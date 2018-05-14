Mazor Robotics' (MZOR) CEO Ori Hadomi on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mazor Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:MZOR) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Michael Polyviou

Thank you, Lian. We also want to thank everyone for joining us today for Mazor Robotics' conference call and webcast to review the financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018. On the call today are Ori Hadomi, Chief Executive Officer; and Sharon Levita, Chief Financial Officer and VP, Business Operations.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Ori Hadomi, Chief Executive Officer. Ori, please go ahead.

Ori Hadomi

Thank you, Michael, and welcome to Mazor first quarter 2018 conference call.

Earlier today, we reported record Q1 revenue of $15.5 million, 32% growth over the record first quarter. The results were in line with our expectations for this quarter. We continue to believe that 2018 is going to be a year of transition due to our advancement to the next phase with Medtronic and its impact on mix of revenue streams.

Our performance is expected to be driven primarily by recurrent revenues from the expanding installed base. I'd like to review and provide details on the commercial activity of Q1 as follows: strong interest and demand for Mazor continues, the breadth and depth of the sales pipeline is widening, and awareness of the Mazor X is spreading rapidly for the significant reach of Medtronic's marketing and sales effort.

Medtronic received an order for the first European Mazor X system and that system was installed in Switzerland in April. We received orders for the Renaissance from international distributors in Asia and Europe and our presence in those market extend. In United States, our Renaissance therefore are creating headway into the Ambulatory Surgery Center market and we have initiated a pilot program with a major ASC chain.

As this quarter's results reflect the partnership with Medtronic is bringing the productive and cost effective performance that we envision in May 2016 when launching our partnership. Our performance in the quarter show an increasing installed base, expanded market acceptance and adoption of the Mazor X and the Renaissance of Mazor core based systems.

As I have said, installations are only beginning of the story. Clinical adoption is the key indicator of value building and customer engagement. As of end of Q1 2018 hundreds of surgeons have used Mazor Systems to perform up over 33,000 patient procedures placing more than 200,000 implants. The most surgeons are evaluating our systems and attending live procedure something we encourage so they witness for themselves, the potential and this number is certain to keep growing. This procedure includes nearly every type of fine surgery where implantable devices are needed over the so many corrections done.

I'm very optimistic and extremely believe that installed digitalization is the best predictor of future system sales for any given robotic system as well as for the robotic market overall.

Digitalization promotes demand for systems and opens new market and is a driver for the shift that we are now seeing. The market is moving from early adopters to the large early majority and there is plenty of room for growth. With over 400,000 selected number of cases being performed annually in United States, outside of them those in major market presented, still represent a small fraction of the tremendous market opportunity.

The market growth dynamics and increasing adoption of robotics are apparent this quarter. Mazor has expanded into new markets and opened a new market segment with our two Mazor core based robotic guidance systems. In United States, the Renaissance market efforts are focusing on the 5,000 strong ASC market.

Our systems load tri point uniquely positions Mazor to provide a robotic guidance solution for this segment, an effort to develop these markets are paying off. In April, we will launch a pilot program with a initially recognized ASC chain. As though I'm not able to disclose the details, first patient procedures are curing these days. Surgeons in this segment are embracing the Renaissance to help reduce radiation observed to the staff, to differentiating folks from competition and to broaden the catchment.

With Mazor X we're expanding domestically in United States and internationally. The quarter ended with an installed base of over 200 systems in 15 countries including a first Mazor X digitalization in Europe. The expansion of the Mazor Core systems installed base and clinical adoption provide more patients with access to the clinical benefit of our robotic technology. We're driving production with nearly 50% of our procedures performed internationally.

Patient benefit of MIS are known and include less pain, low risk of infection, short hospital stay and quick recovery. However learning curve is typically and MIS may involve higher level each quarter variation. Multiple studies have shown clearly that Mazor core-based robotic guidance MIS procedures are characterized by high precision [indiscernible] when reducing into a further radiation exposure to the patient and to Mazor team.

Using our Mazor core based systems surgeons are able to perform 100 procedures as fusions mandatedly. In the past, we would have required an open infusion, we have opened the door for a new era. Patient benefits are substantiated by the towering mountain of clinical evidence validating the clinical vision for Mazor System. In the past month, nearly [indiscernible] spine conference have included surgeon presentations that highlighted the advantages and patient benefit of Mazor Core systems for spine and for brain surgeries.

Updated data from MIS ReFRESH were presented at the International Society for the Advancement of Spine Surgery last month in Toronto by Dr. Su of Erdington Hospital and Global Spine Congress earlier this month in Singapore by Dr. [indiscernible]. To remind you MIS ReFRESH is a prospective multicenter comparative study of complications and revisions rate in robotic-guided versus fluoro-guided MIS procedures and they now include over 400 patients. As we've reported in the past, Mazor core based robotic system reduced the complication rate and revision rate several fold compared to freehand.

