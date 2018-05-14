The VIX Is Too Low And TVIX Is Ready To Climb

A couple of weeks ago, I made the case for volatility being near a turning point over the short term. I believe this is still the case, and will revisit some of the near term catalysts below. But first, it seems important to look at the current situation in the volatility complex.

At present, the term structure of the VIX futures curve is in contango. This is the usual case for the VIX complex on a historical basis. Since early February when we witnessed "Volmageddon" in the VIX complex, volatility has slowly fallen back lower as market confidence returned. Whether the degree of market confidence as expressed through current S&P 500 levels is justified is debatable. But, any increase in market confidence usually leads the volatility complex lower and results in the current state of contango that is the case today.

However, the speed and degree of the recent volatility decline has pushed the volatility complex too low relative to realized market volatility. As pointed out by Rocky Fishman from Goldman, the relationship between implied and realized volatility risk premiums is near a historic low. This conclusion is based on the observation that the VIX is low compared to SPX (SPY) realized volatility. Fishman also views the VIX as being low relative to current economic indicators. Based on his analysis, the VIX Index should now be in the 18-19 range instead of its recent range of 12-14. The chart below highlights the current discrepancy in volatility levels.

So, what does this mean? Why is volatility trading at levels inconsistent with the historic relationship between implied and realized volatility? As I wrote in my previous article,

A lot of people made a lot of money shorting volatility to take advantage of roll yield in the VIX futures complex. This was largely accomplished with leverage through options and futures contracts. The abundance of these strategies were a main contributor to the February "Volmageddon" where all of the shorts were squeezed simultaneously leading to a spiraling up move in volatility as leveraged shorts had to fill in a market of thin supply. There has been speculation that this pushed the weak hands out of the market, but I would venture an educated guess that many are still looking for the roll yield play to continue once the market stabilizes. So, this group would see the 2017 low volatility regime as the new normal, and they expect that it will resume soon.

It would seem that the systematic strategies that control most of the daily trading in the volatility complex are again attempting to harvest any available risk premium and roll yield as the market euphoria again rises and investor complacency takes hold. These are the same strategies that were the main players during Volmageddon, even though VIX related ETPs, especially the short volatility ETPs like XIV (XIV) and SVXY (SVXY), were the favorite mainstream culprits behind the February volatility spike.

Systematic strategies such as volatility targeting, risk parity and CTAs have a much more pronounced effect on the volatility complex than the retail VIX ETPs. And, many of the funds employing these strategies regularly trade in VIX ETPs. This is the reason that volatility ETPs have such high daily trading volumes. Hedge funds/systematic strategy funds use volatility ETPs for daily trading profitability.

The reason that implied volatility has moved too low relative to realized volatility is because systematic strategies have pushed the volatility complex too low, too fast (just take a look at the move in the above chart) as they attempt to take advantage of the same volatility suppression that worked very profitably in the past. In other words, these fund managers have gotten a bit ahead of themselves in a rush to push volatility back down so their short volatility strategies can benefit.

Okay, so we are in an artificially low volatility regime again. Is there a way to take advantage of this information given the current market environment? I believe there is. A long volatility position would seem appropriate at present given today's volatility complex mis-pricing and the situation surrounding the equity market.

Aside from the abnormal volatility levels, equity valuations are elevated. They may not be as elevated as they were a couple of months ago, but multiples are still at extremes based on historical levels. Valuations can remain high for periods of time, but there will come a point when they mean revert. Now that earnings season is largely over, many believe that we have just experienced peak earnings. If you add in the summer seasonality to this (sell in May and go away), equities may have hit their peak in the current cycle, and they are due for a pullback.

Interest rates are not going to help equities, and may be a good catalyst for near term volatility. The next FOMC meeting on June 12-13 will likely result in a rate hike. At least that is what most investors and market pundits are expecting. Higher rates create more competition for stocks, and reduce the discounted value of future earnings. Couple rate hikes with the Fed's balance sheet reduction plan that has already lopped off close to $100 billion in 2018 so far (this will accelerate as the year moves forward), and you will get progressively increasing ten to thirty year rates in the near term.

Geopolitics always have the ability to add uncertainty to markets. The US pullout from the Iran nuclear deal, the ongoing conflict in Syria (now with a larger Israeli component), and US trade talks with China that have thus far made no progress are all candidates for potential near term market unpredictability.

Given the above considerations, a long position in the VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (TVIX) might be a timely play. I like TVIX because it is very liquid, it does not entail any extra tax filings (like partnerships), and it is an easily traded ETN that most investors can move in and out of with ease. Option strategies (such as a call spread) and futures are also viable alternatives for those who prefer them. As this is a speculative position (as well as potential equity downside protection), a small allocation would be most prudent.

As always, I strongly urge anyone considering this type of investment to fully investigate the performance characteristics of any security they are planning to use before implementing any trading strategy.

