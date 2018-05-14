Valuation Dashboard: Technology And Telecom - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry.

Executive summary

Semiconductors look close to fair price, Communication Equipment and Wireless Telecom Services are moderately overpriced. Other IT and Telecom industries are more overvalued. Except for Software, they are all above their historical baseline in profitability measured by their median ROE. Profitability is especially high for Wireless Telecom Services relative to its own history, which may justify the moderate overpricing. Software is the most overvalued IT industry.

Anyway, I think systemic risk is more important than market valuation to manage a portfolio (click here to learn more about it).

Since last month:

P/E has improved in Software, Communication Equipment, Electronic Equipment, Semiconductors, Wireless Telecom Services and is stable elsewhere.

P/S has improved in Electronic Equipment, Wireless Telecom Services and deteriorated in Software, Computers/Peripherals, Diversified Telecom Services.

P/FCF has improved in IT Services, Wireless Telecom Services and deteriorated in Internet, Software, Computers/Peripherals.

ROE has improved in Internet, Diversified Telecom Services and deteriorated in Software, Computers/Peripherals.

The SPDR Select Sector ETF (XLK) has outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by about 2.8%.

On this period, the 5 best performing S&P 500 Tech or Telecom stocks are Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD), Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS), F5 Networks Inc (FFIV), Gartner Inc (IT), Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. The 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity are kept in the final selection.

This strategy rebalanced monthly has an annualized return about 12.76% in a 17-year simulation. The sector ETF XLK has an annualized return of only 2.83% on the same period. I update every month several lists like this in various sectors. Quantitative Risk & Value Members have an early access to the stock lists before they are published in free articles. Click here to read about performances. Past performance is not a guarantee of future result. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

CIEN Ciena Corp COMMEQUIP KEM KEMET Corp ELECTREQUIP EGOV NIC Inc INTERNET ACLS Axcelis Technologies Inc. SEMIANDEQUIP MKSI MKS Instruments Inc SEMIANDEQUIP MU Micron Technology Inc. SEMIANDEQUIP UCTT Ultra Clean Holdings Inc SEMIANDEQUIP ADS Alliance Data Systems Corp TECHSVCE IBM International Business Machines Corp TECHSVCE T AT&T Inc TELECOMDIV

Detail of Valuation and Quality indicators in Technology and Telecom on 5/11/2018

I take 4 aggregate industry factors: Price/Earnings (P/E), Price to sales (P/S), Price to free cash flow (P/FCF), Return on Equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average ("Avg") between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above ("D-xxx").

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Internet 49.4 38.33 -28.88% 5.15 2.93 -75.77% 52.46 29.72 -76.51% -20.4 -26.83 6.43 IT Services 27.08 23.34 -16.02% 1.79 1.16 -54.31% 25.63 18.68 -37.21% 11.79 2.42 9.37 Software 63.86 33.79 -88.99% 5.34 2.81 -90.04% 43.6 23.95 -82.05% -10.39 -8.17 -2.22 Communications Equipt 34.4 28.48 -20.79% 1.65 1.61 -2.48% 27.99 24.1 -16.14% -0.6 -9.61 9.01 Computers/Peripherals 27.1 24.67 -9.85% 1.69 1.24 -36.29% 35.01 21.68 -61.49% -2.21 -8.33 6.12 Electronic Equipment 31.05 21.26 -46.05% 1.37 1.3 -5.38% 30.43 21.35 -42.53% 0.42 -1.77 2.19 Semiconductors* 28.7 31.77 9.66% 3.14 2.41 -30.29% 27.95 28.86 3.15% 4.82 -1.34 6.16 Diversified Telecom Sces 20.32 19.95 -1.85% 1.86 1.2 -55.00% 44.07 23.83 -84.93% -1.53 -11.97 10.44 Wireless Telecom Sces 34.28 27.57 -24.34% 1.6 1.75 8.57% 33.16 31 -6.97% 6.99 -14.25 21.24

* Averages since 2003

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios lower is better, for ROE higher is better. On the charts below higher is always better.

Price/Earnings relative to historical average:

Price/Sales relative to historical average:

Price/Free Cash Flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLK with SPY in the last month. Chart by TradingView on SeekingAlpha

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTXS,FFIV,MU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.