Go With The Flow

In this article I’ll provide a technical review of the market and show that winning stocks can be identified even when the market is in a volatile trading range.

Having coped with the bulls and bears for more than 50 years of my adult life, I learned to let them contest while I strive to pick the winner.

The stock market does what it will do in its own mysterious (controversial?) ways so as investors we have to figure out what that might be.

Introduction

It has been more than a year since I wrote my last article for Seeking Alpha. Nevertheless, I continued to keep my workbook on the stock market up to date and even expanded the scope and improved the quality of the computer program which I began developing many years ago; I call it the "Sobon Oscillator." At the present time I think that the story I have to tell about the stock market is worth telling so I decided to write another article.

I am basically a stock market technician although I also do fundamental analysis on ad hoc bases before I make my investment decisions about individual stocks. It has been said that a picture is worth a thousand words. So I will present several charts which (hopefully?) speak reams to readers and then provide commentary as I explain (to a limited degree) the construction of the charts and then state my conclusions as such relate to the stock market on timely bases. My goal can be simply stated: buy the right stocks at the right time and sell the wrong stocks at the right time and your portfolio performance will show positive results.

Re: The Sobon Oscillator

As a market technician I use a "base-period" pricing model of the market while doing my analysis. Actually, I use two base periods with the first dealing with the long term trend and the second dealing with the very recent emerging trend. It is the latter that is of more interest to me than the former. Most of what is shown in these charts is proprietary with me and based upon lessons I learned while attending the School of Hard Knocks. As Ben Franklin said, "Experience keeps an expensive school but fools will learn in no other." The reader can decide if I am the "fool" I once was.

The S&P Industrial Index (NYSEARCA: SPY) is the red line on the next chart. It is widely considered to be the most important of all market barometers. But in order to get a more comprehensive understanding of the market, it was necessary for me to consider many other market barometers and invent a few of my own.

This chart shows the performance of 10 prominent ETFs during the last 150 trading days (that's about 7.5 months). Also shown is my index of 450 stocks (the dark blue line with white dots and referred to in the legend as S450). The S450 index is unweighted and, by a small margin, it usually outperforms or underperforms the SPY.

All of the other indexes shown are well known and they can be identified by the colors of their lines as shown in the legend on the chart. They include the S&P 100 large-caps (^OEX), the S&P 400 mid-caps (NYSEARCA: MDY), the S&P 600 (^SP600) small caps, the NASDAQ 100 (NASDAQ: QQQ), and the Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA: IWM).

During the last 85 trading days the general market was volatile and stuck in a wide trading range. And there is scant evidence at this time that the market will break out of the range in nearby days. To understand why consider what follows:

There are two parts to the Sobon Oscillator: the first part deals with the outlook for the general market and the second part deals with sector and stock selection. The next chart is a presentation of Part #1.

This chart shows breadth indicators for 32 indexes that I use for trend analysis purposes. The time span shown is the last 30 trading days (about six weeks).

(1) The first panel shows price lines for the major market averages and all of them trended sideways in a range bound market during much more than the past 30 days.

(2) The second and third panels show day-to-day price changes and the volume of trading for those averages, respectively. Such price changes and trading volumes show when there was broad-based and bullish or bearish participation by the investment community.

(3) The fourth panel shows breadth indicators for eight moving averages. When the stock market was making daily gains of more than 1% these moving averages were unusually strong, with net readings of plus 80% (meaning 90% were above trend and only 10% below trend). On sharply lower days these breadth indicators have plunged at times to net readings as low as minus 92%.

(4) The fifth panel shows breadth indicators for stocks making highs or lows for eight time periods ranging up to 150 days; all of which got much stronger right after Congress passed its tax bill (scam?) last December. During the last thirty trading days, there was virtually no sustainable strength or weakness in the high-low indicator as it waffled above or below its neutral (zero) line.

(5) The sixth panel show the high and low data superimposed over the moving average data. This gives a comprehensive overview of stock market dynamics.

And (6) the bottom panel shows the most sensitive moving-average and high-and-low data that there is so I can be perfectly clear about what these lead indicators are doing at all times.

If and when something significant starts to happen in the broad market with regard to a trend continuance or its reversal, such should be reflected almost immediately in these panels.

I am not providing a detailed explanation of what is happening on this chart at this time because you can see by the ways the indicators oscillated above and below the zero lines that the market was stuck in a trading range with almost no indication that a breakout was imminent.

The next chart shows Part #2 of the Sobon Oscillator. It was recently added to my program and its development is nearing completion. Thus far its contribution to my workbook has been impressive. I expect to have this part finalized within a few days when all of the 25 industries cited will have daily price-change-from-base-price charts just like the ones shown in the two bottom panels regarding sector and stock selection. Such will show which stocks are trending higher (or lower) from their base-period prices, when they are making tops (or bottoms), or when they are reversing.

The top panel on the chart shows that the oil industry stocks were the strongest sectors of the market during the recent weeks as producers, refiners, and service companies all showed sizeable gains. And even the MLP's and REITS, which had long been laggards in the market, have reversed their trends and are now showing significant price gains in the market.

When I saw the oil sector stocks showing signs of a bullish technical reversal, I wanted to know about their fundamental considerations.

Below is a "StockCharts" chart for the price of WTI (West Texas intermediate) oil. It is a benchmark indicator for the industry and as such it influences the crack spreads that oil companies get for their products. The chart shows that the price of crude oil broke out of its trading range and resumed making higher highs and higher lows on its price chart about a month ago.

At that time I was still constructing these charts which require much detailed work. Nevertheless, having read their corporate news releases I took a position in Holly Frontier (NYSE:HFC). It is benefitting big time from favorable crack spreads and it also resumed its share buy-back program. A few days later I took a position in Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN). It is benefiting from new wells that are boosting crude oil production. And then I watched the stocks go up in price

When I bought those stocks the 15 day history shown on the bottom panel of Part #2 of the oscillator chart did not exist (it only showed the performance for one day) so I was not as well informed then as I am now about the technical merits of the stocks mentioned and also the other stocks in my workbook. It isn't just a few stocks that demand my attention. I need to know (1) why the stocks I buy are among the best of the 450 stocks in my workbook so that I can be selective and (2) what can I expect the general trend for the market will be.

Thus far my new chart work has been completed for about 320 stocks so I still have much work to do. And I plan to eliminate some stocks as I weed out dullards that could only be of marginal interest to me.

One question that needs an answer is this: is it plausible that the current mix of strong sectors or stocks can provide leadership for the rest of the market? Right now it is hard for me to conclude that the oil, MLP, REITS, and the utility stocks will provide leadership for the lagging semiconductor (and other technology stocks), building, transportation, drugs, and many banks. I am working on an index that might be able to provide a statistical answer to that question but I have much experimental work to do before I might be able to get a plausible answer to that question.

I may write a follow-up to this article as early as next week to show how my charts evolved providing, of course, that the message is one worth stating. One negative consideration is this: the increased prices consumers pay for gasoline at the pump (more than 20% near where I live in Florida) is going to reduce their discretionary purchasing power and that could have a negative effect on other sectors of the economy. Whatever happens, in some way it will be reflected in the price action in the market and I believe the net result will show up in my price charts.

