Orient Paper's (ONP) CEO Zhenyong Liu on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Zhenyong Liu - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

Jing Hao - Chief Financial Officer

Joining us today are Mr. Zhenyong Liu, Orient Paper's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Ms. Jing Hao, the Company's Chief Financial Officer.

Orient Paper announced its first quarter 2018 financial results via Press Release yesterday

First Mr. Liu will brief you on the company's key operational highlights over the first quarter of 2018, and then Ms. Hao will review the company's financial results.

Zhenyong Liu

Thank you, operator and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our first quarter 2018 earnings conference call. Both revenues and profits for our first quarter saw substantial decreases with a sharp decline in sales and volumes for all product categories. The disciplined first quarter results reflected the impact of temporary suspension of production due to government mandated restriction on the supply of natural gas that lasted for most of the first quarter. However, production at our manufacturing facilities has been back to normal since mid-March, and we anticipate a strong rebound in our business in the second quarter.

Now I will turn the call over to our CFO, Ms. Jing Hao, who will review the comment on the first quarter financial results. Her comments will be delivered in English by my colleague Janice Wang. Janice please go ahead.

Jing Hao

Thanks Dan, and thanks everyone for being on the call. Next, on behalf of the management team, I will summarize some key financial results for the first quarter of 2018.

Also, occasionally refer to specific production line associated with the various products. I will make clear to which products I am referring to. For reference, the numbering system for our production lines is provided in our earnings Press Release and on slide number 17 of the earnings call presentation.

Now let's look at the financial performance for the first quarter of 2018. Please turn to slide number 7. For the first quarter of 2018, total revenue decreased to 92.5% to $1.9 million, due to the decrease in sales volumes for all products categories and partially offset by increase in blended average selling costs.

Turning to slide 8. For the first quarter of 2018, the CMP segment including both regular CMP and light-weight CMP generated revenue of $1.6 million representing [82.6%] of total revenue. $0.9 million of revenue was from our regular CMP products and $0.7 million was from light-weight CMP. Volumes for CMP segment decreased by 94.5% to 2923 accounts, of which 1617 accounts with regular CMP and 1231 accounts was light-weight CMP. Average selling price or ASP for regular CMP increased by 33.4% to 543 accounts, while ASP for light-weight CMP increased 18.4% to 521 accounts.

Turning to slide 9. For the first quarter of 2018, our offset printing paper segment generated revenue of $0.3 million, down 88.8% from same period last year and representing 17.4% of total revenue. We shipped 379 tons offset printing paper in the first quarter increased 92% from the same period last year. The ASP for offset printing paper also increased by 41% to 967 ton.

Production of tissue paper was suspended in September and October 2017 for the replacement of coal boilers and maintenance production in the following months due to volatility of tissue paper price. We had no revenue from tissue paper products for the first quarter of 2018 compared to $0.7 million resulting from sales of 558 tons at an ASP of 1213 tons. For the first quarter of 2017, we expect to resume and increase production of tissue products when the market condition becomes favorable. Slide number 11 summarizes the changes in our revenue mix.

For the first quarter of 2018, cost of sales decreased by $17.1 million to $2.6 million leading to rough loss of $0.7 million from $5.7 million for the same period last year. And gross loss margin of 36.8% compared to gross profit margin of 22.4% from the last year.

For the first quarter of 2018, SG&A increased by $1 million or 37.1% to [$3.8] million compared to $2.8 million for the same period of the prior year. For the first quarter of 2018, loss from operations was $4.5 million compared to income from operations of $2.8 million [Technical Difficulty] 9.4% for the same period last year. [Technical Difficulty] [4.1] million, a net loss of $0.90 per basic diluted share, this compares to net income of $1.7 million or net earnings of $0.08 per basic and diluted share for the same period last year.

Moving to slide 12. ['19 and '20] let's look at the balance sheet and liquidity. As of the March 31, 2018, the company had cash and cash equivalents, short term debt including related party loans, notes payable and the long-term debt including related party loans of $0.7 million, $19.7 million, $4 million and $7.6 million respectively, compared to $2.9 million, $13.6 million, $6.1 million and $11.9 million respectively at the end of 2017.

Net accounts receivable was $0.8 million as of March 31, 2018 compared to $1.8 million as of December 31, 2017. Net inventory was $9 million as of March 31, 2018 compared to $8.5 million at the end of 2017. As of March 31, 2018, company had current assets of $17.8 million and current liabilities of $25.8 resulting in a working capital debt of $8 million, this compares to current assets of $20 million, current liabilities of $21.8 million and working capital debt of $1.8 million at the end of 2017.

Net cash used in operating activities was $4.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $1.4 million for the same period of the prior year. Net cash used in investing activities was $0.7 million for the 3-months ended March 31, 2018 compared to $5.3 million for the same period of prior year. Net cash provided by financing activities was $0.8 million for the 3-months ended March 31, 2018 compared to $9.8 million for the same period of the prior year.

