Garrison Capital's (GARS) CEO Joseph Tansey on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Joseph Tansey - Chief Executive Officer

Brian Chase - Chief Financial Officer

Mitch Drucker - Chief Investment Officer

Brian Hogan - William Blair

Welcome to today’s Garrison Capital, Incorporated, First Quarter ended March 31, 2018 Earnings Call. For the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 Earnings Presentation that we intend to refer to on the Earnings Call, please visit the Investor Relations link on the homepage of our website: www.GarrisonCapitalBDC.com, and click on the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018 Earnings Presentation under the Upcoming Events.

As more fully-described in that presentation, words such as anticipates, believes, expects, intends, or similar expressions identifying forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those implied or expressed in our forward-looking statements for any reason, and future results could differ materially from those implied from historical performances. You should not rely solely on the matters discussed in today’s call as a basis for an investment in Garrison Capital.

Please review our publicly-available disclosure documents for further information on the risks of an investment in our company. Questions will be taken via the phone during the Q&A session at the end.

It is now my pleasure to turn today’s webcast over to Mr. Joseph Tansey, CEO. You may begin.

Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining the call. I’m joined by Brian Chase, our Chief Financial Officer, and Mitch Drucker, our Chief Investment Officer. On Tuesday evening, we issued our earnings report and press release for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. We also posted the supplemental earnings presentation to our website, which is available for reference throughout today’s call.

As you may be aware, there has been some significant industry and market activity, which I will touch upon. Following my broader comments, Mitch will highlight our investment activity during the quarter, and provide additional detail on our portfolio. Brian will then discuss our financial performance before we open up the lines for Q&A.

Starting off with our Q1 results, we reported net investment income of $0.31 per share, as compared to $0.27 in the fourth quarter, and our dividend at $0.28 per share. Unfortunately, our net investment income for the quarter was offset by net realized and unrealized losses of $0.18 per share, resulting in a slight NAV decline for the quarter. The increase in NII was largely driven by higher fee income and the net losses were primarily due to a write-down on our investment in Profusion Industries, which Mitch will discuss in further detail.

Moving on to the overall market, we continue to see a very competitive environment in private credit. Demand for yield remains, resulting in robust fundraising across the space, with capital inflows continuing to outpace new deal activity. Although we continue to see an increase in overall transaction volume, new deals are generally being executed at higher leverage levels, and looser credit structures.

Despite these dynamics, we remain focused on exercising patience and discipline. Our target investment strategy continues to be pursuing first-lien senior secured investments, which we believe provides good risk-adjusted return for our shareholders. We have also utilized the breadth of Garrison’s broader platform to differentiate ourselves, which includes utilizing our ability to co-invest alongside other Garrison funds and speak to larger deal sizes, and focusing on retaining existing portfolio investments by providing partners with effective refinancing solutions.

Finally, we continue to see LIBOR climb higher, and as you know, our asserts are almost all floating-rate as compared to our liabilities, which are a mix of fixed and floating rate, resulting in enhanced performance in a rising interest rate environment.

Next, I will spend a few minutes discussing the overall BDC industry activity. Obviously, the biggest news during the quarter was the passage of the Small Business Credit Availability Act, which was passed into law in late March. The passage of this law allows BDCs to decrease the regulatory asset coverage requirement from 200% down to 150% upon the receipt of approval from either their independent Board of Directors, or from their shareholders. The reduction in asset coverage requirements allows us to increase the amount of leverage we utilize, from 1:1 to 2:1, providing us with greater flexibility to pursue even safer deals than the ones in our current investment strategy, and provides us the ability to grow our balance sheet while also allowing us to take advantage of economies of scale and increased diversification across our portfolio.

We issued a press release on April 4, 2018, announcing that the required majority of our Board of Directors had approved the reduction in our asset coverage ratio on March 28, 2018. This approval from our Board allows us to begin utilizing increased leverage starting on March 28, 2019. While there is still a lot to do in determining how best to execute the increase in leverage, which Brian will discuss in further detail, we believe that Garrison Capital is well placed to benefit from this change in legislation.

In conclusion, we feel positive about the stabilization of our NAV, and the 6.4% net economic return we’ve achieved over the past year. We believe that we are well-positioned to deliver even stronger returns in 2018, which will result in closing the wide gap between where our stock currently trades, and the net asset value of our portfolio.

With that, I’ll turn it over to Mitch, who will provide additional color on the loan market and our activity during the quarter.

