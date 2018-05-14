GBP/USD To Still Rise After Being Let Down By Its Unreliable Boyfriend The Bank Of England

The GBP/USD pair experienced a volatile trading session on Thursday which resulted in the pair closing the second week of May on a flat note as it managed to find a Fibonacci support area. Whilst on the news frontier, the Bank of England's monetary policy for May resulted in the bank rate staying the same which was anticipated and at the same instance the Monetary Policy Board also decided to utilize a dovish tone to explain their decision which resulted in the pound taking on a high level of volatility. Furthermore, the chart of the pair informs us that going forward there shall be a rise in the value of the British pound and that is the prime reason I am currently bullish on the pair. For me to illustrate this further I shall dwell into the prior and forthcoming weeks' fundamental news whilst also undertaking a deep analysis into the technical analysis of the pair.

Fundamental news:

In the past week, the weaker US Consumer price index data did dampen the prospects of an aggressive Fed rate hike in the rest of 2018 and this was also evident from the follow-through retracement seen in the US Treasury bond yields. This did manage to keep the dollar bulls in check which caused them to be on the back foot thus increasing the chances of a bullish turn for the British Pound in the coming week.

The pair was also affected by news released that the Bank of England has decided not to raise the bank rate which in turn caused a spike in volatility but by the end of the week the pair managed to recover by around 120 pips from the low level of 1.3460.

The British economic calendar is rather light for the third week of May as there is only one important announcement which is the release of the British Labour market report and analysts are anticipating the rate to head down to 4.1% or to remain at the level of 4.2%.

Moreover, the key earnings after omitting bonuses is expected to stay the same at 2.8% for three months to the March period whilst earnings with bonuses included are projected to rise by 3.0% for three months to the March period. On the American side of the pond, there is a key event scheduled for Tuesday, May 15th when the US sales report shall be released. The retail sales are projected to rise by 0.4% over the month of April.

Technical Analysis:

Overview for the past one month:

Moreover, when we look at the daily chart from mid-April, the pair has been trading in free fall, which has managed to wipe out 6.35% of its value. This also resulted in the pair falling below the 20,50, 100 and 200-day moving average lines. The pair has now concluded its descent and has entered a box range formation that ended exactly at the 161.8% Fibonacci support level. Lastly, we see that the 20-day moving average line has plunged right through the 50 and 100 day moving averages.

Forecast for the future:

On the daily chart, the pair has been in a box range formation for the past six trading periods which has resulted in the candles real bodies breaking below the 200-day moving average. But now I expect the pair to rise in the coming week as it has taken support from the 161.8% Fibonacci support level that has buttressed it from falling further for the past two trading periods. Moreover, on 11th May the candle pattern seen was an inverted hammer which adheres to all technical analysis rules as it came when the market was in a downtrend and there is also a small real body that is near the bottom end of the range plus the upper wick is at least twice the height of the real body. Lastly, we see that the pattern has come after a significant decline and we shall need bullish confirmation in the next session for traders who are risk averse.

On the weekly chart, the pair has had just completed a three a three black crows' formation as there have been three consecutive falling bearish candles that have opened within a few pips or below the prior bearish candles real body. Traders ought to pay special attention to this pattern as it clearly implies a bullish reversal shall be occurring in the coming sessions this week. Moreover, after this candle pattern we see that there was the formation of a Doji pattern which provided confirmation that the bearish run on the pair is now clearly over and the trend has now gone from down to neutral. Lastly, we see that the 200-day MA is sloping downwards steeply whilst the 20 and 50-day MA are rising in a parallel manner.

Till now in this article, I have solely discussed about the pairs support values and the fact that I anticipate a bullish turn but not once have I mentioned about the levels the pair can rebound to, thus to undertake this I shall utilize Fibonacci tools that will aid us in determining the resistance levels. I expect the pair to rise till the 100% Fibonacci resistance level which is at the 1.3900 mark and at this level the level the pair shall meet with old support that has come the new resistance (Change of Polarity). I am not optimistic of the pair being able to rise above this level but if it manages to then the 127.2% level is at 1.4136 whilst the 161.8% level is at 1.4436.

The big picture:

Overall, I am very bullish on the pair as I believe it shall be able to rise till the 1.3900 mark and that is all thanks to the technicals in the daily and weekly chart where we see that the candle patterns clearly indicate a bullish reversal. Moreover, the British fundamentals also support a rise due to the strong level of wage growth. But, no matter how you as an investor decide to trade, do remember to utilize trailing stops so that you can be around for the next trade as capital protection is a must.

Good luck trading.

