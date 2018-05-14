Bri-Chem's Financing And Business Turnaround (That's Already Happened!) Make It A Bargain

Bri-Chem (OTC:BRYFF)[TSX:BRY] is a distributor of oilfield chemicals based in Alberta, Canada. The company has operations in most major oil producing areas in Canada and the USA, where it distributes a variety of products to its customers. The primary product it distributes is drilling mud and drilling additives. The company is extremely cheap on most metrics, and has some obvious upcoming catalysts. The company is based in Canada and reports in Canadian dollars, and has better volume on the Toronto Stock Exchange, so I will use that currency throughout this report unless otherwise noted.

Operations

The company is a distributor of oilfield chemicals, mostly drilling mud. Drilling mud is the fluid that circulates in the hole during the drilling of an oil or gas well. It has three primary functions: maintaining hydrostatic pressure so reservoir fluids don't come to surface during drilling, keeping the bit cool/reducing friction, and carrying cuttings (small bits of rock) to the surface for removal. The drilling mud also transmits energy to the mud motor to assist with drilling.

Using the wrong drilling mud for a given formation can cause significant damage to the wellbore, doing everything from changing the wetability to blocking off the flow completely. That makes it a very important, but relatively inexpensive portion of drilling a well.

Thus, operators don't have much incentive to cut back on the cost of drilling mud, when the cost of drilling and completing a well is many multiples of the cost of the drilling mud.

Drilling mud is used by every rig. It can sometimes be reused, although their are practical limitations to that as well. However, when a new rig comes back into service, it will always need a full mud system. Thus, the company's sales are highly correlated to the number of drilling rigs in operation.

The US land rig count is rising dramatically, as you can see from the chart below.

Source: Baker Hughes Rig Count, Chart created by Darren McCammon

Plus, essentially all of the increase has been in rigs drilling horizontal wells. That usually means the total length of the well ("measured depth") is longer, because the well has both a horizontal and vertical section. Because the drilling mud needs to fill up the volume of the hole, a long horizontal section means more mud is necessary. Also, the continued trend toward more and larger fracs increases the amount of chemicals (friction reducers, emulsifiers, breakers, etc) needed for completion operations.

History



The company was badly hurt by the oil and gas downturn. This intuitively makes sense, because of the significant operating leverage in a distribution business. A distribution business naturally has significant fixed costs for locations and staff, many of which are independent of the company's throughput. The company also had significant inventory and made a poorly timed acquisition which was purchased with debt going into the downturn, and when sales decreased the interest was a greater burden.

That combination of factors caused a share price decrease from $1.95 in 2014 to as low as $0.13 in 2016. I first wrote the company up for Microcap Review subscribers in fall 2014 at $0.185 per share. I followed that up with a public piece when the stock was at $0.33. Given the current share price is $0.62, there has been a significant move in the share price. However, there has also been a number of big improvements in both their operations and the macro environment that I believe have the potential to act as catalysts, and the valuation is still undemanding.

Catalysts



The biggest catalyst is likely growth from an improved macro environment, as previously mentioned. However, there are also a number of significant company specific catalysts.

The biggest one is the refinancing of their debt. The company was able to increase the size of its asset backed line, which suggests the company's lenders are comfortable with the value of its inventory, the primary asset backing the line. They also refinanced their subordinated debt. That was an important change, because the previous facility had an 11.5% interest rate plus 8.5% in fees. The new debt is floating at Canadian Bankers Acceptances + 8%, so roughly 9.5% at present. That will be approximately $1MM in annual interest savings, which is material for a company with a $14 MM market cap.

It also takes a default off the table by extending the maturity, and it moves the funding to a more pliable lender than previous lender. This wasn't disclosed, but half of the loan came from Titan Logix (OTC:TPCFF), a cash rich junior oil supplier. I'm quite confident that Titan was the lender for half the loan, because Titan disclosed a loan investment with the same effective date and term, rate, and financial intermediary. I happen to follow both companies, which is how I came to that conclusion. You can see my public article on Titan Logix here (Seeking Alpha Pro and Microcap Review subscribers only) if interested. I think this is a positive development, because the two companies are in adjacent industries and headquartered in the same place. I think this will be a more stable lender for Bri-Chem.

