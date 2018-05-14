Hanwha Q CELLS Co's (HQCL) CEO Seong Woo Nam on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hanwha Q CELLS Co Ltd (NASDAQ:HQCL) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Before we begin, I would like to remind our listeners that today's prepared remarks will contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainty. And we may make additional forward-looking statements in answering your questions from today's call. For further information, please refer to the section on risk factors in the company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Seong Woo Nam

Seong Woo Nam

Thank you, Tom. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining our first quarter 2018 earnings call. I'm pleased to announce that we have returned to profitability as we alluded to in our last earnings call. Despite quarter -- Q-o-Q reduction in shipments, we are able to improve our bottom line in the first quarter due to a timing shift in the geographical mix of our shipments, favorable raw material pricing movements and the effect of shutting down unprofitable operations last year.

As Mr. Joo Yoon will elaborate later in this -- in the call, our efforts to adjust our geographical shipment allocation paid off, enabling us to significantly increase our market share in key markets following the Section 201 decision in the U.S. While it is still early on in the year, we are confident that we will be able to continue to secure meaningful levels of market share in the markets outside of the U.S., which will in turn enable us to sustain our earnings potential throughout the year.

In addition to the timely shift in the geographical mix of our shipments, we are able to witness the effect of the discontinuation of unprofitable wafer manufacturing operations, which were executed last year in order for us to focus on the growth of our core competency quantitatively and qualitatively as well as to realign our business to prioritize profitability. As a result, we observed a noticeable decrease in input prices and a subsequent improvement in margins. Mr. Jay Seo will explain the effect of discontinuing our wafer production in detail later in today's call.

In 2018, we expect trade disputes surrounding the solar industry to intensify throughout the world. Regardless of individual countries' economic and political motivations, the need to support to the continued growth of the solar industry is a necessity in combating the devastating effects of climate change. For solar to take center stage during this energy revolution, it is absolutely necessary that the industry as a whole gains a sustainable advantage over other forms of energy, be it in the form of cost effectiveness, environment benefits and being able to provide a stable source of energy by achieving synergies with the energy storage systems.

Joo Yoon

Joo Yoon

Thank you, Mr. Nam. First of all, thank you, everyone, for joining our earnings call today. Our first quarter revenues were $443 million and were in line with our guidance of $430 million to $450 million provided in our fourth quarter earnings call as we achieved our sales targets in virtually all of our markets. In second quarter 2018, we expect sales activities to pick up. Having said that, I will provide a breakdown of our first quarter 2018 sales activities as well as our outlook for second quarter and beyond.

I will start with Europe. As we mentioned in our previous earnings call, Europe has become our #1 market following the trade barriers placed in the U.S. market. Our products, regardless of mono or multi, are well received in Europe as evident by ASPs significantly higher than the global market. In second quarter, we expect the European market to account for a significant portion of our sales volume, particularly as half-cell mono-PERC modules gain greater acceptance and as we continue to expand our sales network to achieve more robust sales channels.

In the U.S., we experienced a definite slowdown in sales activities following the stockpiling that took place in the previous quarter. We expect the U.S. market to slow down further in second quarter as sales activities is would be limited to modules stockpiled prior to the final Section 201 decision. As expected, the slowdown in the U.S. market is confined primarily to the utility-scale sector, in which the economic feasibility of projects is more sensitive to changes in input price, such as higher module ASPs caused by Section 201 tariffs.

The reduced utility demand caused by artificial intervention in the U.S. PV market is costing numerous jobs as well as access to clean energy by the U.S. populace. As the domestic PV production in the U.S. is incapable of meeting its demand, we believe that product exclusions for utility-scale modules are warranted.

In China, our sales volume decreased as expected due to the Chinese New Year holiday. We expect demand to pick up in second quarter as the design for Top Runner programs are finalized and due to the absence of seasonality effects.

While sales activities are slow in first quarter, we expect the solar industry to continue to grow. This year, we are expecting a record market demand of 100-plus gigawatts as solar continues to achieve grid parity in increasing parts of the world. The fact that the global PV market is continuing to grow in spite of the various trade barriers being placed by protectionist governments is a testament to the fact that the new markets are capable of further driving the growth of the market.

I will briefly provide an overview of our production capacity as of the end of the quarter. As of March 31, 2018, we had a total of 4.3 gigawatt cell and module manufacturing capacity. Of those, 2.5 gigawatts were located in China and 1.8 gigawatts in Malaysia. In addition, our Korea-based affiliate has 3.7 gigawatts of cell and module capacity.

