Walmart Earnings Preview: Stock Oversold, But Amazon Spotted A 20-Year Head Start

The competitive disadvantage to Walmart vis-a-vis Amazon is that there is an opportunity cost in terms of time to retail bricks-and-mortar shopping.

Walmart's game so to speak in the next 10 years will be market share gains from other bricks-and-mortar and maybe a little of Amazon's share.

However, the longer-term prospects for Walmart are tougher than you think.

Walmart (WMT) reports their first fiscal quarter of 2019 (essentially calendar 2018 with the last month of the fiscal year being January 2019) on Thursday morning, May 17th, before the opening bell.

Consensus Street expectations per Thomson Reuters IBES are looking for $1.12 in earnings per share on an expected $120.4 billion in revenue for expected year-over-year growth of 2.5% and 12% (confirmed with both Thomson Reuters IBES and Briefing.com).

Like a lot of retail, Walmart benefited in their fiscal 4th quarter (holiday quarter) from a stronger economy, a more confident consumer, and the passing of the tax cut. The food deflation of the last few years has passed (grocery is roughly 50% of WMT's revenue) and it appears that food pricing has firmed, but - even with all this - WMT perhaps being conservative - guided EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) to be flat to slightly lower in fiscal 2019 as "investment" (i.e. capex) will be slightly higher.

And therein lies the issue and why I'm reluctant to buy the stock for clients.

While I think Doug McMillon has done a fantastic job trying to reposition Walmart with 30-second "no questions asked" returns, pull-up deliveries where goods and groceries are loaded into waiting cars, and after watching my first commercial this week for what looks like Walmart home delivery of groceries and goods, my own rather basic opinion is that Walmart was too slow to react to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and essentially spotted the e-commerce giant a 20-year head start.

Walmart has slowed new store growth - thankfully - and noted in the Q4 '18 call that they expect "ecommerce growth" of 40% this coming calendar year. (According to Morningstar, Walmart's ecommerce sales of $23 billion is still small compared to Amazon's $120 billion and is just 4%-5% of Walmart's expected 2019 sales of $512 billion.)

Table 1

Looking at Walmart's Consensus EPS and Revenue estimates:

Q1 '19 est Q4 '18 Q3 '18 Q2 '18 2021 fy EPS est $5.64 $5.27 2020 fy EPS est $5.17 $4.91 $4.98 $4.93 2019 fy EPS est $4.90 $4.44 $4.67 $4.62 2021 est EPS gro rt 9% 7% 2020 est EPS gro rt 6% 11% 7% 7% 2019 est EPS gro rt 11% 1% 5% 6% 2021 PE 15x 18x 2020 PE 16x 19x 19x 16x 2019 PE 17x 21x 20x 19x 2021 est rev's ($'s bl's) $541 $535 2020 est rev $527 $524 $524 $521 2019 est rev $512 $511 $512 $507 2021 est rev gro rt 3% 2% 2020 est rev gro rt 3% 3% 2% 3% 2019 est rev gro rt 2% 2% 3% 2%

Estimate Source: Thomson Reuters IBES and Briefing.com

Revenue in billions of dollars

FY 2021 (essentially calendar 2020 with January 2021 fiscal year-end)

Here is the core issue with Walmart and the uphill battle they will seemingly fight for years to come: although earnings per share the next three years got a nice boost both from the corporate tax rate reduction and Walmart's benefit from a few extra dollars in America's shoppers' pockets from income tax rate reductions, revenue estimates haven't changed that much and are expected to grow in the "low-single-digit" range for the foreseeable future.

Margins will remain under pressure too.

Table 2

Walmart margin history

4-qtr avg 12 qtr avg 20 qtr Gross mgn 25.39% 25.39% 25.17% bp chg no chg +22 bp's operating mgn 4.65% 4.77% 5.11% bp chg -12 bp's -34 bp's net margin 2.01% 2.65% 2.94% bp chg

Source: internal spreadsheet

Readers can see while gross margin has held up, the operating margin continues to see some pressure, although that pressure is getting less severe and could benefit from Walmart's ecommerce growth.

Conclusion:

Although the above article is probably more longer-term negative on Walmart than what has been read the last few years, the fact is like so much of the US economy, Walmart is now under disruption from Amazon and e-commerce and I do think Walmart's "game" so to speak is to grab as much market share and keep enormous pressure on other bricks-and-mortar retailers as they try and build the ecommerce initiative both domestically (via the Jet.com acquisition) and now internationally via last week's Flipkart news.

Per one sell side research report, WMT's "sales per square foot" is roughly $430 PSF, versus Target's (NYSE:TGT) $290 sales PSF, and that is the story of US retail.

The one aspect that never seems to be mentioned in terms of Walmart and other bricks-and-mortar shopping is that there is an opportunity cost to shopping that consumers never factor in vis-a-vis ecommerce and home delivery. As I've gotten older, I've used ecommerce more and more for even convenience items since I don't want to be bothered with getting in a car in Chicago and parking at retail and shopping in a store and waiting in line.

Despite how competitive Walmart tries to get with ecommerce, there will always be that "cost" factor in terms of the consumer's time that will be an ever present issue with "bricks and mortar" versus buying online.

I'd like to hear readers' comments on that too.

Looking at Walmart's valuation at 15x-17x EPS and 10x cash flow (15x free cash flow), the stock is not screamingly cheap, but it has never traded that way. Given its size, with $512 billion in annual revenue expected this year, the retail giant will always be grabbing that 2/3rds of the US economy that is U.S. "consumption". But watch revenue growth - with revenue not growing faster than 5% since 2013 - Walmart's revenue growth since 2013 has averaged just 2% - the retail giant is pushing that proverbial rock up a hill as more and more consumption gravitates to ecommerce.

Perhaps this earnings preview is too glum, and the stock will bounce after earnings; however, I do think Walmart, a company I've admired for years given their operational expertise and commitment to "every-day, low price", was one of the reasons - as the New York Times noted - that consumer price inflation remained contained in the 1990s.

However, Walmart gave Amazon a 20-year head start and Amazon now does 5x does the ecommerce revenue that Walmart generates in a year.

That is a tough hill to climb.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.