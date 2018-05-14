Eiger: A Hidden Gem Creates A Lot Of Upside Potential

Conservatively assuming a 50% penetration/$500,000 price tag implies revenues could be $100m per annum, approximately equal to the current mkt cap. There is likely a lot of upside to the stock from this hidden gem.

There are c.400 Progeria patients in the developed world. Average age of death is 14.6 years. With no known treatment, the regulators will likely approve Lonafarnib based on this data.

Eiger is a small-cap biotech company with four pipeline products. The consensus view is that the clinical readouts in 2H'18 will drive the near-term value of the company.

Investment Summary And Conclusion

The consensus view is that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) is a company with four pipeline candidates in three diseases. The company has Lonafarnib and PEG IFN Lambda for HDV (Hepatitis Delta Virus), Exendin 9-39 for PBH (Post bariatric Hypoglycemia), and Ubenimex for Lymphedema. All four programs continue to run on track, and there are several data readouts anticipated in 2H 2018. I have been an investor in Eiger based on the clinical trial data and market potential for all four programs. If any of these projects are successful, there is several-fold upside to Eiger's share price. Indeed, each has the potential to be a billion-dollar blockbuster, and as data evolves over the next several years, investors will likely ascribe greater value to each of them.

However, recently (April 24), an analysis of a clinical trial appeared in JAMA (The Journal of the American Medical Association) which presented some very interesting analysis of Lonafarnib in Progeria in which the drug demonstrated a profound effect on survival. Progeria is an ultra-rare autosomal disease in which the median age of survival for children is 14.6 years. There is currently no known cure or treatment for the disease, and it is estimated that there are c. 400 patients in the developed world. Because the company has not press released these results or discussed them, and you require a subscription to JAMA in order to get access to them, I believe most investors are likely unaware of them.

As I highlight in this report, I believe it is highly likely that Eiger will be able to file with the regulatory agencies with this data set in 2H 2018, and if successfully commercialized (perhaps as soon as 1H 2019), the drug could deliver revenues of $100-200m per annum. Rare disease companies typically trade at c. 5-10x revenues. So, assuming a 5x revenue multiple, this suggests that there could be 5-10x upside to the current valuation (mkt cap is currently $90m) if this drug for this disease is successfully commercialized.

It is worth pointing out that Eiger never conducted the Progeria studies and have never included it in their pipeline chart, and as such, the opportunity in this setting is not really understood by investors or baked into consensus thinking. In my opinion, it is highly likely that we get news flow on this asset in the next few months, and this will likely drive considerable upside to the shares.

Other rare disease companies that may be viewed as comparable companies to Eiger BioPharmaceuticals include Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO), Zogenix (ZGEN), Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD), Ultragenyx (RARE), Rocket (RCKT), and Audentes (BOLD). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is arguably at an earlier stage in development for the four main programs relative to the comparable companies, but if Eiger has a product filed with the regulators, the company will quickly be promoted to a higher level.

Eiger is currently an unprofitable biotech company with no approved drugs. As such, there are obvious risks attached to this investment. The company only had $42m of cash on its balance sheet on December 31, 2017, so the company may need to raise additional capital to develop its larger pipeline assets. Obviously, if all the pipeline assets fail to be commercialized, there is likely 100% downside to the stock.

I view this stock suitable for investors looking for both a short-term "event type" investment and for longer term investors who are prepared to wait for the drugs full potential to be realized. When development plans for Progeria become better understood (likely in the coming months), I would expect the stock to react very favorably to the announcement. However, for the company to realize the full potential of this drug, and the balance of the pipeline, it may take several years. In addition, there will likely be some dilution as the company likely needs to raise some additional capital. Given the magnitude of the upside, these risks appear appropriate for investors who invest in biotech stocks.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals - Another Reverse Merger

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals was created via a reverse merger with Celladon Corp. after the failure of Celladon's gene therapy for heart failure. The reverse merger was announced in November 2015 and was completed in March 2016. Following the reverse merger and an equity raise in October 2017, the company has cash on balance sheet of $42m at December 31, 2017. The biggest shareholders include Vivo Capital, Interwest, Prosight, Jennison, Prudential, HBM Healthcare, Sphera, Deerfield, Highbridge, and Perceptive, so the company is fairly well capitalized by a solid group of investors.

