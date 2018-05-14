Uniti: Why The Bears Keep Losing

Investment Thesis

Currently, I hold Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) a buy for risk-tolerance investors. After a solid earnings call and improving fundamentals, I feel it is prudent to lower my risk rating on Uniti and rate it simply a buy. What is the difference? Previously, I believed that only those investors who were self-deemed risk tolerant should purchase shares, this was due to the greater possibility that Uniti would fall victim to issues outside of its control. However, as time has passed, Uniti has become a less risky venture, and I now believe any investor seeking a solid dividend yield should consider Uniti to invest in.

What Has Changed?

Last time I wrote concerning Uniti, I proposed a series of questions that I wanted the answers to regarding Uniti's current situation and future outlook. With each question, I forecasted a bull and bear outcome and how that would affect Uniti moving forward. For review, those questions were:

1. How has the process of incorporating TPx's fiber into the Uniti network gone?

2. How effective has the newly developed sales team become?

3. Have the utilization rates across the board improved?

4. Is Windstream still weighing down Uniti's progress?

5. Will there be any more surprise agreements?

All of these questions were answered this quarter, and the results were positive, let's dive in.

Answer #1: TPx's fiber is 2/3rds completed.

Management mentioned that 2 out of 3 portions of purchasing TPx's fiber have already been completed and incorporated into Uniti's fiber network. The final portion will be completed this summer. This steady completion of the sale leaseback transaction allows Uniti to effectively use revenue coming into pay for TPx's fiber instead of causing a major blow to Uniti's balance sheet.

Answer #2: 5 down, 3 to go!

The sales team was actually actively mentioned in its development, something I honestly wasn't expecting since it has just started. 5 of the 8 total reps have been hired and are actively working on approximately 100 leads. These leads are in two markets with a solid anchor tenant, this means that any sales they complete will have highly attractive yields.

These yields are best shown in the example above from Uniti. Every additional lease up after securing an anchor customer incrementally doubles the initial yield. This means that executing even 1 of their opportunities, the sales team can double the effective return in these markets - readily earning their keep.

Answer #3: No overall percentage change.

The overall utilization rates for all of Uniti's divisions remain unchanged from last quarter. This, however, incorporates the additional fiber from TPx and the CenturyLink (CTL) purchases. This means there is plenty of room for the above-mentioned sales team and Uniti as a whole to increase their infrastructures utilization - a.k.a. plenty of room for organic growth with minimal capital expense.

Answer #4: Windstream (WIN) is having a decreasing effect.

Management right at the outset of the call advised they would not comment on Windstream's ongoing legal battle. This legal, however, Windstream's management seems to view simply as a distraction from their efforts to reinvent their company. Windstream has seen a small increase in operational income before taxes, interest, debt, amortization, and rent, or OIBTIDAR. Furthermore, the initial rent escalator took place on May 1st. Windstream's share price has trended horizontally, while Uniti's price has begun to increase rapidly. Uniti is starting to be viewed independently from Windstream and it has continually diversified its revenue away from Windstream.

Answer #5: Yes, CenturyLink fiber and a new anchor tenant for it.

Management offered up another surprise agreement. CenturyLink was required to sell off three portions of their fiber infrastructure to complete their merger. Two of these portions have been sold, one to Uniti and other to another undisclosed company. Uniti was unable to disclose the pricing of this purchase, however, it readily expects that it will have earned the cost back in a single year's time. Furthermore, when they announced this purchase, it came along with an already signed lease for 11% of that fiber, a 20-year lease. Overall, this lease will add an additional 1% of revenue diversification away from Windstream, a win for Uniti investors.

Management was more open regarding additional mergers or acquisitions to reach their revenue diversification goals than they had been previously. However, again, management reiterated they have no plans to issue additional equity to fund growth, however, private market capital or project level debt is not out of the question. So far, management has proven that growth without additional equity is completely possible and this time period has further revealed management's skill to find and execute purchases that benefit Uniti.

