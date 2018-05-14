Randgold: Buy The Dip

Randgold has been extremely adept at maintaining positive relationships with its host governments in what is generally seen as a difficult part of the world in which to operate.

The company is maintaining its annual guidance of 1.3-1.35 million gold ounces as it expects to make up the Q1 shortfall over the remainder of the year.

When Randgold Resources' (NASDAQ: GOLD) Q1 results were released on Thursday the stock rapidly slumped by 7.5%, on reduced gold production, higher unit costs and lower profits. But no one should have been too surprised, as all the factors which adversely affected the Q1 figures had been flagged well in advance by the company - lower grades at the flagship Loulo-Gounkoto complex in Mali (in the mining plan as production moves through lower grade sections of the mine - currently Africa's largest gold producer) and labor disruptions, now effectively overcome, at the Tongon gold mine in Cote d'Ivoire. The price has since recouped nearly half its losses but still remains at what we feel is a depressed level and not indicative of the company's true potential for the current year.

In many respects the company had many positives to report in the quarter, and with a US$2 per share dividend payout it is one of the highest percentage dividend payers in the sector - particularly so at the reduced stock price level. And the dividend level does not seem to be in danger as, despite the poorer quarterly figures, GOLD still remained decently profitable, ended the quarter with a shade under $740 million in the bank and no debt and a continuing ramp-up of the underground (higher grade) section of its big Kibali gold mine [co-owned with Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) both with 45% and the balance owned by parastatal SOKIMO] in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) now poised to usurp Loulo-Gounkoto's position as Africa's largest gold mine in terms of annual gold production. Kibali was developed and is operated by Randgold despite Anglogold being a much bigger company.

Commenting on the figures. Randgold's CEO Mark Bristow in his Thursday noon presentation to analysts and media in London noted that the good thing about a difficult quarter like Q1 2018 is that it tends to be followed by a much better quarter and the market reacts accordingly! Indeed the forecast for Q2, which is already almost halfway through, is for normal production resumption at Tongon now the labor disputes are over - indeed the forecast here is for making up any production losses over the remainder of the year; the mining through the lower grade zones at Loulo and Gounkoto; and a continuing increase in the mining of the underground (higher grade) ore at Kibali.

We forecast that if the gold price remains where it is now (and we think it is more likely to rise than to fall), Q2 should see a substantial production and profit increase compared with Q1. Buy the dip!

Despite the lower Q1 figures GOLD has seen no reason to alter its annual guidance for 2018 production of between 1.3 and 1.35 million ounces of gold. Several time Bristow warned the audience that taking Q1 figures and extrapolating them across the year (i.e. multiplying Q1 production figures by 4) would lead to a very misleading annual total!

But back to the Q1 figures. GOLD was profitable to the tune of $66.5 million after capital and exploration costs taken into account. The equivalent figure in 2017 Q1 was $84.9 million - but this year had 8,780 ounces more gold on hand at the quarter end (worth some $10.7 million at the current gold price) due to sales scheduling delays around the Easter dates - and in Q4 last year $87.1 million.

The company has doubled its dividend to $2 per share as it deemed its cash reserves of $739.5 million more than adequate to meet foreseeable needs for any financing opportunities that may arise. (It reckons $500 million in reserves sufficient to meet any urgent investment requirements should they be needed so anything above that level is considered for returning to shareholders. A the company is free cash flow positive, and likely to remain so for the foreseeable future, we could even see further dividend increases ahead!)

Other positives from the quarter were on the exploration front with drilling around its existing Loulo-Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali mines extremely promising for adding additional material into reserves and extending mine lives. Bristow described these results as 'significant'.

Exploration at Massawa in Senegal, just across the Malian border, has also increased the company's confidence that this deposit will meet its criteria for developing and operating a new mine (+3 million ounces profitably minable at a gold price of $1,000 an ounce). Meanwhile greenfield exploration in Cote d'Ivoire has also come up with positive results on the Boundiali and Mankono deposits to the southwest of Tongon and seemingly on the same trend as that mine.

GOLD has always suffered from having all its operations in West and Central Africa with perceived political instability in the regions in which it operates. But as Bristow points out that has been the only region in which it mines since its inception in 1995, and over this time it has consistently been one of the fastest and most consistently growing global gold producers. It has had to deal with political coups and civil wars in the countries in which it operates and some radical government changes, yet has still negotiated its way around all these extremely well and maintained a gold production growth rate the envy of its peers supposedly operating in more friendly, and politically stable environments. It has a strong sustainability profile and prides itself on some great partnerships with the local populations, in the mostly extremely remote, areas where it has its operations.