The focus of this report is Lonafarnib in Progeria because this is the hidden gem and imminent news flow is likely.

While Eiger has numerous drugs in development, each of which could drive substantial upside to the current share price, the focus of this report is Lonafarnib in Progeria. This drug, in this indication, appears to be missing from consensus forecasts, and following recently announced news in the JAMA journal, I believe investor attention will shift to this asset once the company starts to discuss it in greater detail in the coming months. It feels highly likely to me that this could be the first commercialized product for Eiger, potentially allowing Eiger to become a profitable company in 2020 when consensus expectations are for Eiger to become profitable in 2022-2023. If successfully commercialized, this drug alone could drive 5-10x upside in Eiger's share price. Importantly, from a timing standpoint, the news flow that will potentially drive this upside is likely to happen in the next few months.

What Is HGPS?

Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome (HGPS) is an extremely rare, fatal, autosomal dominant segmental premature aging disease, with an estimated incidence of 1 per 4 million births and a prevalence of 1 in 20 million living individuals. It has no sex, ethnic, or regional predisposition. Morbidity includes failure to thrive, generalized lipodystrophy, alopecia, bone dysplasia, and progressive atherosclerosis leading to cardiac disease and stroke. Mortality is caused primarily by heart failure at a mean age of 14.6 years.

Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome is caused by single-base pathogenic variants in the LMNA gene that activate a cryptic splice site and result in the production of a farnesylated mutant lamin A protein called progerin. Lamin A, an inner nuclear membrane protein, is crucial to many cellular functions. Persistent farnesylation of the mutant protein causes it to intercalate into the inner nuclear membrane, where it accumulates and exerts damage to cells as they age. No drugs are approved for the treatment of HGPS.

The figure below presents the Kaplan-Meier survival curve for untreated HGPS patients plus treated patients censored at treatment initiation, with follow-up starting at birth (n=258). Of these, 124 (48.1%) died. Mean and median survival ages were 14.5 years and 14.6 years, respectively.

Complete natural history cohort of treated and untreated patients

Source: Kleran, M et al, JAMA.2018;319(16):1687-1695

Those with more interest in this disease can watch the film Life According to Sam, which is a 2013 documentary film based on the life of Sam Berns who suffered from Progeria. Berns died on 10 January 2014. The documentary was produced by HBO, screened at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2013, and directed by Sean Fine and Andrea Nix Fine. It won a 2013 Peabody Award. It won an Emmy Award for Exceptional Merit in Documentary Film-making. The trailer can be found here (Life According to Sam).

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals May Have A Cure…

In the April 24 issue of JAMA (The Journal of the American Medical Association), Gordon et al reported the results of treatment with lonafarnib on mortality in 63 patients enrolled in 2 clinical trials. The ProLon 1 trial enrolled 27 patients with HGPS with genetically confirmed pathogenic LMNA variants. The ProLon 2 trial included 36 patients treated with oral lonafarnib monotherapy. In this observational study, treated patients from the trials were compared with untreated controls matched in a 1:1 ratio for age, sex, and home continent. The primary outcome was comparison of mortality rates in untreated vs. lonafarnib treated patients in ProLon1.

Administration of lonafarnib was associated with a reduction in mortality in the treated cohort (1/27 deaths [3.7%]) compared with the matched untreated cohort (9/27 deaths [33.3%]) in ProLon1 as well as in a secondary analysis of mortality in the larger group of 63 patients in ProLon1 and ProLon2 (4/63 deaths [6.3%] in the treated group vs. 17/63 deaths [27.0%] in the matched untreated group). Among 73 patients with an identified cause of death, 58 deaths (79%) were due to heart failure.

