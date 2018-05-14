Exploring Greener Pastures

One of the guiding principles behind value investing is to buy low and sell high. It seems so simple and if we could all follow this easy rule we would all be very wealthy people. The reality is quite different, there are only so many Warren Buffets in the world who seem to have a sixth sense when it comes to sourcing out undervalued opportunities, then having the confidence to act and the patience to wait.

For many if not most investors they follow a different path. When the markets are strong they buy, chasing yesterday’s winners. When the markets correct they panic, gains turn to losses, and they sell locking them in. They repeat. Buying low and selling high is easier said than done. As an early retiree I like to buy quality companies, hold them for a very long time (forever is optimal) and let the dividends support my lifestyle. I keep a close eye on my companies but I want to trust their judgement and be confident doing so. Brookfield Renewable Partners BEP is one of those companies I have grown to trust and appreciate their ability to identify opportunities where others don't.

It’s really tough being a fireman

Firemen are among the most respected professionals in our communities. It takes a special combination of training, confidence and dedication to rush into a burning building when most people are running the other way. Investing is no different. The best values are not found at the top of the market, they are found when most investors are running the other way. If you study the tendencies of the best value investors you see that they are like firemen or perhaps even ambulance chasers. They seek out opportunities where few others would.

The Brookfield Group of companies BAM are great firemen. Brookfield has a knack of identifying companies that need help, buying them at depressed values, developing them, running them and then either profiting from their operations or as they say, “recycling” them in order to take advantage of better opportunities. Brookfield has several different businesses within their group and today I am going to take a deeper look at one of them, Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Building a carbon free power house

Like all of the Brookfield companies, Brookfield Renewable Partners is an opportunistic investor. Initially started in Brazil more than a century ago to develop an electrical and transportation system for that country, it has grown to become an international power house for renewable energy. Acquiring many of their North American hydro-electric assets at the bottom of the market, they have expanded their businesses in North and South America, Europe and are beginning to develop inroads into Asia.

Today, Brookfield Energy Partners is one of the largest pure-play renewable power businesses in the world which includes more than 200 hydroelectric facilities as well wind and solar power assets. Combined BEP manages more than $40B in assets at 840 different facilities in 14 countries around the world. With hydroelectric generation constituting the majority of their business it forms the backbone of the company. These long life assets produce steady, contracted revenues and have a premium value due to their low carbon footprint. In a world where carbon has been directly linked to global warming and the challenges it is creating, clean energy source companies like BEP represent a solution to the world’s problems.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

We all like a deep moat

In an era where we place a high value on the environment and new infrastructure projects attract significant resistance from special interest groups, companies with an asset base like BEP are highly valued. Green energy output does receive a premium valuation in the marketplace and the irreplaceable nature of their assets adds to their attractiveness. BEP also benefits from an investment grade balance sheet backed by the resources of their parent company Brookfield Asset Management. This allows them to negotiate preferential terms with lenders and access the equity markets at preferred rates giving them an advantage over many of their competitors.

A green business that likes to recycle

Brookfield is also unique in that they like to recycle assets. Most companies acquire assets for the long term but Brookfield runs a bit more of a hybrid model. Brookfield has a strategy of looking at their fully valued, non-core assets to determine if they would be better off selling these, then reinvesting the proceeds into their development pipeline.

A recent example of this would be some of their European wind farm assets which are currently attracting premium valuations. Originally purchased in 2014 from the Irish government, this purchase was part of an international bailout package which benefited the country as it sought to reduce its debt. It also benefited Brookfield Renewable Partners in that they acquired these assets at below replacement value, plus acquiring a development pipeline as well. Four years later a portion of the now fully valued assets are being sold or as Brookfield likes to say “recycled”, with most of the proceeds being reinvested back into their development pipeline. Buy low, sell high but super-sized.

