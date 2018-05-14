VEU: Time To Switch

It has periods of outperformance versus US focused ETFs like SPY and VTI.

The global growth theme has cooled somewhat in 2018 after some impressive figures in 2017. The most obvious manifestation of this is perhaps the recovery in the US dollar (UUP) as the US economy is strengthening compared to other economies after a period of underperformance. Equities have been less sensitive to shifts in relative strength, but there is a case to be made for switching between US equities and the rest of the world at certain times.

Take, for example, the Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) versus the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI), which holds domestic stocks. The VEU has a higher dividend of 2.64%, compared to the 1.69% of VTI, and when held during periods of relative economic strength in the rest of the world, it can outperform.

VEU Total Return Price data by YCharts

This outperformance may not seem hugely impressive, but VEU has historically underperformed VTI by a significant amount.

VEU Total Return Price data by YCharts

To outperform by nearly 5% over the last 16 months is pretty decent in this context.

Of course, we must mention the role of the US dollar in all of this. The 15% decline in the dollar basket since the early 2017 highs has given the VEU a significant lift. And in recent months, since the dollar has stabilized and turned back up, VTI has again started to outperform.

VEU Total Return Price data by YCharts

Time to Switch?

We can see VTI is a better long-term hold, and jumping from one ETF to the other needs to be timed very well. If you were lucky or skillful enough to hold VEU over 2017, is it now time to switch back to VTI?

As already shown, this relies heavily on the US dollar and something I covered in February called "The Trump Trilemma," a term coined by ING to describe the current balance of drivers.

The conflicting market narratives of the Trump administration’s ‘America First’ economic policy agenda underscore the "Trump Trilemma" – which stipulates that out of three potential market dynamics, only two can co-exist at any one time. The three dynamics are as follows: (1) rising bond yields (a function of greater government borrowing/rising supply of US Treasuries to fund fiscal spending).

(2) a weaker US dollar (to address US trade/external imbalances).

(3) confidence in the long-run US economy (at least relative to the rest of the world).

Since this idea was presented, point (3) - confidence in the long-run US economy (at least relative to the RoW) - has grown. In March, the IIF revised US growth forecasts higher, as well as raising concerns about the global economy, as covered here in a Reuters article:

The Institute, [Institute of International Finance (IIF)] a global financial industry association, lifted its forecast for global growth in 2018 by 0.2 percentage points to 3.5 percent as it boosted its growth view on the U.S. economy for the current year to 2.9 percent. The U.S. economy grew 2.3 percent in 2017 according to IIF. Its previous 2018 forecast, before tax cuts were enacted late last year, was for the U.S. economy to grow 2.4 percent in 2018. “You have the U.S., where there is important fiscal stimulus because of tax reform, and this is going to boost consumption and investment,” said Sergi Lanau, deputy chief economist at IIF. According to the report, faster U.S. growth is “the key driver of the upward revision.” However, the synchronized growth that the global economy saw through 2017 for the first time in a decade is showing fissures, as exporters see pressure due to uncertainty over global trade. Lanau pointed to recent weak economic data out of Germany as evidence of the effect of trade uncertainty. German exports plunged unexpectedly in February, posting their biggest monthly drop in more than two years. Also, softening data on new export orders in Japan and Korea are “consistent with the idea that there is some uncertainty around what trade policies will look like down the road,” Lanau said.

I'm not convinced that the dent in global growth can be completely blamed on "uncertainty over global trade," but clearly data has softened. Both the ECB and the BoE have noted some concerns and have toned down any hawkishness.

Drivers for continued VEU outperformance therefore seem lacking. Due to VTI's overall edge over the longer term, it seems a good time to switch from VEU to VTI.

Conclusions

VEU is good to hold when the US economy is weaker relative to the rest of the world and the US dollar is falling. It has outperformed VTI since the beginning of 2017. However, the pendulum has swung sharply in favor of the US economy this year, and the US dollar has already responded by rallying. VTI has started to outperform again - albeit modestly - but it could be time to switch from VEU back to VTI before the gap widens.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.