The Clinical Trial Results In More Detail

Treatment trial 1 was initiated in 2007 and completed in 2010. Lonafarnib was administered every 12 (±2) hours orally at 115 mg/m2 for 4 months and then escalated to 150 mg/m2. Treatment trial 2 was initiated in 2013 as a lonafarnib monotherapy extension of a completed 3-drug combination therapy trial. Oral lonafarnib dosing was 150 mg/m2 for the duration of the trial.

In treatment trial 1, the median age at start of follow-up was 8.4 years. Treatment was associated with a lower mortality rate among the treated cohort vs. the untreated cohort (see below). There was 1 death (3.7%) among 27 patients in the treated group, and there were 9 deaths (33.3%) among 27 patients in the matched untreated group. The conditional unadjusted HR for mortality rates of treated vs. untreated patients was 0.12 (95% CI, 0.01-0.93; P = .04).

Patients treated in treatment trial 1 and matched untreated patients

Source: Kleran, M et al, JAMA.2018; 319(16):1687-1695

For the post-hoc analysis of treatment trial 2 (median age, 5.2[IQR,3.6-8.4] years at start of follow-up), there were 3 deaths (8.3%) among 36 patients in the treated group and 8 deaths (22.2%) among 36 patients in the matched untreated group (Figure3D). There was no significant difference in mortality between treated and untreated patients (HR, 0.33; 95% CI, 0.071.59; P=.17).

Patients treated in treatment trial 2 and matched untreated patients

Source: Kleran, M et al, JAMA.2018; 319(16):1687-1695

For the secondary outcome analysis of the combined trials (median age, 6.5 years at start of follow-up), mortality was statistically significantly lower in treated patients vs. matched untreated patients (see below). There were 4 deaths (6.3%) among 63 patients in the treated group and 17 deaths (27.0%) among 63 patients in the matched untreated group. The random effects meta-analytical conditional HR for treated vs. matched untreated patients across the 2 studies was 0.23 (95% CI, 0.06-0.90; P=.04).

Patients treated in treatment trial 1 and treatment trial 2 and matched untreated patients

Source: Kleran, M et al, JAMA.2018;319(16):1687-1695

What Does This Mean For Progeria Patients And Eiger's Investors?

The limitations of the study are obvious and are due to the observational design. Conducting a placebo-controlled, randomized trial is difficult because of the rarity of HGPS and the ethical issues involved in recruiting fragile children and their families. In this trial, the investigators matched each treated patient with an untreated control and performed a sensitivity analysis to assess the contribution of confounding factors, further validating the results.

Importantly, these results are the first of their kind for HGPS and can be traced directly back to identification of the underlying genetic basis of the disease and the cell biology. In addition, mouse model studies that supported the use of farnesyltransferase inhibitors as a potential therapeutic modality exist.

It is critical to recognize that lonafarnib does not appear to be a cure for HGPS because several aspects of the phenotype, including alopecia, joint contractures, insulin resistance, and conductive hearing loss, do not improve with treatment. It remains an open question whether earlier treatment would prevent these or other disease manifestations. These clinical trials have each lasted approximately 2 years, and longer-term follow-up data are not yet available.

It is likely that both the EMEA and the FDA would be willing to approve lonafarnib for the treatment of HGPS based on this clinical trial data, given the unmet nature of the disease and its status as an ultra-rare disease.

What Is The Likely Path Forwards From Here?

Management has not discussed or described business development decisions regarding lonafarnib in Progeria, and the only mention of lonafarnib's potential in Progeria is contained in the risks section of Eiger's 2015 10K, which notes its potential application in this disease. This section also points out that Merck (NYSE:MRK) has outlicensed lonafarnib's rights to the Progeria Research Foundation. Note that Eiger has global manufacturing rights to lonafarnib.

In my opinion, it is highly likely that Eiger will license lonafarnib for use in Progeria from the Progeria Research Foundation and then submit an NDA and an MAA to the FDA and EMEA, respectively. This could lead to an NDA filing in 2H 2018 and likely approval in 1H 2019. The combined data set contains data from over 60 Progeria patients, which represents c. 15% of the prevalent patient population, so this is a large patient population for a rare disease. For example, AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) will file a BLA for its SMA gene therapy with clinical data from just 15-20 patients from an open-label trial that contained no placebo. Most of the enzyme replacement products were approved with clinical trials involving just 40-50 patients. So, on that basis, it looks like this is a very well-powered trial.

