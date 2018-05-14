Can STORE Capital Deliver Contract Alpha?

We look at institutional ownership and who is on the other side of the trade via check on the short-interest.

Summary Conclusion

STORE Capital (STOR) has a unique business model among net-lease peers. STORE focuses on the middle-market and on tenants that have few financing choices. The management team is seasoned, having run two public REITS prior to STORE. The origination platform results in STORE dictating contract terms and affects potential returns and risk management. STORE contracts begin with higher cap rates, have higher lease escalators, and lower credit ratings than peers. STORE attempt to mitigate the incremental risk through a more diversified revenue stream than peers, and contract requirements that peers do not have, including unit-level financial reporting and master-leases that aggregate multiple properties under one lease. Institutional owners and company insiders have shown strong interest in the shares in the $20-$24 range. Notably, Berkshire Hathaway acquired more than 9% of the company at $20.25 in June 2017. Recently, company insiders purchased shares below $24 during the February pullback. There is below average short interest in general, and STORE has low short interest relative to peers Realty Income (O) National Retail Properties (NNN) and Agree Realty (ADC).

We have estimated an intrinsic value range of $23-$35 per-share with an equally weighted average of the eight valuations of $29 per-share. The eight valuations result from combining our best and worst-case revenue, margin, and medium term cash flow growth estimates (2^3=8). Of the eight valuations, one is below today's price and two are at today's price of $26.12. The remaining five are above today's price. Valuation estimates are highlighted in yellow from the summary page of our valuation model:



The low end of the range is consistent with strong institutional support. At today's closing price of $26.12 STOR is attractive with more upside than downside. At below $24 we view STOR as very attractive.

What Does STORE Do?

STORE (STOR) provides capital to its customers to reinvest into growing their core businesses. STOR gets ownership of the real estate and long-term triple-net lease contracts in return for the capital infusion. This is done through sale-leaseback transactions.

Total Addressable Market

STORE targets middle market companies, which the company defines as having between $10M and $1B in annual revenues. STORE estimates the total addressable market to be about 1.9M properties worth approximately $3.3 Trillion. To put the size of the market in perspective, the combined enterprise value of Realty Income (O), National Retail Properties (NNN), and STORE Capital (STOR) is about $51B or 1.1% of the total addressable market.

History and Management Team

STORE's initial public offering took place in November of 2014. Prior to the IPO STORE was a private firm owned by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. Although the firm is less than four years old, key management has around 30 years of experience and has worked together at 2 other public net-lease REITS:

Franchise Finance Corporation of Ameria (FFA) from 1994 - 2001 Spirit Finance (SFC) from 2003-2007

CEO Chris Volk and CFO Cathy Long have worked together since FFCA and were later joined by COO Mary Fedewa after she worked on the acquisition team that acquired FFCA. All three, along with Michael T. Bennett EVP - General Counsel, are co-founders of the firm. Mr. Bennett was a senior vice president at Spirit Finance.

The Origination Platform

The business-to-business (B2B) origination platform is a key differentiator for STORE. (In 2017 70% of investment activity was sourced through in-house staff - source: 2017 shareholder letter.) STORE doesn't focus on deals with investment grade tenants that come with lower yields (cap rates). Rather, STORE provides solutions to a diversified client base that come with higher initial yields and higher lease escalators (contracted rent bumps), to mostly non-public and non-investment grade tenants. Importantly, STORE can offer creative solutions where both the tenant and landlord benefit through comparative advantage. STORE is able to earn attractive risk-adjusted rates of return on invested capital, and the tenant can do the same by redeploying capital into and focusing on its main business, rather than having capital tied up in a non productive real estate asset. This approach has resulted in a client list that is quite different from public REIT peers.

Tenant Diversification

The following table compares the top 10 tenants of Realty Income (O), National Retail Properties (NNN), Agree Capital (ADC), and STORE Capital (STOR). Note that companies highlighted in pink are top 10 tenants of more than one of the above four REITS:

(Source: Compiled by the Author from public filings at 3/31/2018)

There are two important takeaways:

STORE doesn't share a top 10 tenant with any of the other competitors highlighting the unique origination approach The aggregate revenue concentration from top 10 tenants is 18.8% Vs. 32.6% - 36.5% for competitors highlighting revenue diversification

Higher Initial Yields

The initial yields (cap rates) on STORE acquisitions are higher than the peer set and are approximately 7.8%. From an efficient market perspective, the higher initial rent yields could be viewed as compensation for incremental risk. Realty Income (O) and Agree Realty (ADC) have a higher percentage of investment-grade credit tenants as a percentage of revenue, approximately 46%, Vs. a rough estimate for STORE of about 20% . This is a logical place to begin analyzing differences in risk management.

