Apple - Still A Buy?

This article attempts to evaluate what sort of base case return new investors could expect over the next c. 9.5 years.

Warren Buffet, widely considered the greatest investor of all time, has increased Berskhire Hathaway’s stake in Apple by c. 75 million shares, contributing to the rebound in the share price.

Apple is now trading at all-time highs off the back of an excellent Q2 report which demonstrated healthy iPhone X sales and c. 31% Service revenue growth.

Apple’s share price has rebounded by c. 16% since pessimistic analyst views on iPhone shipments prior to Q2 earnings lead to a material reduction in the share price in April.

Introduction

Apple (AAPL) designs, manufactures and sells a range of technology products (notably smartphones, tablets and laptops) and provides a variety of related software, services, accessories, networking solutions and third-party digital content and applications. It is the largest company by market capitalization in the US and rightfully so given its incredibly successful ecosystem of products and complementary services. The company has established a cult-like following with a reputation for user-friendly, aesthetically pleasing products that continue to delight customers. That "following" has translated into a loyal, annual revenue stream from existing Apple customers each year and allowed the company to build up an enormous net cash position. In fact, it could be argued that Apple is the most financially robust company the world has ever seen, with c. $71bn EBITDA in FY17 and a closing net cash position of c. $150bn (Investor Relations - Apple). Few companies comes close in terms of these metrics, outside of Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL).

Figure 1:

Source: Presse Nachrichten

These factors significantly reduce the implied risk of an investment in the business and should in my mind warrant a superior multiple to which it has traded historically. However, quarterly reviews of iPhone shipments by market analysts and the perceived risk regarding customer churn and/or margin compression due to the substantial competition in the smart phone market has led to Apple’s share price experiencing (at times) volatile fluctuations and a surprisingly low trading multiple (both in terms of PE and EV/EBITDA) relative to other technology companies.

This article attempts to evaluate what sort of base case return new investors in Apple could reasonably expect over the next c. 9.5 years (assuming no major corporate action or “black swan” events) following the recent rebound in the share price to all-time highs.

Figure 2:

AAPL data by YCharts

Source: Y-Charts

What Worries Me About Apple?

Unlike Alphabet in search, Facebook (FB) in social media and Netflix (NFLX) in video streaming, Apple has far stronger competition in its primary product markets. In the smartphone and laptop industries, companies need to be constantly innovating to retain and attract customers on an annual basis. The 2017 10-K published by Apple summarizes these risks succinctly:

The markets for the Company’s products and services are highly competitive and the Company is confronted by aggressive competition in all areas of its business. These markets are characterized by frequent product introductions and rapid technological advances that have substantially increased the capabilities and use of mobile communication and media devices, personal computers and other digital electronic devices. Many of the Company’s competitors that sell mobile devices and personal computers based on other operating systems seek to compete primarily through aggressive pricing and very low cost structures.

The most notable competitors in the smartphone market (which contributes c. 62% of Apple’s revenues) are the Korean manufacturing giant Samsung and two rapidly growing Chinese smart phone manufacturers, Huawei and Xiaomi. The below table shows Apple’s market share relative to competitors on recent years:

Figure 3:

Source: Global smartphone market share by vendor 2009-2018 | Statistic

What is clear from the above table is that Apple has been exceptionally consistent in terms of market share compared to competitors. However, Apple’s revenue has reversed in recent years, notably between 2015 and 2016, which has contributed to “the perception” that Apple’s revenue generation has inferior future growth prospects whilst at the same time being more susceptible to customer churn as compared to the other "FANG" companies which trade at “premium” multiples. These fears are in my view mitigated by the incredible customer loyalty that Apple has been able to achieve. I surveyed a few iPhone users as to why they prefer the iPhone to the Android operating system, and the most common reasons were:

They feel iOS is the superior operating system iPhone’s are more user-friendly (fool-proof) with a simpler interface Integration with other Apple products (ecosystem) Trendy, “premium” and aesthetically pleasing product so doubles up as a status symbol

One respondent went as far as to say that he believes that “once an iPhone user, [one is] always an iPhone user”. Another respondent simply replied with a link to the article: iPhone or Android: Which Is the Better Smartphone? Find out Here. The article concludes that the iPhone is better.

The smartphone industry has also not flattened out just yet. According to various sources, annual smartphone shipments are expected to continue grow in the years’ to come, with Statista forecasting an uptick from c. 1.47bn in FY17 to c. 1.7bn in FY20, before flattening out at that level (see graph below).

Figure 4:

Source: Global smartphone shipments market forecast 2010-2022 | Statistic

It is difficult to estimate Apple’s share of new smartphone shipments, however even absent market share maintenance (let alone market share growth), Apple can facilitate revenue growth through price increases and multiple versions of smartphones to cater to different segments of the market. Therefore, my sense is that Apple should continue to experience healthy revenue growth in the smartphone market for many years’ to come.