Thanks, Joe. Market conditions remain challenging, as liquidity available in the direct lending market continues to surge relative to new deal activity. This has led to more aggressive structures coupled with tightening spreads throughout all segments in the middle market. At this advanced stage of the credit cycle, it is of paramount importance to remain cautious and selective. We will continue to selectively invest in companies and deal structures that are durable and resilient in the event of economic volatility. We are confident that our extensive relationships which span across all segments of the middle market, will provide us with a wide funnel of opportunities to pursue only those transactions with solid risk-adjusted returns.

New investments and portfolio add-ons during the quarter totaled $36.9 million. This consisted of three core and two transitory deals, including two investments in our SBIC. All of the transactions were sponsor deals. New core transactions consisted of two originations and one club deal. The weighted average yield of the core business and overall activity was 9.8% and 9.5%, respectively.

I’d like to highlight the two lower middle market originated transactions and the club deal closed during the quarter. While the larger transactions have yielded more attractive relative value as of late, we were comfortable executing two lower middle market transactions during the quarter, as they were for sponsors that we’ve completed multiple deals with, had leverage levels below three times, and loan-to-values of less than 45%.

The first, Global Integrated Flooring Systems, is a supplier and installer of innovative raised-access flooring used in office environments. Our $28 million term loan facilitated the merger and recapitalization of two flooring companies with strong contractual backlogs of new business. On this transaction, we were able to draw from our colleagues in our real estate business to help provide additional diligence on the transaction.

The second investment, Triangle Home Fashions, is a designer and distributor of branded and private label home décor products. The company has a blue chip customer base of brick and mortar and e commerce retailers, niche positioning with an attractive product mix and a dedicated vendor sourcing network. We partnered with a commercial bank and provided $21MM in first-lien last out term financing to facilitate an acquisition of the company. Leverage through our term loan was 2.6x at closing and was eligible for inclusion in our SBIC Subsidiary. The club deal we did during that quarter entailed an acquisition financing for Circus Trix, an owner operator of family oriented parks focused on indoor air sports. The merits of the deal included a company that is the market leader in the industry, strong lead arranger that we’ve completed numerous deals with, a reputable sponsor and low loan to value.

In addition to the new transactions closed, we closed portfolio upsizing transactions for ActivStyle and Theragenics. Our high degree of comfort with the sponsors and the performance of the companies to date is one of the benefits of incumbency. By providing growth and recapitalization capital to our valued clients, we were able to retain clients and generate new business in this competitive environment. In the process, we typically extend the maturity, renew call premiums, and maintain loans with premium yields.

Additions for the quarter were offset by $35.9 million in repayments with a weighted average yield of 10.6%. We received full repayments on four core loans totaling $29 million, with the balance of repayments coming from regular amortization and excess cash flow repayments. Overall net asset levels were relatively flat for the quarter and the overall weighted average yield of the remaining portfolio was down slightly to 9.9%.

Post-quarter-end, we received full repayments on two higher-yielding credits, Kranos and MXD, that have been clients since 2012 and 2013 respectively. In addition, League, a newer vintage account, completed an acquisition and was fully refinanced by a commercial bank.

With respect to portfolio performance, realized and unrealized gains totaled a net loss of $2.9 million for the quarter. This was primarily driven by a $4 million negative credit related adjustment on Profusion, partially offset by positive market-related fair value adjustments on our purchased investments. Non-accruals increased slightly to 2.4% based on cost and 1.2% based on market value, respectively. Rooster was removed from the non-accrual list after it consummated its plan of reorganization and emerged from bankruptcy.

Conversely, we added our investment in Profusion Industries to our non-accrual list, which is the only account on non-accrual. Profusion is a manufacturer and distributor of polymer-based products that provide the base film for protective linings, wall coverings, and transit matting for school buses.

We closed a dividend recapitalization transaction for the sponsor in June of 2015. The company has experienced revenue and margin declines in its core markets, and operating issues relative to machinery shutdowns. The sponsor has recently taken actions including the replacement of the CEO and the hiring of an operational consultant.

We continue to monitor the situation carefully and feel that we are holding the position at the conservative end of the range of appropriate fair values. While the company certainly faces challenges, we are encouraged with the corrective actions as well as the improving pipeline and backlog of new business.

We continue to feel good about the overall credit quality and positioning of the current portfolio. Aggregate portfolio leverage averages 3.8 times EBITDA which remains well below the mean within the middle market. More importantly, our portfolio mix has improved significantly across a number of different metrics. These include higher concentrations of floating rate and sponsor deals, and larger, better capitalized companies with lower LTVs. This is clearly reflected in the average EBITDA levels of the companies in our portfolio.