Risk Management

Tenant credit ratings are structured around the probability of default in the short-term, approximately 12-18 months. However, real estate leases are generally much longer and STORE's triple-net leases have a weighted average remaining term of about 14 years. The potential mismatch is obvious if credit ratings are transitory.

A core belief of STORE's management team is that contract quality is superior to credit quality. STORE has a data driven risk management approach that includes credit ratings as one component, but goes beyond credit ratings and focuses on contract risk ratings. STORE measures contract risk using the "STOR score", an quantitative measurement that combines Moody's RiskCalc with proprietary algorithms developed by STORE to estimate store closure probabilities. In STORE Capital's Investor Presentation the following illustration is provided:

(Source: 2017 Q4 Investor Presentation)

The gold bars illustrate that the majority of annualized rent & interest come from tenants that have below investment grade (Baa3) tenant ratings. However, the blue bars illustrating the STORE Score show that the majority of revenue and interest come from contracts that are investment grade in quality, as per STORE's estimate.

Contract Quality Vs. Credit Quality

STORE estimates that around 70% of its tenant contracts are investment grade while only about 20% of its tenants are investment grade:

(Source: 2018 Q1 Investor Presentation)

The green arrow pointing out the difference between the dashed lines and the solid lines shows the difference between tenant credit ratings and STORE's estimates of contract ratings. How is this possible?

Dictating Contract Terms

Importantly, 80% of the investment portfolio is from direct origination. STORE does not have a material amount of legacy leases. The B2B Origination platform allows STORE to custom design contract terms or walk away from the transaction. Given the target market we believe STOR has bargaining power over customers with respect to the contracts. The following are important contract items that drive contract ratings higher than tenant credit ratings:

93% of contracts have "STORE-preferred terms" 97% of locations are subject to unit-level financial reporting 87% of the portfolio is subject to master leases

Unit-level financial reporting allows STORE to see if individual properties are profitable and provides early warning when fundamentals deteriorate, allowing for active management. Aggregating multiple properties leased to the same tenant under a master lease reduces the risk to STORE of a tenant cherry-picking locations to keep and walking away from others.

Revenues

STORE's revenues are contracted and the weighted average remaining lease term is 14 years. Through 2027 only 14% of leases expire.

Internal Growth:

STORE grows revenues through built-in lease escalators. Management discloses a weighted average escalator of 1.8% across the portfolio. Approximately 82% of lease escalators are linked to the CPI index, but are capped at 2%. The CPI linked escalator serves as a partial inflation hedge. STORE retains about 30% of free cash flow, and uses that retained cash along with new debt to acquire new properties and grow revenue. The retained cash is a key driver of internal growth because it is not dilutive to existing shareholders STORE can also sell properties to raise capital for new investments

External Growth:

1. STORE can grow externally through acquisitions by issuing new equity and debt at market prices.

Cash Flows

Interest expense and G&A are the biggest expenses for STOR and the sector. Excluding GTY, free cash flow margins were between 65% and 72% over the past two years.

Sector cash flow margins have increased over the past few years driven by escalated rent growth, cheaper debt and steady declines in G&A expense as companies achieve greater scale through acquisition. Note that we have charged companies for using preferred stock to normalize the comparison. Our sector free cash flow margin estimates follow:

STORE's b2b origination platform comes with expenses. STORE's G&A as a percentage of revenue is similar to Agree (ADC) and trails Realty Income and NNN by a significant amount:

However, a deeper look shows that revenue per average employee is growing faster than G&A expense per employee. This has contributed to the decrease in STOR's G&A/Total revenue and is a potential future driver of higher margins:

Institutional and Insider Buying

Berkshire Hathaway appears to have received an extraordinary deal in a private placement at $20.25 per-share. If we assume that Buffet targeted an entry price with a margin of safety of 30-40% that infers an estimated intrinsic value of approximately $29-$34. We will analyze this for reasonableness in the valuation section.

In addition to Berkshire there appears to be support from institutional investors and company insiders in the mid to low $20's.

Berkshire Hathaway: In June of 2017 Berkshire purchased 18.62M shares, or 9.8% of the equity, at $20.25 and not far from the 52 week low of $19.65.