Lonafarnib In Progeria Could Be Worth >$50/Share

There are approximately 400 patients globally with Progeria, so it is likely that a treatment for such a disease could command a very high price. Enzyme replacement therapies (such as Elaprase, or Aldurazyme) for lysosomal storage disorders (which are more prevalent that Progeria) typically command a price in the range of $250,000-500,000 per annum, so this appears like a sensible assumption regarding pricing. Indeed, Spinraza (manufactured by Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)) for SMA costs $750,000 for its first year and $375,000 per year thereafter (source: Biogen). It is widely expected that gene therapy products will likely cost $1-2m per patient.

This suggests that Lonafarnib in Progeria could generate revenues in the range of $100-200m per annum. Most profitable biotech companies trade at 5-10x revenues, so assuming investors apply a 5x revenue multiple to this figure, this suggests that Lonafarnib in this disease could be worth $500m - $1bn in value, which is equivalent to c. $50-100/share (assuming a 10.5m share count). In my opinion, valuation risks are to the upside. Obviously, if patients' lives are prolonged through successful treatment, the patient population will grow with time, and investors may ascribe a higher multiple, given the uniqueness of this asset. Indeed, Novartis (NYSE:NVS) recently paid $8.9bn to acquire AveXis (press release here), a single product company with a rare disease asset that may eventually generate $1bn in revenues. Ultragenyx (NASDAQ:RARE) recently launched an enzyme replacement therapy for MPS VII where the company estimates that there are only 100 patients in the World. Ultragenyx has a market cap of over $1.5bn.

Valuations of profitable biotech companies

Source: Current market cap, 2017 revenues as reported by Bloomberg

Currently, investors ascribe little to no value to Lonafarnib in Progeria, and this feels appropriate, given the large number of unknowns. But if, in the coming months, management announces a licensing agreement and a regulatory filing, I would expect Eiger's share price to start to reflect some of the value this asset has, and there is clearly considerable upside.

Eiger Also Has A Lot More In The Pipeline

While the focus of this report is the potential for Lonafarnib in Progeria which I view as the most immediate potential catalyst, a complete analysis of Eiger wouldn't be complete without a review of the company's pipeline. As sown below, the company has many other interesting assets in development, and importantly for shareholders, there are additional near-term catalysts.

Source: Company Presentation

First Pipeline Asset: Ubenimex In Lymphedema

Lymphedema is a condition of fluid retention and tissue swelling due to a compromised lymphatic system. With lymphatic vascular insufficiency, the normal return of interstitial fluid to the thoracic duct, then the bloodstream, is compromised (J Am Coll Cardiol 2008 52(10):799-806). Skin thickening is a defining characteristic of LE, caused by increased fibroblast proliferation (fibrosis), immune responses and excess collagen (J Am Coll Cardiol 2008 52(10):799-806; Curr Treat Options Cardiovasc Med 2012 14(2):184-92). There are an estimated 430,000 to 465,000 people with lymphedema in the U.S. (Ann N Y Acad Sci 2008 1131:147-54).

The most common causes of Lymphedema are surgical procedures associated with cancer treatment, such as lymph node removal, while infections, burns, trauma or congenital disorders are also associated with the disorder (J Am Coll Cardiol 2008 52(10):799-806). As with PAH, recent research has also implicated elevated LTB4 levels in lymphedema (Sci Transl Med 2017 9(389) pii: eaal3920).

The use of drug therapies is noticeably absent from current management strategies, along with surgical means, as controlled liposuction sometimes provides some level of support. Standard of care is complete decongestive physical therapy (CDPT) to reduce extremity volume and slow disease progression. Though effective in mild to moderate lymphedema, this procedure is expensive and difficult to implement as it requires patients to commit considerable time and effort (Semin Pediatr Surg 2014 23(4):191-7).