If anybody needs green energy it’s China

Although Brookfield is a North American company what I like is that its business is truly global. Brookfield recognizes that in the North American market assets are usually fully valued and demand for those assets is high. This makes growth through aquisition in that market challenging. For this reason Brookfield has sought out expansion opportunities in other markets where capital is scarce and greater opportunities exist.

Currently BEP has significant holdings in North and South America with a growing presence in Europe. But Brookfield recently revealed an opportunity to test the waters in China as well. China is one of the world’s great economies and industrial expansion has led to a significant growth in their energy needs. Unfortunately, most of those needs are being met through coal fired generation which has led to significant air quality problems. Through a joint venture with Chinese logistics company GLP, Brookfield will be investing $100 million in capital over the next 3 years to develop 300 megawatts of electricity in rooftop solar as a means of opening up this market to future investment. Although only a small component of their overall development pipeline this should be interesting to follow as they seek out future growth opportunities.

Financial and Operational Expertise

Opportunistic investing does not always mean purchasing assets at fire sale prices then flipping them for a quick return. Most of Brookfield’s investments are held as part their core business and value is often surfaced through implementing operating efficiencies. As one of the world’s largest renewable energy companies Brookfield has obtained considerable operating expertise which they use to their advantage when making acquisitions.

In 2017 Brookfield Resource Partners acquired TerraForm Power and TerraForm Global, expanding their business in the solar industry. Although the replacement value of these assets was attractive, BEP was able to identify considerable efficiency savings by bringing their primarily contracted operations in- house. These efficiencies could then be quickly accretive to the bottom line enhancing Funds From Operations (FFO) in support of their growth objectives and their targeted 5-9% dividend growth rate.

With regards to the dividend, currently BEP pays a dividend yield of approximately 6.3% making it a very attractive play. As with any company this dividend is only as good as your ability to support it and BEP continues to to make progress towards their long term goal of a 70% payout ratio from FFO. In the most current quarter the payout ratio sits at 79% and with FFO growing by 13% from last years levels BEP is confident they will continue to make progress towards their long term goal.

On their most recent quarterly call CEO Sachin Shah reinforced their improving financial position highlighting their ability to grow FFO at around a 9% clip over the past 5 years. He also reaffirmed his belief that they can continue at that pace for the next five years further enhancing the strength of their dividend coverage and the strength of the balance sheet.

Financially, through their relationship with Brookfield Asset Management, BEP has the ability to restructure the existing debt of many of the assets they acquire surfacing additional cash flow. On their quarterly report BEP highlighted their ability to restructure the high coupon notes of TerraForm Global to eight year 6% notes creating $50 million of annual interest savings and stretching the term creating greater stability on their balance sheet. Similar actions were undertaken with their Isagen debt’s in Columbia trimming their debt by 40 basis points and extending the term to 7 years. (Brookfield Renewable Partners) This restructuring of the debt should allow for better balance sheet clarity and the term will allow them to lock in preferential interest rates which exist today and carry them forward.

The Future looks bright

As an early retiree I have tried to build my portfolio to address my current needs but also with an eye to the future. For tax reasons I prefer to buy and hold my investments allowing the dividend income to fund my lifestyle. Brookfield Renewable Partners presents an attractive yield of over 6% which meets my current needs. More importantly they have targeted a 5-9% dividend growth rate which, based on past performance and their development pipeline, I am confident they will deliver.

I am also happy to see that they are adding diversity into their portfolio, increasing their exposure to wind and solar technology but also their geographic footprint as well. Over the past several years we have witnessed erratic weather patterns around the globe and Brookfield is positioning itself to take advantage of what ever mother nature has to offer. Brookfield Renewable Partners

One of the things I like most about Brookfield Renewable Partners is their low to no carbon footprint. As a person no longer tied to a desk I like my air clean and feel good knowing that I am contributing to a better future. But as an investor it is nice to look forward to the tailwinds this company enjoys versus the headwinds many other energy companies face. This helps me to sleep better at night which is an important part of my current lifestyle.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BEP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.