The latest data included in an analysis of single level spine fusions in almost 300 patients which echo the reduction in complications and revisions seen in the full cohort. The competition rates were almost four times lower and revision rates almost ninefold lower compared to the control arm.

At the American Associations of Neurological Surgeons in New Orleans at the end of April, Dr. Adam of Sanford discussing the initial experience with Renaissance guiding insertion of DBS Electro Placement for the brain procedures. They better demonstrated significant reduction in operating time and increased efficiency improvement but also significantly curing the passage to the brain making accuracy achieved faster and with much less risk to the patient.

These presentations at major international conferences are beyond the modern 60 Peer Reviewed Clinical studies of Mazor Core Technology that formed the basis of our evidence based medicine. The impact of this evidence is overwhelming and profound. In the age of value-based healthcare, Mazor Systems has been scrutinized and investigated not just from technical aspects like accuracy but also on the impact on patient outcome. They provide significant and measurable clinical benefits to doctors, hospitals, and for most patients.

And we continue to innovate an improved exciting product offering and capabilities. As I've stated, our fundamental aspect of Mazor strategy is to invest in R&D, to drive innovation and deliver value-based technological solutions and product offering to generate future growth. Our innovation effort is success on doing technology to improve clinical outcomes while assuring space and efficient procedures and we have the luxury of being able to learn from thousands of robotic guided surgeries performed by our systems to advance good growth. A competitive differentiator we contemplate, analyze data and voice with customer, our innovation driven by the design to address their future needs.

For the spine market, we decided in May 2016 to partner with Medtronic and to deliver our joint experience and market position. Medtronic is the leader in the spine operating room with its consistent market-leading mitigation and [indiscernible] leading system. Mazor is a pioneer end market leader in robotics field.

Together, carefully and thoughtfully blend the product roadmap transform the spine market and are locating investments to realize these thoughts. I’m happy to share that the first outcome of our joint effort will be commercialized at the end of 2018. This effort will result in Medtronic technology is being integrated onto the Mazor X Robotics Guidance platform. Our robot will continue to be driven by provision with physician using the Mazor Core engine and our proprietary robotics which will provide both accuracy and complete with the patient during surgery. The cell technology will enhance user experience enabling real-time visualization and best verification for the surgeons. Our system will also provide a robot guided income solution that eliminates the need for guidewire with Medtronic implants. Eliminating guidewire including surgical efficiency, reduced cost and may enhance surgical safety.

Medtronic has taken significant steps to ensure that this integration succeeds including adapting the portfolio to Mazor X. With the integration of Medtronic implant systems, start capability and seamless overall arm workflow, the Mazor X is becoming entrenched as a central hub of the Medtronic product line. The scope of the joint Medtronic and Mazor Spine innovation roadmap extends well beyond the end of 2018 with a rich pipeline of projects focused on procedures and advanced capabilities.

Outside of spine, Mazor continues to innovate independently from Medtronic as we embark on a path that will us carry forward to the future of surgery. Our signs are set beyond the horizon and into the next decade with what we believe will capital Mazor success beyond spine and brain. We have chosen not to elaborate or disclose at this point of time our plans beyond spine. We will remain the leaders in surgical robotic innovation and we pioneer and lead the promising future of surgical robotics.

Now to review the financial highlights of the first quarter, I will turn the call over to Sharon. Sharon?

Sharon Levita

Thank you, Ori and hello everyone.

I will review our financial results for the first quarter of 2018. Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was $15.5 million, an increase of 32% compared to $11.7 million in the year-ago first quarter. Geographically, revenue in the U.S. increased 27% to $14.2 million compared to $11.2 million in the year-ago first quarter representing 92% of total revenue, $1.3 million or 8% of revenue originated from sales in the international markets.

Capital sales revenue were $6.6 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to $6.5 million in the first quarter of 2017. As we disclosed in the past, the pricing model for the Mazor X under the global distribution faced with Medtronic is at a lower per system rate compared to the rate we have been realizing for our direct sales channel including the year-ago results just impacting our average selling price.

The current revenue from disposable kit sales grew to $5 million, a 72% increase compared to $2.9 million in the last year's first quarter reflecting the increasing our installed base primarily in the U.S. market.

Revenue from service and others increased 70% to $3.9 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to $2.3 million in the year-ago first quarter.

Gross margins for the first quarter of 2018 was 58.3% compared to 64.6% in the last year’s first quarter. This expected decrease is mainly due to the pricing terms with Medtronic has mentioned earlier.

Operating expense were $10.5 million compared to $13.3 million in the year-ago first quarter reflecting mainly the decrease of $3.8 million in selling and marketing expense following the transition to global distribution phase of Medtronic Renaissance partnership as Medtronic assumed global responsibilities for sales and marketing activities of Mazor X System for its final application globally.

