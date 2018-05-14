SolarEdge: Now It's A Growth Play

Following the most recent earnings report (including a surprise acquisition), SolarEdge is no longer a value play, and is now a growth play.

Six months ago, we declared SEDG our favorite stock. While it has close competition for this position, our rating still stands.

Since then, the stock has returned over 150%, and continues to chug along, spitting out record earnings each quarter.

For the past year, SolarEdge (SEDG) has been on an upwards run, gaining almost 150%. Earnings report after earnings report beat expectations, surprised investors, and resulted in a share value jump of about 20%. Between earnings too, shares keep moving upwards as more and more investors buy in to SolarEdge's great business and growth.

The recent earnings report was no different from the past five earnings. SolarEdge beat on EPS, revenue and outlook. They reported revenues of $209.9M (a +82.4% Y/Y), which beat by $5.09M. EPS, which was $0.87, beat by $0.07. Management had outlook that beat what everyone was expecting, and they also announced a surprise acquisition. Let's break down this earnings report to see what drove this growth, and learn more about the companies' newest subsidiary.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

The company had a very strong quarter, shipping 800 Megawatts of AC inverters, 2.5M optimizers and 100K inverters. Compare this to last quarter - 766 Megawatts, 2.1M optimizers, 95K inverters shipped - and we're seeing a percentage increase of 4%, 19% and 5% respectively. This is strong performance. This point is further pushed when we see that SolarEdge has had record quarter performance in all financial parameters: revenues, gross margin, profitability and quarterly cash flow generation.

(Records. Source: Investor Presentation)

Everything about this company is growing (other than operating expenses, which are falling). Demand for product, sales, market-cap, revenues... and the list goes on.

Gross Margin Revenues Optimizers shipped Inverters Shipped Operating Expenses Non-GAAP Net Income

(Source: Investor Presentation)

On top of these strong financials comes an even stronger balance sheet, in which you will see that SolarEdge has no debt. This is really rare to see in any company nowadays, especially a young one (SEDG was founded in 2006, and went public in late 2015). On top of that, free cash and investments continue to grow (now at $400 million) as do cash flow and inventory. However, it's worth noting that while opex declines, capex grows.

(Balance sheet and cashflow. Source: Investor Presentation)

Last quarter, SolarEdge was experiencing "growing pains", in the form of component shortages. These shortages really ate into their margins, and while they are still prevalent this quarter, they are more manageable. As a result of these shortages, the company was, and still is, air shipping components needed to manufacture inverters and optomizers which costs a great deal. However, in the earnings call, Ronen Faier, CFO, said that "precautions [had been] taken in the previous months to secure various components supply combined with a buildup of safety stock help us to reduce spending on the air shipments this quarter relative to the last quarter." Last quarter had investors worried because SEDG presented no concrete solution to the problem. Now, it looks like they are addressing the issue.

Mr. Faier stated that they "expect to continue to incur air shipping expenses in the next quarters which will proportionately decrease as a percentage of revenues. I would also note that our gross margins result is at the higher range of our targets model and as discussing the last call, we aim for gross margins to remain at the approximate level of 37%, give or take a single percentage point."

For the rest of the outlook, SEDG expects Q2 to be very similar to this quarter - revenues within the range of $220 million to $230 million (10% growth) and gross margins to be within the range of 36% to 38% (no/limited change).

Financially, SEDG is a great company. They've seen record growth in all categories of measurement, have a growing balance sheet with no debt, and strong outlook for the upcoming quarter. Now, let's review the biggest surprise of the earnings report - the acquisition of Gamatronic Electrical Industries Ltd.

When a company acquires another company, investors need to ask a few questions. Mainly: Is this is good idea? Smaller questions to answer that larger question are: Will the company benefit from this financially? Is the company getting a deal? Does it fit into the long term strategy?

In the case of SolarEdge, all of these questions can be answered with a "yes". We feel that the Gamatronic acquisition is a great idea; SEDG is getting a good deal financially, and it fits into the long term strategy.

(One year SEDG revenue dwarfs the acquisition cost. Source: Author)

Gamatronics develops, manufactures and sells uninterruptible power supply systems, also known as UPSs. In previous earnings calls, Guy Sella, CEO of SolarEdge stated that the company wants to develop (either organically or by means of acquisition) additional abilities outside the solar arena. This acquisition is the second step in this direction, with the first step being EV chargers, which were developed internally and are already shipping embedded in SolarEdge inverters (we discussed this further in a previous article on SolarEdge).

Mr. Sella is very optimistic about this acquisition. In the earnings call for Q1, he said that "The market for UPS product is very sizable, estimated at $7.7 billion for 2018, and we believe that with Gamatronic business operating as part of SolarEdge, we can leverage our track record of technological innovation, operational excellence, and power electronics expertise in combination with Gamatronic intellectual property, know-how and market presence to build a leading global UPS business."

Financially, SolarEdge is also getting a good deal with this acquisition. They'll be acquiring Gamatronic for $11.5 million, and getting all intellectual property, brand and tangible assets, plus a two year earn out provision for 50% and 33% of net income in the following two years, respectively.

In 2017, Gamatronic generated revenues of approximately $19 million and reported and approximate net loss of $1.8 million. Part of these losses was attributed to expenses related to being a publicly traded company in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The company has a fully developed lineup of UPSs and is very established in the market (they're almost 50 years old). For $11M, this is a great deal.

While in the red right now, SolarEdge is very confident that they can turn Gamatronic profitable. In three years, Mr. Sella expects that the new UPS segment of SolarEdge could be in the size of few hundred million dollars. Even if they can't in the short term, Gamatronic won't create a noticeable impact in EPS.

Should you buy in? (Why SEDG is still our favorite)

For our first two articles, the investment thesis was that SolarEdge was undervalued. Now, SolarEdge is no longer undervalued. Financial analysis shows that the intrinsic value based on future cash flow is in the low $60s. If we were to look at the stock and base share value only off of financials, SolarEdge is perfectly priced.

However, financials don't take into account stellar management, future growth prospects and momentum.

We can't call SolarEdge a value buy anymore. However, we can call it a growth play. Earnings report after earnings report smash previous records, and management is confident the growth for the coming years. Guy Sella, the CEO of SolarEdge, paired with his amazing management team always promises big things and delivers even more than expected. For the past few earnings reports, Mr. Sella has stated that SolarEdge wanted to acquire or internally develop new products to move into new markets. They did both. The company has no debt, growing revenues, and is expanding into new markets geographically and product wise.

When you buy into this company, you get a large collection of very good things. For about 6 months now, SolarEdge has been our favorite stock, for the reasons listed above. We reaffirm our "favorite company" rating, as well as our "strong buy" rating. Any company that always exceeds expectations is one that investors should strongly consider buying into.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SEDG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.