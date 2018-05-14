Zillow's Plan To Buy Homes Is A Distraction From Its Core Business

Even if it could scale, the project would require immense amounts of capital.

Zillow's new plan to purchase homes provides little impact to the company's bottom line.

The big announcement this quarter from Zillow (Z),(ZG) was that they will be entering the real estate market as a buyer of residential homes.

The big concern from investors about Zillow’s latest endeavor is the amount of capital that will be required to implement the project. Here is a quick rundown of Zillow’s estimates for how the program will operate and be financed, based on their most recent earnings call and presentation:

Zillow will put down between 20% and 30% on a house and will finance the rest.

The debt is non-recourse, meaning that the debt is secured by the home, not Zillow.

Zillow expects the typical home purchased to be around $250,000 +/- 30% (between $175,000 and $325,000).

Zillow estimates that by the end of 2018 they will own up to 1,000 homes.

Zillow expects net margins in the homes segment to be between 1% and 2%.

Balance Sheet Impact

What does all of this do to Zillow’s balance sheet?

Assuming homes purchased average $250,000 in price and Zillow puts a 30% down payment on each home, Zillow needs $75 million to meet the high end of their goal in 2018. This is a cost that Zillow can easily cover with their $822 million of cash on hand.

Zillow also will need cash to prepare the homes for sale. In the latest quarterly earnings call CEO Spencer Rascoff was quick to make the point that Zillow will not be “flipping houses” or doing full remodels:

“In terms of the renovations, I think I want to be clear about this, because I think maybe this is a little bit misunderstood. These are not remodels. The way – we are not flipping, this is not a $40,000, $60,000, add a second story, redo the kitchen, that's not what this is. The way to think about this is really a service to the seller, and I described it in the prepared remarks that way and that's really how we are thinking about it.”

Even an added $10,000 budget per house, which seems high, requires just $10 million from Zillow. That makes the total cost for Zillow to have 1,000 homes on its balance sheet about $85 million, about 10% of its cash balance.

Bottom line, I don’t think the capital requirements from this new venture should be a concern initially. Zillow boasts a very strong balance sheet and has the cash available. However, that doesn't mean it's a good idea.

The Bottom Line Impact



If Zillow hits all its targets for this new business segment in 2018, it should bring the company an additional $3,500,000 in income from selling those 1,000 homes. (1,000 homes, with a net income of $3,500 from each home sold, a 1.4% net margin on a $250,000 house).

There's some ability for Zillow's plan to scale without requiring massive amounts of capital. Zillow estimates that it will take 90 days to turn over a house.

So, if Zillow allocates $85 million to hold 1,000 homes at a time, that money can effectively flip 4,000 homes during the course of a year.

If Zillow can turn over a house that quick, and if management's assumptions are realistic, that means $85 million in cash can produce about $14,000,000 in income for Zillow.

For a company with a lot of cash on its balance sheet, this seems like a good use of the company's cash, and certainly should provide a better return than the company is getting from its hundreds of millions parked in money market funds.

However, I'm doubtful that these numbers are realistic. Zillow's margins are too optimistic and Zillow's new endeavor will not be able to scale much higher to become a significant segment of the business.

The Zillow Dream

In the company's most recent prepared remarks, the CEO highlights this new venture as a billion-dollar venture:

...but as an example, if 5 percent of sellers select this method, that is 275,000 transactions. For illustrative purposes at scale, using $250,000 as the typical home value, a $3,500 net profit per transaction would result in a nearly $1 billion profit opportunity annually."

Zillow's CEO is just using the law of large numbers to make this seem like a viable opportunity. Zillow is dreaming imagining that 5% of all homes will be sold through Zillow’s instant offer, and purchased by Zillow.

Besides the fact that this would make Zillow the largest purchaser and owner of homes in America (for reference, Invitation Homes (INVH) owns approximately 100,000 homes and American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) owns approximately 51,000 homes) I don't think this business can scale to anything meaningful.