On a GAAP basis, the net loss for 2018 first quarter was $1.3 million or $0.02 per share compared to the net loss of $5.2 million or $0.11 per share in the 2017 first quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, the net income for the 2018 first quarter was $0.3 million or $0.01 per share compared to a net loss of $3.9 million or $0.08 per share in the first quarter of 2017. As previously noticed, the entry to the global distribution agreement with Medtronic is delivering significant savings to Mazor by reducing our 2018 sales and marketing expense. While the expected annual savings will be approximately $13 million and the revenue for the Mazor X Capital Systems and disposables is also affected by distribution model pricing with Medtronic.

We reaffirm our view that beyond 2018, the revenue growth is expected to accelerate being driven primarily by expanding in-fill rates and increased recurring revenues.

Cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter was $2.7 million compared to $0.7 million cash provided by operating activities in last year’s first quarter. We ended the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $114.5 million.

That concludes my remarks and I now will pass the call back to Ori for summary comments and then we will take questions.

Ori Hadomi

Thank you, Sharon.

I decided to observe the patient procedures several weeks ago. I do this periodically to help keep patients and [indiscernible] through my focus and mindset. From start to finish, the robotic procedure and implant placement took a mere six minutes. The procedure that's years ago would have required a major incision and lends me OR time was complete in 360 seconds. I was pleased to observe in person what I know from the clinical study outcome minimal invasive procedures has become routine and easier than open procedures while using the Mazor Robotics Systems. When Mazor introduced the First Surgical Robot for spine, we encountered strong headwinds from the market.

Now it is gratifying to reap the rewards of Mazor’s continued commercial and development effort that have changed market perception, creating tailwinds that carry us forward. We continue to be attuned to the importance of the patients, the voice of the customers and the investment in technology development, robotics is in its early stages especially in spine and yet our customers have been saying we love the robot, we wanted to do even more. We are listening and hearing their voices.

In summary, our first quarter met our expectations and we continue to believe 2018 will be a transition year. However we are experiencing tremendous progress across our core growth strategies as we set up for growth beyond this year.

Thank you again for joining the call. Operator we are now open for questions.

We will take our first question from Jeffrey Cohen with Ladenburg Thalmann.

Jeffrey Cohen

So, a few questions if I may, firstly will you no longer be providing specific numbers as far as placements for X and Renaissance going forward?

Ori Hadomi

Yes, Jeff. We -- I'm going to say we while aligning with the industry standards, we looked around and we saw that we were the right now the only one who shared so much information and the environment has been changed and we have to align ourselves with the industry standards and we will not share any longer the type of information we shared in the past.

Jeffrey Cohen

Okay. Your commentary on the over 200 systems installed base refers to both platforms, correct?

Ori Hadomi

Yes, correct.

Jeffrey Cohen

Okay. Can you provide a little bit of commentary relating the Robot-guided implant solution, who's driving the R&D, is that Medtronic as well as Mazor both companies one or the other and will that enable -- will that system theoretically be driving screws and if so can those screws be crenulated as well as solid or are they specific agnostic?

Ori Hadomi

Yes, first of all, you may remember that in the agreement we signed there were three main elements, one was about the commercial activity; the other one was investment and the last one was co-development. And one of the product we do others was the disintegration that I shared information about earlier. It's too early now to elaborate on the specifics of the product, but that will be introduced, what I can say is at this point of time integration of the litigation together with the wireless opened the door to new procedures and new applications. And in terms of what else or what can be done because we suggested well the robot will drive the screw and others the sky is the limit, there is lot of work to be done and as I mentioned in my remarks, we have roadmap of projects and applications that would be introduced in the future and some of it will be intravenous.

Jeffrey Cohen

Okay, got it. To clarify you are a little unclear before on your percentage for MIS procedures that you performed this quarter, did you say 50?

Ori Hadomi

Yes, I said 50. And I do want up to add what is really important to say just referring to your earlier question, the system remains open platform, so our system will support each and every implant that is used in the market but with added value and specific applications that will support the Medtronic implants as part of this application we will introduce.

Sharon Levita

Jeff and also to your question, it will be guidewires and also [indiscernible].

Jeffrey Cohen

Okay. Got it and then lastly Sharon on the sales and marketing line, would you say that Q1 level is somewhat of a good level to think about for the balance of the year at approximately call it $25 million on an annual basis, is that probably a good level to think about for 2018?

Sharon Levita

Yes, that as I said we do continue to invest also in the Renaissance but the increase in expense will be very minor, so this is a good level.

Larry Biegelsen

Good morning guys, thanks for taking the question. Just Sharon, I’m just curious if I look at our model system sales, system revenues were about $2 million below what we were modeling, recurring revenue if I heard correctly, that total of 8.9, 5 for disposable, 3.9 for service and other was about $2 million above what we had but overall you were in line kind of with what we were modeling. So I’m just curious when you looked at Street models where were those differences coming from, was it a little bit -- was it lower ASPs persistent sales, lower system, lower placements and on the recurring revenue was disconnect just greater utilization, any comments there would be helpful.

