equities. The result: the trough in the current cycle of the ratio should occur this year, followed by commodity outperformance well into late 2020s (see graph below).

This is literally a once-in-a-generation opportunity that investors with a long-term view should seriously consider. For perspective, had you invested in a fund tracking the S&P GSCI or an equivalent commodities index in 2000, you would have seen a compound annual growth rate of around 10 percent for the next 10 years, according to Bloomberg data. It’s doubtful if you’re going to get a clearer or resounding signal that an ideal time to add to your commodities exposure is coming up fast.