Our average portfolio company EBITDA has significantly increased year-over-year from $46 million to $67 million. Isolating originated transactions in the lower middle market, EBITDA has increased from $12 million to $14 million over the same period.

From an industry perspective, we have also continued to focus on solid defensible sectors with recession-resilient attributes. We also utilize a risk grading system that reflects the quality of our portfolio on an ongoing basis. Our risk rating grades range from 1 for our highest-rated companies, to 4 for the lowest rated. The weighted average risk rating improved to 2.3 from 2.4 in the previous quarter. This was primarily driven by credit upgrades, based on the expectation of a full repayment and the resolution of the Rooster non-accrual partially offset by the downgrade of Profusion.

Market conditions for new business in the second quarter of 2017 remain challenging. Despite these conditions, our extensive network of relationships has yielded an active pipeline across the various size segments that comprise the middle market. We will pursue larger transactions when they exhibit better relative value characteristics. However, our lower cost of capital afford us the flexibility to pursue higher quality deals at tighter pricing levels. We’re also equipped to capitalize on sporadic volatility, which typically leads to opportunities in larger club transactions, rescue financings, and attractive asset-based lending situations.

In the meantime, we will continue to service and retain our valued existing clients which as Joe mentioned, often provide us the most attractive risk adjusted return. Now, I’d like to pass the discussion to our CFO, Brian Chase.

Thanks, Mitch. As Joe noted, net investment income for the first quarter of 2018 was $4.9 million, or $0.31 per share, compared to $4.3 million, or $0.27 per share in the fourth quarter. The increase in NII was primarily driven by fee income received on the repayment of our investment in Diversified Gas & Oil during the quarter. Net realized and unrealized losses for the first quarter totaled $2.9 million, or $0.18 per share, resulting in a slight decrease in our net asset value of just over 1%.

We have announced a second quarter dividend of $0.28 per share, payable on June 22, 2018. As we’ve noted on prior calls, our incentive fees are expected to have an impact on earnings starting in the third quarter. Management and the Board will continue to assess the company’s earnings stream, which could be materially impacted by any increases in LIBOR, the potential refinancing of our CLO, and significant expansion of our balance sheet through the utilization of additional leverage which as currently contemplated will become available early next year.

At the risk of reiterating some of the math from last quarter’s call, I’d like to frame out the incremental earnings potential of these key drivers.

As noted on page 7 of the presentation, our portfolio is almost 100% floating-rate. Therefore, assuming no changes in portfolio mix, we expect that every 25 basis point increase in LIBOR will result in additional NII of $0.01 per share per quarter. The Fed prognosticators are predicting three such increases this year, and up to two additional next year. We certainly aren’t counting on this, but also can’t ignore the likelihood of some of these increases materializing as we try to assess the company’s earning potential.

Another key variable is our cost of funding. Over 75% of our liability funding is through our on-balance-sheet CLO. As you may recall, our call protection will be expiring this coming September. If we were to refinance the GARS CLO today in line with the pricing of recently-executed middle market CLOs, the result would be a 100 basis point reduction in our blended cost of funds from approximately L plus 275 to approximately L plus 175. This would generate an annual nominal dollar savings of approximately $1.6 million, or about $0.10 per share. Net of our incentive fee, that would yield an annual increase in earnings of approximately 8 cents per share or 2 cents per quarter.

Finally, the decision by our board to increase our leverage limitations will allow us to significantly increase the size of our balance sheet with relatively cheap funding, either through an upsize of our CLO or similar bank financing. The liberalization of the leverage limitations plays right into our investment thesis over the past couple of years, of focusing on first-lien loans to larger middle-market companies, with lower leverage attachment points. Outside of broadly-syndicated loans, these are some of the most efficiently-financed loans in the market and can easily be levered up to the new regulatory threshold as we have traditionally done in our less regulated private funds business. In other words, unlike some others in the BDC universe, we don’t have to change anything that we are doing in terms of the types of investments we are focusing on and how we finance ourselves.

I know there has been much discussion in the BDC community around this meaningful regulatory change and how managers should implement it. I’d like to shed a little bit of light on our process and where we go from here.

As you know, our Board approved an increase in the leverage limitation on March 28, 2018. The approval by the Board started the one-year clock from when we can officially increase the company’s leverage. During the waiting period, we have started evaluating the optimal structure for the incremental financing. This evaluation coincides with a potential refinancing of the existing CLO in order to lower our funding costs. As I had mentioned earlier in my remarks, we are unencumbered by existing call protection on the CLO beginning in the fourth quarter of this year. It is possible that we may decide to try and upsize the existing CLO in conjunction with a refinance, which could accelerate the timing of when we can utilize the additional leverage.