The company has also had some thoughtful expansions recently. They have expanded their position in the Permian as well as their position in Oklahoma to reach the STACK play. This expands their ability to provide services in the most lucrative and busy current drilling areas, which is a potentially material expansion to their addressable market.

The simplest but potentially most powerful catalyst is also simply the passage of time. The company will have started to show up on screens, as based on its trailing 2017 results it has a P/E of only 8.9X. I think this is likely to improve further as the rig count was up materially in Q1 2018 from Q1 2017, and oil prices continue to stay strong.

Valuation

Aside from the potential boost when the company reports its Q1 results, I believe they are valued extremely inexpensively even based on existing results.

The company has a book value of $28.8 MM, which is approximately twice its $14.8 market capitalisation at its current share price of $0.62. The book value is pretty solid, with 95% of assets being comprised of accounts receivable, inventory, and property plant and equipment. The accounts receivables are all from their oil company customers, where credit is getting better thanks to higher oil prices.

Their inventory is mud systems and other oil field chemicals, which are generally unlikely to go out of fashion or become obsolete. They need to keep a relatively high level of inventory, because the cost of shutting down a rig to wait for a more chemicals would cost them a customer any time they ran out of stock. On the other hand, a small amount of their inventory may have appreciated since the last reported financials. Many mud systems are "oil based" where the main fluid is some sort of petroleum product. Commonly used substances include diesel, kerosene, jet fuel, and mineral oils. As the price of these products has increased with the price of oil, their inventory of them will have appreciated.

The final major piece of their book value is property plant and equipment. The majority of this book value item is land and buildings, which are probably just as likely to be worth more than their balance sheet value as they are to be worth less. The other big items here are manufacturing equipment and vehicles. While these might not hold their value as well, even if you deducted all the non-real estate PP&E assets from book value, you'd still have $1.00 per share of value left, which represents material asset based upside.

However, the company also has a strong valuation based on its operating income. While I expect the go forward results will improve, especially the next quarter, last year the company had $6.4 MM of EBITDA. With a current enterprise value of $49.6 MM, that is only a 7.75X EV/EBITDA multiple. That is materially below basically any reasonable competitor.

The larger companies in the industry trade at a much higher valuation than Bri-Chem, which is to be expected, although the difference is material. Bri-Chem would be an extremely accretive acquisition for any of them, and Halliburton and Schlumberger especially sell to the same customers as them, and would have synergies related to their locations.

Company Ticker EV/EBITDA Halliburton Co HAL 18.2 Core Laboratories NV CLB 39.2 Schlumberger NV SLB 35.0 Average 30.8

Source: Intrinio

On the other hand, Bri-Chem is also cheap compared to microcap oil service companies. I couldn't find any other small distributors of mud, as many of their competitors are private. However, there are small oil service companies that are publicly traded, which should have many of the same characteristics and similar appropriate valuations.

Company Ticker 2017 EV/EBITDA PHX Energy Services OTC:PHXHF 16.9 Western Energy Services OTC:WEEEF 14.1 Average 15.5

Source: Intrinio, Morningstar.com

Even the lowest EV/EBITDA valuation in the table would imply nearly a double for Bri-Chem, and that would still only be slightly over book value.

Of course, small oil field service companies are probably not worth 15X EBITDA on a full cycle basis, but the market is forward looking and has concluded that operations will be turning around for these companies, while not making the same assumption for Bri-Chem.

I believe the market is missing the turn in Bri-Chem for a few reasons. The first is the company is small and Canadian, which reduces the subset of investors willing to look at the company. They were in financial distress relatively recently, and are still paying relatively high interest rates on their debt. As their operations continue to improve, I would expect them to be able to get better pricing on their bank line, which will further improve their financial situation.

In my opinion, the combination of significant undervaluation and a number of potential catalysts makes Bri-Chem attractive at the present time.