Competitive Lymphedema Landscape

There are few therapies in development for lymphedema. Two companies, Herantis Pharma and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (OTCPK:MTZXF) are pursuing gene therapy approaches, both in Phase 1, that seek to promote lymphangiogenesis by inducing expression of VEGF-C and HGF growth factors. Researchers at Stanford University and Eiger are exploring different approaches based on anti-inflammatory drugs. The first of these was ketoprofen, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory that inhibits LTB4 production and COX1/2 enzymes. Ketoprofen improved lymphedema symptoms in a mouse model of the disease (PLoS One 2009 4(12):e8380) and was advanced to Phase 1 at Stanford. However, we believe ketoprofen is a challenging approach for a chronic condition such as lymphedema because of its known toxicity (J Pharmacol Pharmacother 2013 4(Suppl 1):S99-S103).

Promising Preclinical Data

In contrast, Eiger's ubenimex is well-tolerated and is a more specific inhibitor of LTB4 synthesis. Importantly, ubenimex reversed edema, improved lymphatic function, prevented skin thickening and improved tissue inflammation in a mouse model of LE (Sci Transl Med 2017 9(389) pii: eaal3920). Additionally, LTB4 was elevated in these mice as well as in lymphedema patients. Given these encouraging results, Eiger is conducting a Phase 2 trial (ULTRA; NCT02700529; Study ID EIG-UBX-003) in ~50 patients with secondary (non-congenital) lymphedema of the lower limbs.

Phase 2 Data Anticipated Before Year-End

The ULTRA trial is a two-arm, double-blind, placebo-controlled, 24-week trial. The trial is enrolled adults with > Stage II lymphedema, with at least one swollen leg that has not been reversed by elevation or compression, and completion of full course of CDPT. The patient must be ambulatory but cannot have lymphedema in another body part besides the legs, no deep vein thrombosis or taking anticoagulation medicines for at least six months and no history of a clotting disorder. Following 24 weeks of 150mg TID of ubenimex or placebo, the primary endpoint is the change in skin thickness of the calf of the most affected leg, measured by skinfold calipers. Secondary endpoints include a patient-reported lymphedema questionnaire, plus changes in leg volume and extracellular fluid volume.

Source: Company presentation

The ULTRA trial took ~18 months to enroll, and this is likely because Eiger was focused on running a very well controlled and rigorously designed trial to assess ubenimex's potential for a pivotal trial in lymphedema. With no other available therapies and an estimated ~450,000 patients in the U.S. alone, positive Phase 2 data in lymphedema should add significant value to Eiger, if successful.

On January 4, 2018, Eiger announced that it had completed enrollment of the trial. With the primary endpoint being recorded at 6 months, data is expected in early 2H 2018. The clinical trial is still blinded, so it is impossible to know the results. However, anecdotal evidence suggests the drug may be having an effect.

Cheryl Erpelding is a patient enrolled in the trial and maintains a website called lymphedemasucks (lymphedemasucks.com). Below is a picture of Cheryl Erpelding and Dr. Stanley Rockson from Stanford.

Source: lymphedemasucks.com

Following a hysterectomy in 2010 for uterine cancer, she developed secondary lymphedema. According to her webpage, she enrolled into the Ubenimex trial at Stanford. She has made numerous posts about feeling a little better, and she claims in the post below that the numbers are an improvement. Obviously, it is impossible to know if she is on placebo or active drug, but this is an interesting observation that suggests the drug may have some activity.

Source: lymphedemasucks.com

Potential Value Is Potentially $500/Share

There are approximately 450,000 patients in the US and perhaps 700,000 in ex-US regions. With a patient population of c. 1.15m patients, this drug could clearly be a billion-dollar blockbuster with just a 10% penetration and a $100,000 price tag per annum. Assuming a billion dollars in revenues and a 5x revenue multiple suggests fair value could reside at about $5bn or about $500/share (based on a 10.5 million share count). Obviously, additional funding will be required to advance this drug through phase 3 development and the regulatory process but positive phase 2 data may lead to investors placing a 10-20% probability on this final value or $50-100 per share in price appreciation.

