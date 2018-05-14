Diamondback Energy: The Actual 'FANG' Stock Delivers

After last week's drubbing, and in light of the current oil price, I increase my PT to $140/share and rate the company a BUY.

Diamondback Energy (FANG) delivered another stellar EPS report last week, beating the consensus estimates on both the top and bottom lines. Revenue came in $40 million above expectations and EPS of $1.64/share beat by a nickel. Despite the strong results, shares dropped $6 (4.6%) on Friday due supposedly to disappointment with the conference call.

A Leader In Realized Prices

As I noted in a previous Seeking Alpha article (see: FANG: The Best Shale Oil Company Delivers A Fantastic Q3), one reason Diamondback has significantly outperformed peers like EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and Pioneer Resources (PXD) is because it is a leader in realized prices. In a recent comparison of oil weighted E&P companies, RBN Energy reports that FANG was #1 in the pre-tax income per boe metric last year:

FANG's pre-tax income of $22.32/boe was 3x that of EOG and more than 2x that of Pioneer. Note that FANG also led the peer group in cash flow per boe.

Earnings

The Q1 EPS report was, once again, very bullish. Production was up 67% yoy and up 10% from Q4 FY2017. Q1 2018 cash operating costs of $8.42/boe were down 10% yoy with realized pricing up 21% over the same period. The company delivered $21 million of free cash flow during the quarter.

Here are the year-over-year comparisons:

Note that despite the more than doubling of total revenues, lease operating expense ("LOE") was up only 40%. Note also that FANG lowered full year 2018 LOE guidance to $3.75-$4.50 per boe, down 13% from prior guidance midpoint.

Takeaway Capacity

But of course the main concern with Permian producers these days is adequate takeaway capacity, both for oil and natural gas. As a result of transportation bottlenecks, many producers in the region are seeing significantly lower realized prices. As shown below, currently Midland crude futures are trading at a $12/bbl discount to WTI, and the strip widens throughout the summer to $14/bbl in August:

Note that FANG's realized oil price during Q1 was $61.66/bbl ($56.82 after hedging). That's very strong and has to do with the majority of FANG's production being shipped via pipelines. On the Q1 conference call, CEO Travis Stice said this:

We currently have over 90% of our total production on pipe moving to 95% or higher by year-end 2018, removing the risk of rising trucking costs from our forward operating plan. We have multiyear acreage dedication and firm service for in-basin gathering on the Oryx, NuStar and Reliance systems, which deliver barrels to the Crane, Midland or Colorado City markets. These systems then have multiple downstream connection agreements in place to long-haul pipelines. We sell our barrels at the wellhead to multiple first purchasers throughout the Permian, who have physical space on various long-haul pipelines out of the basin. On top of this, as part of our long-term strategy to maximize international pricing exposure, we recently signed a 50,000 barrel per day agreement to be a firm shipper on the Gray Oak pipeline and are actively working multiple firm purchasing deals to maximize pricing exposure over both the near term and the long term.

Obviously, the company is in a strong position with respect to transportation agreements. Here is a slide summarizing the company's takeaway capacity:

The key going forward is the company's announcement of a 50,000 bpd agreement on the Gray Oak pipeline. I covered the Gray Oak pipeline in this Seeking Alpha article. Phillips 66 (PSX) always seems to be ahead of the pack when building critical pipeline infrastructure (consider the Bakken Pipeline System and Sand Hills NGLs pipelines, for instance) and Gray Oak is not only a winner in terms of its potential for 1 million bpd of transport, but also its connection to Buckeye Partners' (BPL) Corpus Christi terminal that will load VLCCs for exporting Permian crude to global markets.

As most of you know, US refining capacity for light-sweet shale oil has topped out, so new production will have to exported - that is the key moving forward. Gray Oak can solve this problem for Permian (and Eagle Ford) producers. I expect strong subscription announcements for the Gray Oak pipeline at the close of the second open season - which is currently in progress.

However, apparently this news was not good enough for investors - who responded by selling off the stock last Friday. I believe this provides a great entry point for investors into what I consider to be the best shale oil producer in America. The company's stock price will very likely follow rising oil prices higher in the near future. Despite a nearly $10/bbl rise in WTI since March, FANG has traded flat. I expect the company to earn $7-$7.25/share this year. I rate the stock a BUY and raise my year-end price target by $10 to $140.