The Bear Thesis is weakening

Let's take a moment from the roses and address the bear thesis that regularly recurs on Seeking Alpha. I appreciate a well written and articulated bearish opinion since it challenges the positives that we're naturally attracted to. Historically, I've seen three bear arguments:

1. Windstream will default causing Uniti to crash and burn.

2. Uniti is in liquidity trap.

3. Uniti has a massive debt wall coming.

All three of these arguments are starting to weaken, and Uniti's share price is rising as the market realizes these fears were overblown.

Windstream will default

This has been written about again and again. Articles articulating that Windstream will successfully defend itself against its ongoing legal battles and debt wall. Windstream, as mentioned, views the legal battle as a distraction, and furthermore, it successfully debt swapped its coming debt, removing any near-term default risks. This means that its financial footing has greatly increased, furthermore, it has seen its operating income rise - even while its revenue has decreased.

Trapping Value wrote an excellent article about hedging against a potential fall of Uniti's share price entitled "Uniti: Hedging It Softly" (A play on my name perhaps? ...probably not.). It is well worth a read. In it, TV expresses concerns regarding the declining customer base in all of Windstream's divisions. This is true, they are shedding customers, however, this wasn't unexpected. Windstream's management mentioned this in its recent earnings call and ones prior, customers are leaving legacy products with low operational margins and new customers are signing up for higher margin products. This is key to Windstream's transformation. Windstream may not be the strongest tenant for Uniti, but it is not going anywhere anytime soon.

Uniti is in a liquidity trap

This concern is the most valid argument of the three. Uniti as a REIT would historically issue additional equity to fund growth. However, when Uniti's share price crashed, it would be hard to justify further shares unless the returns outweighed the dividend yield. Uniti has, however, effectively made acquisitions without issuing shares. Last quarter, Uniti had $60 million in unrestricted cash and $470 million in its revolving credit facility; this quarter, it was down to $57 million in cash and $450 million in the revolver. This downtrend is most likely the funds used for purchasing CenturyLink's fiber assets. However, the last two transactions have moved guidance up to $2.54-2.59 adjusted funds from operations per share, or AFFO for 2018.

Uniti's rising share price and increasing AFFO guidance reveal that Uniti's liquidity situation, while not ideal, is improving. Management must continue to use their available cash extremely wisely, but the market is taking notice and buying into Uniti's progress, making any chosen equity issuance at a lower cost.

Uniti has a massive debt wall coming

Another recently written article, articulated concerns over both Uniti's liquidity and their debit. Uniti has $2 billion in debt coming due in 2022. That is definitely a fact, and there is no way around it. However, the author only offers two possible solutions to solving this issue:

(1) once the Windstream monkey is off its back, its share price appreciates significantly, driving its dividend yield into the single digits and giving the firm a credit upgrade, allowing it to accretively access the capital markets; or (2) it engages in creative, non-public capital raising and/or refinancing of its debt load.

I feel he may have missed another viable alternative. Uniti could follow Windstream's footsteps and conduct debt swaps. Windstream did so to avoid any alleged default from its spinoff of Uniti but also to delay its coming debt wall. Uniti could proactively do the same. Ironically, this concern continues to be voiced here, but no analysts seem to be asking about it.

Overall, the bear thesis into the collapse of Uniti was pinned on an eventual future, whether close - with the legal woes of Windstream or far into the future - Uniti's debt wall. However, all of these arguments continue to weaken as Uniti continues to grow without issuing equity and as its share value rises. Right now, the bull thesis is stronger and getting stronger.

Investor Takeaway

Uniti had a solid quarter and continued to show why I rate it as a buy. I feel confident in management's continued efforts to grow Uniti intelligently within its current constraints to remove the risk-tolerance part of my recommendation. Uniti continues to be re-evaluated by the market as a whole and its overly low valuation due to overblown concerns is starting to fade, Uniti should continue to rise from here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNIT, CTL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.