Second Pipeline Assets: Lonafarnib And Peg-IFN λ In Hepatitis Delta (HDV)

Eiger is developing the combination of two compounds to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) that were developed to treat other conditions: Lonafarnib has been developed as a cancer therapy; and PEGylated interferon lambda (PEG-IFN- λ) has been developed as an antiviral for hepatitis B and C. Eiger in-licensed lonafarnib from Merck and in-licensed PEG-INF- λ from Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

HDV is an incomplete virus that requires an envelope protein from the hepatitis B virus (HBV) genome (HBsAg) to complete its life cycle. It is estimated that, of the 240 million HBV patients worldwide, 10-20 million are infected with HDV (Curr Opin Virol 2016 20:112-118). Importantly, HDV/HBV co-infection carries a three-fold higher risk of cirrhosis, hepatocellular carcinoma and mortality (J Infect Dis 1987 155(5):931-935; Serrano 2011 International Liver Congress; Virol J 2017 14(1):177; Best Pract Res Clin Gastroenterol 2017 31(3):321-327).

Source: Company data

The current standard of care for HDV is PEGylated interferon-α (PEG-IFN-α), yet only 25-30% of patients become HDV-RNA-negative after 24 weeks of treatment, and many relapse even after extended treatment. Additionally, this treatment is associated with significant levels of severe adverse events, mostly flu-like due to systemic immune system activation (Hepatology 2014 60(1):87-97; J Hepatol 2016 64(5):1011-1019). Therefore, it is likely that a more effective and/or better tolerated therapy would bring significant benefits and become widely adopted.

Source: Company website

Lonafarnib And PEG-IFN-λ: Combined To Create An Improved HDV Therapy

Lonafarnib

Lonafarnib is a novel approach to HDV treatment that blocks a host cell enzyme called farnesyltransferase that is necessary for the HDV virus to reproduce, which should reduce the amount of the virus in the body and thereby reduce damage to the liver.

In order to form a viral envelope around its genome, HDV must interact with the HBsAg envelope protein from HBV. This interaction depends on a lipid modification (prenylation) of the HDV protein LHDAg performed by the host cell's farnesyltransferase enzymes, (Curr Opin Virol 2016 20:112-118). The same enzyme is necessary for the activation of a cancer-promoting protein, which originally led Schering Plough to develop lonafarnib (Sarasar) as a cancer treatment. Interestingly, targeting a host cell protein rather than a viral protein has the potential to reduce the risk of drug resistance.

Eiger has completed four Phase 2 clinical trials to date (LOWR HDV-1 to 4) in which 115 patients were treated with lonafarnib mono or combination therapies. Lonafarnib was generally well tolerated, with mostly grade 1-2 gastrointestinal adverse events (nausea, diarrhea, bloating, weight loss, fatigue), particularly at 100 mg BID or lower doses. In all trials, including an earlier NIH-run monotherapy Phase 2 (NCT01495585), lonafarnib demonstrated antiviral activity, lowering plasma HDV RNA levels.

Source: Company data

Interestingly for patients with a low baseline viral load, Lonafarnib, combined with Ritonavir, demonstrated a 100% response rate (5/5), while for patients with a high baseline viral load, the aforementioned all oral regimen, combined with PEG-interferon α, demonstrated a 50% response rate.

Source: Company data

Eiger recently met the FDA to discuss the phase 3 trial protocol. D-LIVR is planned to start in 2H 2018 and will have an all oral arm (LNF/RTV) and a combination arm (LNF/RTV + PEG IFN-α).

Source: Company data

PEG-IFN-λ Interferons (IFNs) are cytokines naturally produced by mammalian cells in response to viral infections to trigger an appropriate immune reaction. While IFN-α (type I) was first described in 1957 (Proc R Soc Lond B Biol Sci. 1957 Sept. 12;147(927):258-67), IFN-γ (gamma, type II) was first described in 1965 (N Engl J Med. 1965 July 22;273:194-8) and IFN-β (type I) was first described in 1978 (Eur J Biochem. 1978 June 15;87(2):367-70), IFN-λ (lambda, type III) was first described much more recently, in 2003 (Nat Immunol 2003 4(1):69-77). So far, IFN-α, IFN-β and IFN-γ have been developed and approved to treat hepatitis C, multiple sclerosis, chronic granulomatous disease, osteoporosis and other conditions.

