Why Facebook Is Poised To Crush Match Group

Facebook announced it will enter the dating app space, and I think it will be an instant success.

Years ago, I used Skype for many of my communication needs. My circle of friends all had, and with a click of a button I could talk or text them when I wanted to. Several years later, Viber became popular. And like most of my friends, I also installed it to communicate.

Today I still use Viber, but I don't use Skype anymore. I still have it installed, but very rarely do I communicate with anyone. I also have Viber, but very few of my friends still use it.

Today, my main app for communication purposes is Facebook's (FB) Messenger. And the reason is simple, people simply just have it.

I did not have to ask anyone to install Messenger, because they already have it. More or less just about everyone I know has a Facebook account. And because everyone I know has a Facebook account, and Messenger installed makes it very convenient.

This is the reason why as of April 2018, messenger was the second most popular communications app with 1.3B users worldwide.

In fact, when looking at the percentage of U.S. internet users who use Facebook's Messenger, we see that 67% of men and 77% of women use it.

In other words, Facebook is almost a monopoly as far as communication apps go, having cornered the entire market.

Please note it was not facebook's original intention for Messenger to become the number two communications app. It just happened because everyone uses Facebook.

At Facebook's annual developer conference, Mark Zuckerberg announced the company will be entering the dating space with a new service called "Dating." The app will exist within the current Facebook app, but with a twist.

Users wanting to create a dating profile would be able to create a different profile from their main account to find partners. Your friends on Facebook will not know you have such a profile, and only your first name will be used.

Dating will have its own inbox, and you would only be able to text when chatting for the first time. Also, your existing friends won't appear as potential matches. Dating will use a unique algorithm to match potential dates, based on dating preferences, things in common, mutual friends, shared groups, and events.

Why Facebook will conquer dating and crush Match Group

I am convinced that for the same reasons Messenger became so popular as a messaging app, so will Dating as a dating app. And the reason is because just about everyone we know has a Facebook account.

Obviously, the company that stands to lose the most from Facebook's new initiative is Match Group (MTCH), that has the popular Tinder app.

The stock recently fell like a rock when Facebook announced Dating. And if I'm right, it still has a way to go.

MTCH has a diverse portfolio of dating products, and many years of experience in the space. However, I think Facebook will prove to be too much of a formidable opponent when Dating arrives.

Tinder will prove to be no match for Dating, because of the simplicity by which someone can use Facebook's Dating app. There is no comparison to the wealth of information Facebook has on its users, that can be used to match potential partners. Tinder and other apps simply do not have similar information.

And since just about the entire adult population in the Western World is registered with Facebook, the pool of available people to date, will prove many times over anything available in other apps, including Tinder.

Should you short Match Group? Probably, but the timing will be tricky

MTCH is a great company and has been growing by leaps and bounds for several years now.

A brief look at the company's Q1'18 results will persuade you. However, the winner in the dating space will be Facebook, hands down.

For example, let's say Facebook decides to offer Dating free for a year or more. The first thing that will happen is that Tinder will lower subscription rates to try to compete. Mind you not just on Tinder, but across their entire portfolio of dating apps.

MTCH currently has a trailing P/E of 35. What might happen if it lowers subscription rates by 30%, and revenue falls by 30% respectively? My guess is that its stock price will fall at least 50%.

MTCH did $407M in revenue in the recent quarter. Selling and marketing expenses were about $120M. Even if we assume MTCH does not lose subscribers, and does not lower subscription rates, at the very least marketing expenses will go through the roof in order to retain subscribers. Profits will be hit hard.

Lastly, what might happen if Facebook offers Dating for free indefinitely? How many subscribers will MTCH will be able to retain? I don't know, but I think MTCH will lose a lot of subscriptions.

Dating will probably be a one-for-all dating app, however that might not matter much. The simplicity by which people will be able to use Dating (like Messenger), knowing the pool of people on the network is so much greater than other apps, will be the major driver. Plus Facebook can offer it for free if it so chooses.

Besides, I am sure as time goes by, Dating will evolve and will conform to meet different dating needs. Also, there is no comparing other dating apps to Facebook when it comes to the volume of information at its disposal to make a match. Facebook simply has the world of information on all of us. Other apps just have a location, our age, and gender.

Bottom line

I expect Facebook's Dating to be an instant success, for the same reasons Messenger has become a success. And that is, just about everyone in the western world is registered with Facebook.

As a result, many dating apps will find it hard to compete with Facebook, if not impossible.

Even if MTCH has a head start, with many years of experience in the space, it will be no match for Facebook. Anyway you look at it, MTCH will lose revenue and subscribers to Dating.

Yes, I think MTCH is a short candidate, however please wait until you get technical bearish confirmation on the charts. Choose your favorite technical analysis indicator with a weekly time frame. When you get a bearish signal, sell short at will.

As for the next leg down for MTCH, If I had to guess, I think it will be when Facebook's Dating app officially arrives.

