Provention Bio Files For Up To $50 Million IPO

PRVB's enviable partnerships are a plus, but the IPO doesn't have existing investor support.

The firm is advancing a varied mid- to late-stage pipeline of drug candidates.

Provention Bio wants to raise $40 - $50 million in a 'best efforts' U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Provention Bio (PRVB) intends to raise $50 million in an IPO according to a recently-filed S-1 registration statement.

The firm is advancing a range of in-licensed compounds for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes, Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

PRVB has enviable partnerships and a diverse pipeline, but no investor support of the IPO (yet), no major underwriters and an odd ‘best efforts’ type of proposed transaction.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more details from management.

Company & Technology

Oldwick, New Jersey-based Provention was founded in late 2016 to acquire or in-license clinical stage compounds from Janssen R&D and Vactech OY and continue development through regulatory approval.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Ashleigh Palmer, who was previously Executive Chairman of Celimmune and CEO of Unigene Laboratories.

Partners include Janssen R&D (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), Vactech OY and Intrexon (XON).

Investors holding 5% or more of company stock include MDB Capital Group, Vactech, Johnson & Johnson Innovation (JNJ), Peter Appel, MacroGenics , CEO Palmer, Cameron Gray and Francisco Leon.

Provention is developing treatment candidates for Type 1 diabetes, Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

Below is a summary of the current status of its development pipeline:

(Source: Provention Bio)

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Hexa Research, the global Type 1 diabetes market size was $25.52 billion in 2016 and is expected to growth significantly through 2024, as the chart below indicates:

The number of pediatric and adolescent cases is expected to grow approximately 3% per year. Increasing obesity rates among children along with sedentary lifestyle and poor dietary habits are contributing to the growth forecast.

Major competitors that provide Type 1 diabetes treatments include:

Novo Nordisk (NVO)

Eli Lilly (LLY)

Sanofi (SNY)

These large pharma firms are in development for new compounds and treatments for the growing incidence of this disease.

Financial Performance

PRVB’s recent financial results are typical of a clinical-stage biopharma firm in that they feature no revenues and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with advancing its pipeline through the trials process.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past one+ years (Audited GAAP for full year):

(Source: Provention Bio S-1)

As of March 31, 2017, the company had $15.8 million in cash and $2.9 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited interim)

IPO Details

Provention intends to sell between $40 million and $50 million of common stock in a ‘best efforts’ IPO.

There is currently no expression of interest for existing shareholders to buy into IPO, a negative signal since it is typical for at least one of the existing investors to ‘support’ the IPO in this fashion.

Also, a ‘best efforts’ IPO for a life sciences firm is highly unusual. I can’t tell if this is a negative signal or not, other than most typical biopharmas don’t IPO this way.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately $11 million ($11 million if the maximum amount is sold) for ongoing development activities for PRV-6527 which will allow us to generate top-line data from our Phase 2a clinical trial; approximately $4 million ($4 million if the maximum amount is sold) for ongoing development activities for PRV-300 which will allow us to generate top-line data from our Phase 1b clinical trial; approximately $5 million (approximately $8 million if the maximum amount is sold) for development activities for PRV-031 which will allow us to commence a Phase 3 clinical trial; approximately $5 million (approximately $8 million if the maximum amount is sold) for ongoing development activities for PRV-101 which will allow us to file an IND and commence a Phase 1 clinical trial; approximately $1 million (approximately $3 million if the maximum amount is sold) for development activities for PRV-3279 which will allow us to plan and design a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial; approximately $10 million (approximately $12 million if the maximum amount is sold) for general corporate purposes, which may include the acquisition or in-licensing of other product candidates.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.

The listed bookrunner of the IPO is MDB Capital Group, which is also an investor in the firm.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on calendar yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.