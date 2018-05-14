Enphase Energy On The Rise

From the last quarterly report, Enphase Energy (ENPH) hauled in ~$70M of revenue, hit a high margin of ~27%, and sold 611k microinverters with COGS at $51.6M. That is more than twice SunPower's (SPWR) microinverter sales for 2017 and 8-times APS's. It is quite interesting to note that the increasing revenue from the company's accessory products conceals the effective cost-cutting initiatives now being realized and portends a high apparent COGS and revenue per inverter. This article will delve into this issue and show why Enphase is a valuable stock to own.

Consider that Enphase’s Q1-2016 earnings report had exactly the same inverter count as this quarters, but with COGS at $52.36M; you would expect this year's to be much lower than 2016's. It would also appear that the revenue per inverter this quarter was ~$114, but that’s ~15% higher than the Q3-2017 ~$100 figure! So, to pinpoint the true revenue per inverter, Enphase’s accessory revenue (ACB, Envoy, Aggregator, Combiner, 3G, cabling, etc), must be broken down. For Enphase, inverter revenue is not simply inverters-sold times ASP; inverter revenue is skewed by accessory revenue on one side and fixed costs and accessory costs on the COGS side. Remember that each individual "fan-less" ACB storage "accessory" also contains an integrated microinverter.

As CEO Kothandaraman mentioned during the earnings call, "we began shipping our IQ product in the U.S. during the first quarter. Non-inverter revenue, which includes our AC Battery storage solution, Envoy Communications Gateway and all accessories, increased as a percentage of revenue compared to prior quarter results."

The apparent revenue per inverter reveals itself more clearly from Enphase's May 10th 10Q. Due to "Topic 606" accounting changes, Enphase is now combining Envoy hardware and monitoring service under "Products and services transferred over time" — $10.6M. ACB and inverters are accounted for as "Products transferred at a point in time" — $59.4M or $97 "apparent" revenue per inverter, including ACB.

Suppose that Enphase depleted $7M of their ACB inventory, selling at cost. If something like that occurred, then Enphase’s 611k inverters would have cost $44.6M, giving a $73 cost per inverter; with this more believable figure, the CEO’s successful cost-cutting would be much easier to recognize. With a higher inverter count, a lower production cost can be achieved, and the fixed costs get even more diluted. Thus, it is the ACB sales that have concealed Enphase's inverter cost improvements and affected the "apparent" cost of revenue for the inverters.

If the “sequential uptick in AC Battery sales” was $7M, that would be huge, and would justify the exuberance conveyed during the call, especially with regards to the ACB news. At a $7M ACB COGS, taking $20M for fixed costs and $7M for accessory costs, then the variable cost on 611k inverters would be ~$45, so with 270W blended, that equates to a ~$0.17/W cost and comes very close to the 2015 Analyst Day projections (see p.34) of $0.15/W. With Australia experiencing increased growth in the solar market, ACB sales increasing in that region make sense. In the earnings call, besides Australia (NASDAQ:APAC), the European market (EMEA) and USA also contributed to total storage revenue, and these numbers help decipher the true revenue per inverter. During the Solar Solutions tradeshow, an Enphase Benelux representative stated that "tens of thousands" of ACB's have been sold (see 12'04" mark) in the Australian market, which is a testament to the ongoing confidence in the storage product and the recent rise in revenue.

Per Analyst Day projections from June, 2017, Enphase shaved off $3M in Q2, $6M in Q3 and $9M in Q4, for a total of $18M in COGS savings for 2017. Going forward, an estimated $36M or more in COGS savings in 2018 compared to 2016, can be expected. So, with the $84.5 "apparent" COGS and $114 "apparent" revenue, it is still difficult to model the real contribution of cost-savings on margin improvement. Only when taking accessory COGS and revenue into account, can the inverter cost savings be recognized.

In 2016, Enphase’s USA to “Rest of World” ratio was 80:20; in 2017 it was 70:30, and now in 2018, it’s at 62:38, “a 20% increase” for RoW from last year. Shareholders can believe that the CEO wanting “50-50 by 2019-20” is entirely possible, and along with that, TAM expansion and growth. Since last year, Enphase’s SAM has increased to 5GW out of a 10GW TAM, a 25% y-o-y increase. Higher margins and the growing ACB sales, along with an Eliiy contract renewal, may have allowed Enphase to purge inventory without affecting the blended margin that much. At 38% of ~$70M, with an assumed 50:50 split for EMEA and APAC, it could be that APAC was $6M inverter and $7M battery. Recall that back in Q1-2017, ACB installs occurred almost all in NSW where the product was most successful. Therefore, in all actuality, Australia could be at 50:50 inverter-ACB, demonstrating that the ACB product is very much alive!

In summary, if Enphase has covertly forged a better contract with Eliiy, this will raise the revenue meter for the company while still maintaining the notion of "high" revenue per inverter. With ACB revenue gaining, along with other high-margin accessories, these newer revenue streams will help Enphase more easily meet their Q2 guidance, as well as their 30-20-10 goal for Q4-2018, and it will make for another exciting earnings call later this summer.

For all who invested in ENPH or are about to be, realize that over the next few quarters, according to guidance and especially the IQ7 transition roadmap, Enphase's rocket-ship will be taking off. Like Apple's risky jump to MacOS X decades ago, Enphase has successfully accomplished that with IQ — which is a huge technological feat with major cost-savings and flexibility, plus IQ8 with microgrid is next! For those who hung on during Enphase's darkest days, they have already realized a renaissance. For those thinking of coming onboard, my advice is to look to Enphase's competitors as bellwethers — like SunPower’s (SPWR) “record quarter” of ACM sales, or SolarEdge's (SEDG) stellar quarter and TAM expansion. With the plethora of news articles announcing regional, state and city mandates of solar around the world, and with Enphase winning this year's coveted Dutch Solar Innovation Award, surely their being the leader of microinverter technology makes them a gold nugget to own; Isidoro Quiroga's recent $20M investment affirms that, and all the fake news which attested to his stock dumping is just that. So, if SolarEdge (SEDG) can hit $2B+ market capitalization with their inferior centralized product, then why can't the company with a truly more reliable decentralized product reach that level of financial success, especially with major leaguers now onboard like TJ Rodgers, Badri Kothandaraman and David Ranhoff. Enphase Energy is rising to the level it deserves to be at; hope you don't miss the ride!