In order to do so, we would need to increase the leverage limitation earlier than contemplated, by soliciting a shareholder vote. We should have increased clarity on how we are going to proceed and the potential timing around any of these events, by the time we speak again on our third quarter earnings call.

Regardless of this decision, we intend to lower our management fee on the incremental expansion of our balance sheet that will occur as a result of the changes to the leverage limitations. Management and the Board have not decided on exactly how the decrease may be structured, but we are closely watching what others in the space have been doing and we will ensure that changes made will be in line with our peers. We view the balance sheet expansion as an opportunity to create more value for our shareholders and we want to make sure the incremental benefits are shared accordingly.

This concludes our prepared remarks for today’s call, and I’d now like to open the line for questions.

At this time, we would like to take any questions you might have for us. [Operator Instructions]. We’ll pause for a moment, to compile the Q&A roster.

And our first question comes from the line of Brian Hogan of William Blair, your line is open.

Brian Hogan

Good morning. Question on the yield and your outlook, I mean, Brian, you just said that the -- every 25 basis points increase in the base rates is $0.01 per share, but I’m trying to reconcile with the yield going down in the quarter the way that we’re dealing with down 10 basis points to 9.9, down from 10 in the prior quarter. But yeah, we’ve got a -- one hike in the first quarter, there.

I guess how do you balance portfolio runoff with lower-yielding assets, or higher with the Fed increase? I guess, what should we look for on the yield outlook?

Mitch Drucker

Yeah, I think that’s a reality that everybody else is facing. You have some of these earlier-vintage, 2015-16 deals where the pricing on the yields were higher, tend to run off at this point in time. And the new deals you’re booking are at tighter pricing. So, I think it’s a phenomenon that the entire industry is facing. We were able to increase the yield on new business this quarter. We’ve been running 8 to 850. This quarter, our yields on new business was 9.5%. I think we’ll settle on a quarter-to-quarter basis -- it’ll fluctuate -- but we’ll settle on the 8 to 8.5% range, on an ongoing basis, and that comes from a blend of business, some originations, some club deals, some purchases -- then some quarters it may even be tighter than 8, if we’re looking at higher-quality deals.

But, I think the reality is the repayments are coming from higher yielding transactions.

Brian Chase

And the other thing that I’d add, the other thing I’d add, Brian -- this is Brian Chase -- is that when we look at the projections in the earnings stream, we’re taking all that into consideration. So, we know what deals we think are likely to run off, get refinanced, etc. And when we project it all out, we’re assuming more normalized spread levels. So, that’s all baked into the cake, so to speak.

Brian Hogan

All right, so we should basically assume some yield compression, still, despite potential Fed rate hikes?

Brian Chase

That’s right.

Brian Hogan

All right. And then the fee income in the quarter, do you expect that level to be consistent? I know it’s lumpy, but is that -- are we at a kind of normal level, or how would you characterize the level of the fee income?

Brian Chase

It’s a little bit elevated. This one deal had a very nice prepayment penalty attached to it. We got taken out and so it was a bit elevated. I think normally we’re kind of one or two cents a quarter on the fee income, and this is a bit higher.

Brian Hogan

All right, and last question from me, and nice discussion on the leverage and strategy there, but do you have a target in mind, target leverage? I mean, you’re historically targeting 0.9 to 0.95, but now you can go up to 2? Are you talking 1.5, 1.7? What kind of leverage target are you thinking?

Brian Chase

I mean, we comfortably, and others in the space comfortably run similar businesses outside of the BDC space, at higher leverage levels, as high as 2 or some folks even go higher than that. We don’t have a set target, but we are comfortable running the business with the additional leverage that we’re allowed to take. I mean, some of it will be driven by opportunities, as well, right? So, we have to -- we don’t want to take on too much liquidity and pay for that liquidity so we’re going to have to try and figure out the cheapest way to have that liquidity available to us, when good opportunities come along. But, it’s an opportunity-driven sort of investment mandate, it’s not just put the money out. So, we have to kind of balance both of those things.

Brian Hogan

Right. All right, thank you.

[Operator Instructions]. And there are no further questions at this time.

Joseph Tansey

All right. Well, thanks everyone, we’ll talk to you next time.

This concludes today’s conference call. You may now disconnect.