Sharon Levita

Yes, we’re not providing the number of systems any longer, so it’s little bit more difficult to comment but in general I think ASPs impact including the factors we are deferring service revenue for the first year we're not completely estimated correctly in some of the models. And regarding the utilization and disposable sales and the current revenue overall, we see fluctuation as we work with distributors and we don’t work directly with the market sometimes this can be stocking inventory in one quarter and less than the other.

Larry Biegelsen

So Ori, you talked about utilization being kind of the best metric or future predictor for persistent sales going forward. In the press release you stated over 33,000 procedures to-date versus 30,000 to-date I think on the Q4 call, can you give us any more color on procedure numbers or procedure growth in Q1 anything that would be helpful for us to better evaluate your performance? And just lastly Sharon on the Q4 call, I think you said in 2018 sales should be similar to 2017 overall is that still the case and why would that be if you grew over 30% in Q1? Thanks for taking the questions.

Ori Hadomi

Sure. So I'll start with referring to the utilization Larry. Generally speaking, I'd say principally I do believe that utilization is one of the most important predictor for the adoption and the future sales of system and that’s why we always contested heavily in the simulation of the system in the market. But if you, you may remember that we always looked at utilization just following the first year, following digitalization.

I think at this point of time, it is too early at least for the Mazor X not for the Renaissance to make any conclusion, we’re very pleased with the learning curve with the adoption, with the progress we think that all the signs showed that we’re in the right direction but it’s too early to make any conclusion. We know that to click, we know what need to be done and how to assimilate systems in the hospital and train the team, we are sharing all this information with Medtronic, who assumed now responsibility on that and we expect and we believe that the same performance that we were able to generate with Renaissance will be achieved and even more than that with Mazor X for Medtronic. Sharon?

Sharon Levita

Yes, with respect to the question regarding the revenue, we standby in the same statement we have disclosed in Q4 and one which -- would explain the results would be the impact of the ASPs both on our disposables and systems and service revenue as we mentioned previously, so we are still behind the same statements.

Mike Matson

Oh I’m sorry about that. Good morning/afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions. So just want to ask about this the navigation integration, you were just saying about the end of the year, so is there how much risk is there around the timing of that and then can you comment at all on the pricing, what that does for price, I know it won’t give us kind of specific dollar amounts but is that going to add significantly to the price of the system and they have to integrate and install it there, thanks.

Ori Hadomi

Right. Thank you, Mike. So first of all as with any development project there is always uncertainty in some level but in this case I think we feel quite confident that towards the end of the year or around the end of the year this product will be commercially available. In terms of price, it will probably the pricing will be defined by Medtronic and I believe it will be premium add-on, it is important to say that the whole project will be also we will also issue an upgrade kit that we’ll be able to upgrade the entire installed base with this capability, Medtronic will be able to upgrade these entire installed base within this capability and they will sell both the upgrade kit as well as the new system. So and I expect the beginning of 2019 the standard system that will be sold will include all the features that would be the part of this project.

Mike Matson

Okay, thanks. And then can you comment at all about this ASC deal that you referred to, can you give us any insight into how this is sort of structured or what the potential impact is on the sales over with the Renaissance Systems?

Ori Hadomi

I think it’s still early. We were very pleased with -- we we’re very pleased with the progress of the Renaissance as I mentioned. We were able to sell systems both domestically and internationally and the ability to successfully enter chain of ASCs is a great step forward. We are big believers in the ASC market, there were lot of questions in the past about the ability to come with a robotic technology today to the ASC market because of reimbursement as well as with the availability of capital budgets. We found the way to do it, we believe that Renaissance is the right technology and we have the right business model and also appropriate clinical results to support and to justify this move. And without going specifically to the specific terms of this deal, it’s only very -- it's the first step in penetrating and expanding our activity within the ASC.

Mike Matson

Okay, thanks and just one more question, one more final question. I wanted to follow-up on Larry's questions around the disposables, because it was higher than I think what we are modeling as well, so Sharon you mentioned stocking orders, I just wanted to one were there any stocking orders in there to Medtronic and two can you comment on synergy fees, is maybe synergy fees part of the disconnect as you are getting some of that revenue and maybe people weren't modeling that?

Sharon Levita

With respect to synergy fees, there are some it's not a number that will be disclosed at this stage. And with respect to disposable it’s a matter of inventory managements in Medtronic and I don’t know exactly the details of a decision making there and they were slightly higher disposable kit sold this quarter, than I expected.

Ori Hadomi

Thank you all for your questions and for joining the call today. Have a good day.