Blackrock: During the same quarter Blackrock increased its position size by about 11.5% purchasing 1.16M shares, likely at opportunistic prices.

Company Insiders:

The following insider buys are all recent transactions from February 2018:

CEO Chris Volk purchased 4,250 shares at $23.64 (100K) on 2/27/18 CFO Cathy Long purchased 4,225 shares at $23.70 (100K) on 2/27/18 Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 4,000 shares at $23.75 (95k) on 2/28/18

Massachusetts Financial Services Co.: Increased its position sizing during Q1 2018 by over 40% adding 2.7M shares. Prices during the quarter were between $24 and $26 dollars.

Informed Opposition

We examine short interest for the sector as a sign of informed opposition on the other side of the trade. The median REIT short interest for the entire REIT universe is about 2.5%. Within our peer set Realty Income (O), National Retail Properties (NNN), and Agree Realty (ADC) have significant short interest above the median, and above STORE at 8.1%, 5.9%, and 12.8%, respectively. STOR is roughly at the median with a 2.6% short interest:

(Source: SNL Financial)

We interpret the lack of high short interest as a positive for STORE.

Valuation Range

We estimate an intrinsic value range based on a best and worst case scenario for STORE of $23-$35 per-share with 8 separate value estimates. The equally weighted estimated value is $29 per-share. The range is wide because we are including acquisition volume in our estimates that. If we were to consider the best and worst case scenarios to be unlikely, the range shrinks to $26-$31 per-share. If fact, we do believe the $23 worst-case scenario to be unlikely.

Berkshire: If Berkshire purchased with a targeted margin of safety of 30-40%, the inferred intrinsic value estimate runs from the midpoint to the top end of our estimated range - of course we have no idea what Berkshire's estimate of value is.

The following are key estimates in the three-stage 10 year model. All estimates account for equity dilution:

The equity discount rate is 8%. We used the current yield on NNN preferred equity and added approximately 200 bps on top

The dividend payout ratio is 70% and retained cash is 30% of free cash flow

Revenue growth in stage 1 ranges from 4% in the worst-case scenario and 8% in the best-case scenario. We estimate 4% internal revenue growth from the escalator and retained cash re-invested and levered at 42%. We estimate that external growth from additional acquisitions can add between 0-4% per year

We estimate free cash flow margins are approximately 69%. Our best case scenario has margins expanding to 72% over 5 years in a lower for longer environment where STORE's origination platform continues to deliver and G&A costs continue to decline, while our worst-case scenario has margins contracting to 62% driven by higher costs of debt and no expansion in cap rates

In stage 2, years 6-10, we estimate free cash flow growth between 4% and 7% per year.

In stage 3, the terminal phase, we estimate the terminal growth rate to be 2.5%. A levered escalator of 1.8% grows at about 2.5% per year assuming constant margins. We believe a growth rate at or slightly above inflation is reasonable

Seeking Contract Alpha

An investment in STORE is predicated on accepting the risk management philosophy and expecting STORE to deliver contract alpha. STORE has higher initial yields (cap rates), has higher internal growth potential due to higher escalators and more retained cash (lower payout ratio). The higher initial cap rates come with higher incremental credit risk. STORE's attempts to mitigate this risk through contract design with "STORE's preferred terms" requiring unit level financial reporting and master leases on profit center real estate, and deliver higher returns without higher risk, i.e., superior risk-adjusted returns.

Conclusion

We think STORE can deliver contract alpha by mitigating risk through thoughtful contract design. As the business scales G&A should continue to decrease as a percentage of revenue and drive free cash flow margins higher. We target investing at the low end of the estimated intrinsic value range so that we are not paying for the upside potential. Based on our valuation estimate we think $26 is a good entry price towards the bottom end of the valuation range. We believe that anything south of $24 is extremely attractive and is supported by institutional and insider buying with little interest from shorts. We expect STORE to outperform peers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STOR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note, this article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It is intended only to provide information to interested parties. This research is based on current public information that we consider reliable, but we do not represent it is accurate or complete, and it should not be relied on as such. This research is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal. It does not constitute a personal recommendation or consider the particular investment objectives, financial situations, or needs of individual clients. Individuals should consider whether any advice or recommendation in this research is suitable for their particular circumstances and, if appropriate, seek professional advice. The price and value of investments referred to in this research and the income from them may fluctuate. Past performance is not a guide to future performance, future returns are not guaranteed, and a loss of original capital may occur. All expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the author, which does not assume any duty to update any of the information. Any positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the author’s abilities to act as an investment advisor.