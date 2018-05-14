AMD Joining The Self-Driving Car Race?

AMD (AMD) rumors have circulated for ages that they are going to enter the self-driving car arena possibly through Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) via former AMD CPU designer Kim Kellar. Mr. Kellar helped to lay the ground work for AMD Ryzen before exiting to enter Tesla's automotive division. My theory is where smoke exists fire is probable - and the smoke just got thicker.



AMD Hiring for Automotive



If you do a job search at AMD.com under the engineering group and specify "Automotive" you will notice a job posting for a Director of Quality Engineering for automotive.

Now, at first glance we might say "well that's just for an infotainment chip in the car, something to watch a movie on or use for navigation." But then I see this statement in the job qualifications: "You should be well versed in Zero Defect initiatives along with automotive quality and reliability requirements."



This implies to me that the obvious is true: AMD is leaking its involvement in self-driving cars (and perhaps infotainment, too). I can think of several things that need "Zero Defect" and self driving cars is one of them.



Does it Make Sense?



To answer the above question in a word - absolutely. While far behind Nvidia (NVDA) or Intel (INTC), nothing says AMD cannot leverage its GPU technology and apply this to self-driving cars (or enter into a joint venture to do so). The industry is just at its beginning stages, and given the projections of Nvidia, the TAM is quite high at $60 billion by 2035. Per Nvidia's May 10th conference call:



"At GTC and Investor Day, we made key product announcements on the advancement of autonomous vehicles and established a total addressable market opportunity of $60 billion by 2035.

We believe that every vehicle will be autonomous one day. By 2035, this will encompass 100 million autonomous passenger vehicles and 10 million robo taxis."



In a mere 17 years, Nvidia is projecting the self-driving car market to grow by leaps and bounds. Obviously, AMD should try to address this market. Will it be with Tesla or not is still anyone's guess - but it's a fun rumor that keeps popping up.



Long-Term View and Options



Naturally, once AMD officially comes out and makes its automotive ambitions known, the stock will react (as the masses will be informed). Given the long-term projections by Nvidia, it could not hurt to buy some AMD stock and put it away in your brokerage accounts sock drawer (along with Nvidia).

However, we like some action on the side while we wait. Thus, options come into play (mimic at your own risk). We have been buying the January 2020 calls at a $10 strike. They are roughly $3.90 at the time of this writing. We also own some shorter term options in the form of Oct calls at $13 and Jan 2019 $14 calls. While we own AMD common stock, acquiring the options gives us additional exposure (at a risk of course) to AMD at a fraction of the price. Happy investing!











Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD, NVDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.