Though both PEG-IFN-α and PEG-IFN-λ activate similar intracellular signaling pathways, the α receptor is expressed by many cell types, whereas the λ receptor is primarily expressed by hepatocytes, epithelial cells and dendritic cells (J Virol 2007 81(14):7749-58). It is therefore speculated that PEG-IFN- λ might be better tolerated and more appropriate for liver diseases such as hepatitis Delta.

Preclinical studies comparing anti-HDV activity of PEG-IFN-α and PEG-IFN-λ indicate that both greatly reduced HDV RNA levels in liver cells (Sci Rep 2017 7(1):3757). Though no human studies are available to compare α and λ efficacy in HDV patients, efficacy in HCV and HBV patients have been tested and are also comparable (J Hepatol 2014 61(6):123846; J Hepatol 2016 64(5):1011-1019). These studies also show that α and λ have different safety profiles, with α causing mostly systemic/constitutional AEs (flu-like, musculoskeletal and hematologic) and λ mostly liver-related AEs (elevated bilirubin, ALT and AST levels), which are consistent with the known distribution for each cytokine receptor. The overall number of AEs, severe AEs and discontinuations were similar for both treatments.

Eiger is currently conducting the first human trial of PEG-IFN-λ in HDV patients (LIMTHDV; NCT02765802). LIMT-HDV is a randomized, open-label study of 120 or 180 μg weekly subcutaneous injections for 48 weeks in 33 chronic HDV patients, followed by a 24-week follow-up. The primary objectives are to measure the two PEG-IFN-λ dose levels on the changes from baseline in HDV viral load at 48 and 72 weeks, as well as their respective impacts on safety and tolerability.

The company presented 24-week interim results at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) conference on October 21, 2017 (AASLD, Abstract #927). LIMT-HDV was fully enrolled with 33 patients July 24, 2017, and by the time of presentation at the 2017 AASLD, all 33 had completed four weeks, while 32, 23 and 10 reached weeks 8, 12, and 24, respectively. Interim results are shown below:

Source: Company data

Lonafarnib/PEG-IFN-λ Market Opportunity

The prevalence of chronic HBV in the U.S. has remained relatively constant at 0.3% of Americans since 1999 (Hepatology 2016 63(2):388-97). Of these, 8% are co-infected with HDV (Best Pract Res Clin Gastroenterol 2017 31(3):321-327). HDV prevalence among chronic HBV patients can vary by country. For example, in Northern Europe, HDV prevalence is similar to the U.S, while the rates in Mediterranean countries can be much higher.

Third Pipeline Asset: Exendin 9-39 for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia (PBH)

A Novel Approach To PBH

Post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH) is a complication that occurs following bariatric surgery, most commonly associated with Roux-en-Y gastric bypass (RYGB), where the stomach is cut to form a small pouch and directly connected to the ileum of the small intestine (see Exhibit 16; Obes Surg 2017 27(9):2279-2289). It is believed that the unnaturally early exposure of the ileum to food leads to exaggerated release of glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) by intestinal cells (Clin Endocrinol (Oxf) 2016 85(1):3-9). This molecule would then excessively stimulate insulin release, which reduces blood glucose below normal levels (hypoglycemia) via increased glucose absorption and breakdown, while reducing glucose formation. Eiger's exendin 9-39, a peptide fragment of the antidiabetic exenatide (Byetta), targets this mechanism by blocking GLP-1 receptor activation (see below).