Jay Seo

Jay Seo

Thank you, Mr. Yoon. Let me start off with our Q1 2018 income statement. Our Q1 revenues of $443 million, down 30% Q-o-Q, were in line with our previous guidance of $430 million to $450 million. As Mr. Yoon mentioned earlier, seasonal factors as well as slower-than-expected adoption of our half-cell mono-PERC products resulted in a decline in revenues compared to the previous quarter.

Our Q1 cost of sales of $364 million was the equivalent of 82.2% of our total revenues, down 9.2 percentage points Q-o-Q, largely due to favorable movements in input prices and ASPs. Wafer prices declined 15% to 20% in Q1 following the aggressive capacity expansion by China-based wafer manufacturers. Furthermore, ASPs remained solid in the European, Japanese and Korean markets, in which we have significant footprints in.

Our margin improvement is also partially attributable to the base effect related to the discontinuation of our wafer manufacturing operations. In Q4 2017, we recognized a $39 million onetime expense as cost of revenues associated with the write-off of raw materials related to wafer manufacturing operations. In addition, we were able to avoid monthly losses of approximately $2 million posted by our wafer operations.

Consequently, our gross profit for Q1 was $79 million or $24 million or 44% Q-o-Q. Our operating expenses for Q1 were $46 million, down $42 million or 48% Q-o-Q. Our Q4 operating expenses included a $35 million allowance for bad debt on certain overdue receivables. In addition, we were able to avoid monthly operating expenses of approximately $0.7 million related to our wafer operations.

Our operating profit for Q1 was $33 million compared to an operating loss of $33 million in Q4 2017 as a result of onetime losses related to discontinued wafer production and an allowance for bad debt. Our Q1 nonoperating gains were $1 million, resulting from foreign exchange gains of $12 million offsetting net interest expenses of $12 million. In Q4 2017, our nonoperating losses amounted to $13 million, primarily comprised of interest expenses.

As a result of the aforementioned factors, our pretax income for Q1 was 33 -- $34 million compared to a pretax loss of $47 million in Q4 2017. Q1 income tax expense was $3 million, down $4 million or 53% Q-o-Q. Our Q1 net income was $31 million compared to a net loss of $54 million in the previous quarter.

In Q1, our income per ordinary share and ADS were $0.01 and $0.37, respectively, compared to a loss of $0.01 and $0.65 per ordinary share and ADS, respectively, in the previous quarter. In Q1, we were able to fundamentally improve our profitability as a result of our strategic decision to discontinue unprofitable operations. Moving forward, we will continue to prioritize improving profitability by enhancing our competitiveness in our core operations.

Moving on to our financial position as of March 31, 2018. Total assets at the end of Q1 were $2.61 billion, up $346 million Q-o-Q. Increase in total assets is a primarily a result of increase in inventories due to slow sales activities resulting from seasonal factors and increase in fixed assets resulting from capital expenditures in China, Malaysia and Turkey. Total liabilities at the end of the quarter were $2.1 billion, up $290 million Q-o-Q. Increase in total liabilities is a result of increased borrowings to finance working capital needs as well as increased payables.

Having presented our financials, let me briefly go over our financial ratios. Our debt-to-equity ratio at the end of the quarter was 409%, up 13 percentage points Q-o-Q. The positive effects of Q1 net income on debt-to-equity ratio was offset by higher total liabilities resulting from increased payables and borrowings. Our current ratio as of March 31, 2018, was 0.93 compared to 1.01 at year-end 2017. As we are scheduled to roll over all $390 million of current portion of long-term borrowings and notes in 2018, we do not foresee risks to our liquidity.

As Mr. Nam said earlier in the call, we are beginning to reap the benefits of our strategy to prioritize profitable operations. While the solar industry is constantly at risk of unfavorable input prices and ASPs, we believe the decision to focus on the segments of our operations which are competitive on a global scale has made the company fundamentally more profitable.

Joo Yoon

Joo Yoon

Thank you, Mr. Seo. We expect our second quarter revenues to be in the range of $490 million to $510 million. For the full year 2018, we are revising our module shipment guidance to a range between 5.6 and 5.8 gigawatts compared to our previous guidance of 6.0 to 6.2 gigawatts due to reasons mentioned previously during the call. We expect capital expenditures of $145 million for 2018.

Tom Mir

Tom Mir

Thank you, Mr. Yoon. This will conclude our prepared remarks. And we will now turn the call over for questions. Operator, please go ahead.

Tom Mir

Okay, everyone, thanks for joining us on today's call, and we would like to thank you for your continued interest in our company. And we would -- we would like for you to join us in our next call for the second quarter earnings. Thank you.

