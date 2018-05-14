YogaWorks: 5 Things To Look For In Q1 FY2018 Earnings Results

YogaWorks (YOGA) is set to report their Q1 FY2018 earnings results after market close on Monday. Will it be in line with expectations? Or is there room for some upside surprises? More importantly, are there any hopes for financial profits in the near future?

For most recent initial public offerings, "GAAP net income" seems to be a foreign concept. While I can understand the need to scale up revenue for a tech company like Uber (UBER) or even Amazon (AMZN), there are simply too many broken business models which I feel go public to bail out the founders and initial investors, such as Roku (ROKU).

Another company which fit that category is YogaWorks (YOGA).

YogaWorks is not a tech company but it does have the same issue, the "corporate yoga" model needs to reach critical mass before the profitable studios are able to subsidize the corporate expenses.

Obviously this begs the question... "Why do you even need to do this? Why take profitable studios and then make a losing investment out of it?"

This is also why I have been critical of the stock since its IPO and have written about in articles such as "YOGA: Namaste For Mind, But Not For Wallet" and "YogaWorks: Beyond The Numbers."

Other investors have likely also come to the same conclusions and is why the stock has sold off from the initial $5.50 per share to the current $2.13 or so.

YOGA data by YCharts

Of course, everything has value and a few weeks ago YogaWorks reached the point where I felt there was meaningful value to be realized even if the company does not reach profitability. If you have not done so already, please take a look at "YogaWorks: Does It Matter If It Is Never Profitable? The Stock Is Cheap!"

Simply put, YogaWorks is trading at below its Book Value, there is meaningful cash on hand and the company is trading at a far lower Price to Sales multiple than its fitness peers Planet Fitness (PLNT) and Town Sports International (CLUB).

Club Acquisitions - Building Scale

Two weeks ago the company did take continued steps towards reaching scale with the acquisition of three yoga studios in Boston.

The company acquired Prana Power Yoga's three Boston based studios and with that move the company has increased their portfolio to 69 locations across the country.

While this will not have an effect on Q1 earnings, it should help drive revenue in the future. The most attractive thing here is that the acquisition is in a high priced, health centric market which should carry with it relatively higher monthly membership prices.

What To Look For In The Q1 Earnings Results

As I wrote in my previous article, I took a "long" position in YogaWorks for its value, despite the company being unprofitable. As such, I still have negative earnings expectations however anything else would be a pleasant surprise. Here are the 5 things I am looking at in the Q1 earnings results.

1. Growing GAAP Losses? - When the company reported their Q4 and full year FY2017 earnings we saw growing GAAP losses. Some of these losses are expected as the company scales up. What I am hoping to see is these losses stabilize instead of continuing to grow and burning up cash flow.

YOGA Net Income (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

2. Declining Revenues? - Despite growing its portfolio of studios in 2017, the company's revenues declined year over year from $55 million to $54 million. Some of this can be explained by the change over to a new fee model, still, as you acquire studios your top line should increase. We are not even looking at same store sales.

YOGA Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

3. Declining Per Studio Revenue, a.k.a. Same-Store-Sales - The above data point further impacts the same store sales. For Q4 2017 the company generated $14.5 million from 66 studios, or $219 per studio. This was down from $13.2 million generated by 49 studios for Q4 2016. There is some time where the newly acquired studios did not produce for the entire quarter but for Q1, the numbers should be more definitive. We need to see this growing.

4. Declining Per Studio EBITA - Just as the studios generated less revenue, they also generated less income. $2.7 million generated by 66 studios or $40.9k per studio in Q4 2017 versus $2.5 million earned by 49 studios, or $51k per studio in Q4 2016. Why did the expenses go up?

5. Free Cash Flow - I am generally not a huge fan of Free Cash Flow as it is a Non-GAAP adjusted metric and companies will always find ways of making the number look better than they are. IT is however critical to make sure the company does not burn through their cash too quickly and be forced into borrowing more or raising further capital.

Bottom Line

YogaWorks is a "feel good" business to be invested in and is currently trading for below what I feel is its break up value. When more investors realize the value, better times should come.

For all of those reasons, YogaWorks is currently a great "trade" or a "short term investment."

The company does have meaningful potential to be a tremendous long term investment as soon as the company acquires a bit more scale and its reaches a point where the losses are likely to either stabilize or we will start looking at profits. Until then, it is just a waiting game.

I hope this was helpful in your due diligence search. If you have not done so already, please take a look at my previous YogaWorks articles:

I have made the mentioned articles my author's picks so that you can read it without a Seeking Alpha Pro subscription. Income Idea subscribers do have full access to all of my previous work as part of their subscription along with the additional Distribution Quality and Implementation Ideas sections. Test Drive Income Idea for Free in a 14 Day Trial!

Disclosure: I am/we are long YOGA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.