My only real (remaining) fear is if a significant competitor like Google (Alphabet) successfully executes in the same segment to which Apple appeals with a user-friendly, advanced smartphone. Alphabet has a vested interest to try to succeed in the hardware (smartphone) market, given the extensive payments (estimated at $3bn) it “needs” to make to Apple to maintain Google as the default search engine on the iPhone. The mobile phone market has also seen an unusual number of dominant and successful mobile phone players go from being market leaders to the fringe of irrelevance (Nokia, Motorola, Blackberry etc.). I am not saying I expect this to happen to Apple, who have outperformed all of the above companies by some distance, but the overarching point on competitive pressures is a lingering concern.

Other risks to the profitability of Apple include regulatory risks in Europe (i.e. the proposed tax on revenue) and potential supplier and distributor issues, although I would not regard either of these as major concerns.

What Are The "Experts" Saying?

Out of 42 analysts opining on Apple as per CNN Money, none rate Apple as a sell with 27 outperform ratings (64% of analysts). However, the stock currently has a median target price of just $200, which represents a mere c. 6% upside from Friday’s closing price of $188.59. The median expected EPS for FY18 is c. $11.50 with a corresponding revenue number of c. $261bn, which would suggest growth of c. 25% and c. 14% in these metrics respectively.

These forecasts and views are very comforting short-term estimates and does suggest that Apple is experiencing a resurgence in growth in 2018 led by Services, Other Products and iPhones (c. 14%) supported by year-to-date figures. This also bodes well for the medium-to-long term, as Apple is undoubtedly diversifying its revenue base and positioning itself for sustainable growth across a number of products and services. This reduces the inherent risks highlighted in the previous section. A last point to note is Apple’s significant balance sheet resources (c. $150bn in cash), which should allow it to make acquisitions if it needs to diversify or complement its existing ecosystem, or reduce its share count to boost EPS absent top-line growth.

By The Numbers…

I have built a financial model with a relatively conservative base case forecast model for Apple till FY 2027, which I present below. The model assumes the following growth CAGRs under this scenario:

iPhones at c. 4.0% , moderate growing volumes with above inflation price increases

, moderate growing volumes with above inflation price increases iPads at c. 1.6% , oscillating volumes with some price increases

, oscillating volumes with some price increases Macs at c. 2.3% , steady growing volumes with inflation-linked prices

, steady growing volumes with inflation-linked prices Services at c. 13.1% , continued expansion of service offerings notably Apple Pay and digital content off the back of industry tailwinds

, continued expansion of service offerings notably Apple Pay and digital content off the back of industry tailwinds Other products at c. 12.5%, high growth driven by continued product innovation and expansion as seen in Q2 2018

Further, I have assumed that gross margins and EBITDA margins remain stable at c. 38.5% and c. 31.4% respectively throughout the period, with an effective tax rate around c. 20.5% forecast over the period.

The detailed outputs of the model is displayed below:

Figure 5:

Source: Author Model

This would result in the following salient figures in FY 2027 for Apple:

Revenue of c. $408bn

EBITDA of c. $128bn

PAT of c. $91bn with an associated EPS of $24.40 based on diluted shares in issue of c. 3.7bn (down from c. 5.2bn)

based on diluted shares in issue of c. 3.7bn (down from c. 5.2bn) Dividend growth c. 15% p.a from $2.52 ($0.63 per quarter) in FY18 to c. $9.00 per share per year ($2.25 per quarter)

per year ($2.25 per quarter) Net cash of c. $213bn

Assuming an exit PE ratio of 18x (earnings yield of c. 5.6%), which I believe to be fair (even conservative), Apple should have an exit share price of $440 per share. Assuming an investment today at $188.59, this would yield a base case XIRR of c. 11.3% including dividends re-invested.

Conclusion

I consider this return to be highly attractive on a risk-adjusted basis, and would therefore still recommend Apple as a buy even after the c. 16% rally in the share price since 27 April 2018. I derive a lot of comfort from Berskhire Hathaway's (BRK.A) (BRK.B) continued investment into Apple, as well as the positive views of analysts in the market (no sell recommendations). However, I do still have a nagging fear regarding a fall-off in smartphone revenues from competition and a reduction in offshore revenues (particularly China).

I would therefore look to take a relatively minor position in Apple alongside a material indirect exposure to the company via ETFs due to Apple’s position as the largest company by market cap in the world. My final point is to say that I would most definitely not be a profit-taker / seller if I already held a direct stake in Apple, and would happily hold this one for the long-term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, GOOGL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.