First, as this scales the capital required to be deployed at any one time becomes burdensome. In order to purchase 275,000 homes each year, Zillow would need about $5.83 billion in cash available (assuming a 30% down payment on each home, a $10,000 renovation budget, and that a home can be turned over in 90 days). This will require a lot of additional debt, the interest expenses of which would cut significantly into Zillow's margins. If Zillow could borrow $5 billion at 5%, the interest costs alone would reduce Zillow's margins by 25%.

Or the company could issue more shares, but sooner or later shareholders will resist being diluted more than they already have been:

Z Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

But more importantly, I don’t think it makes sense in relation to the rest of their business.

Ultimately, Zillow would be competing against its own customers.

First, other investors using instant offer, such as Invitation Homes (INVH), that are looking to purchase properties to add to their portfolios, would be hurt. Zillow could either keep the best deals on the instant offer platform for themselves, ruining their reputation of providing deals for other investors, or be forced to outbid other investors who can justify higher purchase prices.

Would Zillow be able to monetize instant offer if other potential investors know they will only be given deals that Zillow passes on?

Zillow has spent a decade building up its reputation and brand to bring hundreds of millions of visitors to its websites. Using Zillow as the platform to connect buyers and sellers, and taking a commission from a buyer like Invitation Homes on instant offer, seems much easier (and not much less profitable?) than taking on the task, and risk, of flipping a house for a 1 or 2 percent margin at best.

Second, the margins required for Zillow to produce that net margin of 1% to 2% on a flip requires some desperate sellers.

Assume Zillow purchases a home for $250,000. Prior to purchasing, Zillow faces some costs such as loan fees, inspections, legal work, and possibly realtor fees. Then Zillow pays contractors to tidy up the house and prepare it for sale. Finally, Zillow sells the house, once again paying realtor fees and some closing costs.

I don’t think it is unreasonable to assume those costs would be around $15,000 for a $250,000 house (3% realtor fees at closing, $5,000 for contractors, $2,500 for other expenses such as legal work, inspections, titling, insurance, loans, other closing costs, etc.)

This brings Zillow’s cost to $265,000. Add in a 2% desired net margin and Zillow needs to sell the house that it just purchased a month or two ago for $250,000 for a little over $270,000. I'm not sure there's that much slack in the real estate market to be able to charge 10% more for a home after just a month or two by just applying a new coat of paint.

If this can be profitable for Zillow, it will require low-priced offers from Zillow, providing lower commissions for real estate agents than they would get from a traditional sale, again potentially hurting their core business model of attracting real estate agents to the platform.

I love Rascoff’s ambition, but ultimately I can’t imagine 5% of all home sellers in the country every year will take $20,000 less on their home for the instant offer conveniences, especially as the average time a home remains on the market shrinks further and further:

Source: Zillow Data

A Poor History of Capital Allocation

Like a recent author on Zillow, I'm struggling to understand why Zillow would be attracted to a capital-intensive, low-margin business when it seems to be gaining market share in its much higher margin software and advertising businesses.

Source: 2018 Q1 Investor Presentation

For Zillow to scale its new homes segment into anything meaningful, billions of dollars would have to be deployed. That is a scary prospect for a company with a poor history of generating returns on its investments.

Z Return on Invested Capital (TTM) data by YCharts

Zillow doesn't provide any guidance for the total costs to start this project. But no doubt this will be an excuse to further ramp up SG&A expenses and total debt (and therefore impact that 1 to 2% net margin further):

Z SG&A Expense (Annual) data by YCharts

In Summary

I think Zillow has the potential for a very bright future, but this new venture is just a distraction from their solid core business.

Zillow has been dominating their market and rapidly becoming a household name for real estate searches. Everyone from realtors to landlords have noticed, and Zillow has been rewarded.

The number of agents paying more than $5,000 per month to advertise on Zillow is up 58% over the last year. Income from new rental market products is up 35%. The market share of Zillow's Premier Agents is up 50% since 2016 to 7.5% of all residential real estate transactions.

This new venture requires tons of capital, does nothing to improve its market share in any current segments, potentially takes away from its ability to monetize its platform, and adds significant risk to the company's balance sheet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.