PBH symptoms can be autonomic (sweating, shaking, palpitations, hunger), malaise (nausea, headache) and neuroglycopenic (blurred vision, confusion, drowsiness, speech difficulty, uncoordinated movement, dizziness, difficulty concentrating). The latter are particularly concerning and can sometimes lead to seizures, loss of consciousness or even death (Obesity (Silver Spring) 2015 23(5):1079-84). In mild to moderate cases, PBH can be managed with dietary restrictions (low carbohydrate intake and small meals). Offlabel pharmacological treatment includes hormones that increase blood glucose (glucagon), antidiabetics that decrease carbohydrate digestion (acarbose, miglitol, voglibose), calcium channel blockers (verapamil), and drugs that inhibit insulin release such as antidiuretics (diazoxide) or somatostatin analogs (octreotide, lanreotide). However, these treatments have significant side effects, such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, hypotension and hirsutism (male-pattern hair growth in women), and are not effective in more severe cases, which may thus require surgical intervention (Clin Endocrinol (Oxf) 2016 85(1):3-9). Exendin 9-39, with no adverse effects in over 300 diabetic and healthy subjects and efficacy signs in PBH could bring significant benefits to patients (Craig et al. Diabetes Obes Metab 2017).

Exendin 9-39 - Safe And Effective

Exendin 9-39 has been evaluated in three Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials sponsored by Stanford University. In all trials, PBH patients underwent an oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT) to trigger hypoglycemia and measure the effects of IV or subcutaneous (subQ) exendin 9-39 on blood glucose, insulin levels, PBH symptoms and PK properties. In all cases, exendin 9-39 was well tolerated and avoided hypoglycemia by preventing the excessive drop in blood glucose (glucose nadir improvement).

While efficacy data to date is impressive, improvements to the drug formulation and delivery are likely needed to reach its full benefits in future trials. While results in the first Phase 1 (IV delivery) were, in impressive, the second Phase 1 indicated much reduced bioavailability with subQ delivery, which has also been observed with exendin 9-39's parent drug exenatide (Diabetologia 2013 56(9):1878-83; Craig et al. Diabetes Obes Metab 2017). Additionally, the trial was confounded by precipitation of the drug at high concentrations, likely leading to the reported inverse correlation between dose and efficacy (AAPS PharmSciTech 2012 13(4):1230-5). In the subsequent Phase 2 trial, hypoglycemia, glucose nadir and neuroglycopenia improvements only occurred at the higher doses and other endpoints were not significant. A new liquid formulation was also evaluated that appears to maintain efficacy and have improved PK properties that may allow administration of lower and fewer doses (Tan et al. 2017 ADA meeting poster).

Overall, we believe the consistent improvement in hypoglycemia and glucose levels, the improvement of neuroglycopenic symptoms in all trials and the clean safety profile hold promise for exendin 9-39 in PBH. Ultimately, we believe the drug will need to also show efficacy in the mixed-meal tolerance test (MMTT) recommended by the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery. During 3Q 2018, Eiger will release data from an ongoing phase 2 trial called PREVENT.

Source: Company data

Exendin 9-39 Market Opportunity

In 2014, there were 59,124 RYGB surgeries in the U.S. and 54,670 in Europe (Obes Surg 2017 27(9):2279-89). While the number of bariatric surgeries is rising at ~7% annually (asmbs.org), driven by increases in obesity rates, RYGB is losing ground to other approaches such as sleeve gastrectomy. Therefore, we model RYGB rising at a more modest 2% annually.

In December 2016, Eiger received Orphan drug designation from the FDA on Exendin 939. PBH affects on average 36% of patients undergoing RYGB, of which 3.4% are severe (Surg Obes Relat Dis 2008 4(4):492-9; Diabetologia 2010 53(11):2307-11; Obesity (Silver Spring) 2015 23(5):1079-84; JAMA Surg 2016 1;151(6):504-11).

The only other novel treatment in development for PBH is XOMA Corporation's (NASDAQ:XOMA) XOMA-358 antibody (decreases insulin receptor signaling), which improved time to hypoglycemia in Phase 2 (2017 Endocrine Society abstract OR14-6). It feels reasonable to assume that if successfully commercialized Exendin 9-39 could achieve $1bn in revenues. Clearly, a phase 3 trial will be required which is yet to be funded.

