JPMorgan Going From Strength To Strength

With the 10-Q cycle complete, JPMorgan continues to stand out with its combination of loan growth and loan quality (as measured by criticized loans).

With the dust settled from the first quarter earnings cycle, I believe JPMorgan (JPM) continues to offer an investment case built around one of the strongest banks getting even stronger. Between loan growth, credit quality, fee income growth, and organic growth prospects, I think JPMorgan remains one of the best-positioned banks today, and one that has the luxury of reinvesting in its own business. JPMorgan’s qualities are well understood by the market and the shares don’t offer tremendous upside, but they are still very much worth holding.

Growth Today, Growth Tomorrow

JPMorgan produced around 10% yoy core growth in revenue, making it one of the best-performing large banks, and it wasn’t just due to the company’s large trading operations. The Consumer & Community Banking segment generated mid-teens growth in the quarter, and net interest income was up 10% overall, with most of the growth coming from a higher net interest margin (earning assets were up about 2% yoy).

Even in a tough quarter for loan growth, and what JPMorgan management characterized as “intense” competition for loans, the bank stood out with its loan growth. Period-end loans grew 4% yoy, with only a couple of larger banks (Citi (C) and Huntington (HBAN)) doing better, and PNC (PNC) more or less matching the yoy performance; JPMorgan also outperformed in sequential growth terms, though not as dramatically. JPMorgan also outperformed almost across the board by loan type, with much stronger than average growth in commercial lending (up 7%), commercial real estate lending (up 5%), and mortgage lending (up 8%), and only non-mortgage consumer lending lagging – which admittedly is a little surprising given the bank’s ongoing leadership in the card business.

Based upon the company’s Investor Day presentations, annual report, and recent 10-Q, I believe the bank is well-placed for ongoing growth. In the short term, the bank expects full-year loan growth of 6% to 7% and slightly lower net interest income growth – one of the strongest outlooks of the larger banks.

I’m also excited about the long-term growth potential, particularly as it pertains to IT investments and branch expansion. On the IT investment side, JPMorgan is investing sums in IT that no bank outside the top 10 can afford to match (and in fact, some sell-side analysts have calculated that JPMorgan’s IT investments are roughly equal to the sum total of banks #10-#100). These investments, which include R&D spending, don’t have direct ties to future revenue today, but I believe they will strengthen the company’s offerings to retail and business customers and make the company more competitive in areas like payments.

The branch expansion should have a more direct impact. JPMorgan intends to open around 400 branches in 15-20 new markets in the coming years. While JPMorgan hasn’t specified its target list, I would assume Boston, Minneapolis, Washington, Philly, Charlotte, Raleigh, Nashville, Omaha, and Baltimore would all figure prominently on the list. Even at a cost of around $1M/branch, generating just $2million in branch revenue in 12-18 months (about half the current run-rate) and scaling up from there would make these openings more accretive than share buybacks.

This is bad news for Wells Fargo (WFC) given the overlapping exposures and Wells Fargo’s need to restructure its own operations (while operating until some strict regulatory oversight). It’s also not great news for Bank of America (BAC), BB&T (BBT), or PNC. JPMorgan has been a strong share gainer across its operators in recent years (adding about 2% of national deposit share since 2016, and more than that in Texas, California, and Florida), and I believe organic expansion is an under-appreciated opportunity for this bank.

The Quality Is Still There

I also believe JPMorgan continues to offer above-average operating quality. Looking at the first quarter 10-Q’s, JPMorgan has the lowest percentages of criticized C&I and CRE loans of its peer group. Certainly there is subjectivity to these numbers (it is not as though an independent agency surveys the banks, applies the same standards, and issues a report), but JPMorgan’s sub-2% ratio of criticized C&I loans stands out next to the nearly 5% ratios at Wells Fargo and PNC, and the 2%-plus ratios at Bank of America and U.S. Bancorp (USB). Likewise with the CRE ratio, which is below 1% at JPMorgan, around 3% at Wells Fargo and US Bancorp, and around 2% at PNC.

Credit trends probably will worsen some from here. JPMorgan is guiding to a 30bp increase in card NCOs for 2018 and the pace of NPA/NCO improvement has certainly flattened.

Asset sensitivity is also going to be less of a tailwind. JPMorgan now expects a 100bp increase in rates to drive a 1.2% increase in net interest income, versus 2.2% a year ago and 1.5% in the fourth quarter. This is sector-standard, though, as virtually every peer bank saw a sequential decline in sensitivity (expect USB, which was stable at 1%, the lowest of the group). JPMorgan’s deposit beta is still pretty competitive on a relative basis (a cumulative beta of 24% versus the group at 22%) and below Wells Fargo, USB, and Citi, but rising deposit betas and decreasing leverage to rate increases are all but inevitable at this phase of the cycle.

The Opportunity

While trading continues to be challenged by a lower-volatility environment, JPMorgan’s trading operations were profitable on about two-thirds of the days in the first quarter. Looking ahead, I think JPMorgan will continue to outperform on loan, spread, and revenue growth, as well as credit quality. Given the company’s commitment to reinvest in growth, I’m more confident on the near-term growth outlook, and I believe JPMorgan could generate mid-term (five-year) earnings growth of over 10%, with buybacks magnifying that on a per-share basis.

The Bottom Line

Higher than expected growth and higher than expected returns on capital are pushing my fair values higher, into the mid-to-high teens. That doesn’t suggest major undervaluation today, and I think banks like Citi and U.S. Bancorp have more relative upside, but I have very little concern about JPMorgan’s operational quality and ability to execute, so on a total risk/reward basis, I’m still content to own these shares and think they’re worth considering as a buy on “bad hair days” in the banking sector.

