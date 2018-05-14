Jaguar Mining: 1Q 2018 Was Pretty Good, But There Are Some Cracks

However, the general picture is promising, and Jaguar shares are very close to break above a medium-term resistance level.

What is more, in my opinion, Turmalina is still encountering serious problems; as a result, I would not be surprised to see a production guidance cut soon.

On the other hand, the second mine (Turmalina), although still a low-cost producer, did not perform in such an impressive way as Pilar.

In my latest article on Jaguar Mining (OTC:JAGGD), I made the following conclusion:

In my opinion, Jaguar is encountering a remarkable turnaround. After putting the Roca Grande mine on care and maintenance, the company operates two low-cost, cash flow positive gold mines. As a result, this year we should see much better results than those delivered last year.

A few days ago, the company released its 1Q 2018 report. In my opinion, the results, driven by the Pilar mine (higher production and lower costs), were pretty good. However, the second mine, Turmalina, although still producing its gold at a relatively low cost, is quite far from the total recovery. For example, the mine development and throughput are below my expectations. As a result, I am not ruling out a production guidance cut soon. Summarizing - I definitely see improvement at Jaguar but not everything is fine there.

1Q 2018 Report

The table below shows basic financial and operational measures reported by the company in 1Q 2018, 4Q 2017, and 1Q 2017:

Source: Simple Digressions

Note: I have made a few adjustments to make the data comparable:

One-off events (for example, impairments) are excluded

Cash flow from operations is calculated excluding working capital items

Free cash flow is defined as: cash flow from operations (including working capital items) less sustainable and non-sustainable capital expenditures

Comment:

First of all, it has to be noted that in 1Q 2018, Jaguar sold less gold than in 1Q 2017 (I discuss this issue below)

As a result, despite higher gold prices realized, the company reported lower revenue ($25.2M in 1Q 2018 vs. $29.2M in 1Q 2017)

In 1Q 2018, Jaguar made big improvements cutting a consolidated cost of production from $924 per ounce of gold in 1Q 2017 to $800 in 1Q 2018 (a decrease of 19.4%)

Additionally, the company reduced administrative expenses from $2.9M in 1Q 2017 to $2.3M in 1Q 2018

Cost-cutting measures had a positive impact on the company's bottom line boosting all earnings and cash flow measures across the board (gross margin, operating result, EBITDA or cash flow from operations); however, the results reported in 4Q 2017 were even better (due to a lower cash operating cost)

An all-in sustaining cost of production (AISC) was only slightly lower ($1,289 per ounce of gold in 1Q 2018 vs. $1,323 in 1Q 2017)

Summarizing - in my opinion, the company is in a better shape than it was one-year ago. I am particularly impressed by lower direct costs of production. Interestingly, although in 1Q 2018, Jaguar had made only a marginal cut in AISC (compared to 1Q 2017), I would not bother too much about it. Simply put, in 1Q 2018, Jaguar sold much less gold than in 1Q 2017 but spent more cash ($6.7M in 1Q 2018 vs. $6.0M in 1Q 2017) to keep its mines going (sustaining capital expenditures). As a result, the sustaining capital cost component in the AISC formula was much higher in 1Q 2018 than one-year ago:

$349 per ounce of gold in 1Q 2018 (sustaining capital spending of 6.7M divided by 19.2 thousand ounces of gold sold)

$250 per ounce in 1Q 2017

I guess that in subsequent quarters when Jaguar sells more gold, we should see AISC going down rapidly.

Costs of production per mine

The charts below show cash operating costs reported by Turmalina and Pilar since 1Q 2016:

Source: Simple Digressions

Pilar

To be honest, a few years ago, I was very skeptical about Pilar - the mine was a high-cost producer and there were no indications that anything good was happening there. However, when in 1H 2017, the flagship property (Turmalina) encountered serious technical problems, Jaguar's management very quickly converted Pilar into a profitable, cash flow positive operation. For example, in 1Q 2018, the company was mining at Pilar's high-grade zones increasing production from 8.5 thousand ounces of gold in 1Q 2017 to 9.6 thousand in 1Q 2018 (an increase of 12.9%). This, together with lower costs of production (the red arrow on the chart above), was a good recipe for success. Interestingly, the company's management continues betting on this operation. According to Mr. Lamond, the company's CEO:

Pilar's increasing grade profile and greater gold ounces per vertical meter have positioned the mine to deliver strong production growth over the next 36 months, approximately 55,000-60,000 ounces annually, nearly double its production in 2017.

Note: the Pilar processing plant has nominal capacity of 2.2 thousand tons of ore per day. In 1Q 2018, the mill was processing 0.9 thousand tons of ore per day only, so there is huge spare capacity to be used going forward.

Turmalina

Unfortunately, Turmalina looks a bit worse than Pilar. Yes, it is also a low-cost operation - in 1Q 2018, this mine was producing gold at a cost of $749 per ounce. However, in 2017, Turmalina was a much better operation delivering its gold at a cost of $528-590 per ounce.

Further, most recently, I have thought that the serious technical problems encountered in 1H 2017 at Turmalina are just a bad dream but… it looks like there is no improvement since that time. As the chart above shows, excluding 4Q 2017, the mine is still producing gold at a similar cost as in 1H 2017. What is more, I suspect that there is another serious issue at Turmalina - look at the chart below:

Source: Simple Digressions

The chart shows the amount of ore processed at Turmalina since 1Q 2015. I think it is very easy to spot a worrying trend - since 3Q 2016, the Turmalina throughput has been steeply going down. What is more, the processing plan at this operation has nominal capacity of 2.0 thousand tons of ore per day. However, in 1Q 2018, the mill was processing 0.9 thousand tons of ore per day, (it was running 55% below its nominal capacity; by the way, it is a similar situation as at Pilar). According to the company (Management Discussion, page 7):

The decrease in ounces produced was a result of a 28% decrease in the tones processed from 113,000 in Q1 2017 to 81,000 in Q1 2018. During Q1 2018, the Company continued to increase the number of working areas in an effort to stabilize the mining cycles in order to have consistent gold production. This included increasing gold production from Orebody C while the mining cycle was normalized in Orebody A and until access to lower Orebody C containing higher grades could be established.

Additionally (Management Discussion, page 8):

During Q1 2018, Turmalina continued to manage overall cash costs even though the mine continues to have production problems due to recovering from the stability issues previously incurred on Level 9.

I guess that the last sentence is particularly important - it looks like there are still technical problems at Turmalina and the company is not able to increase production. My thesis is additionally confirmed by these two facts:

Mine development (construction of access ramps, declines, drifting etc.) amounted to 739 meters (1,120 meters in 1Q 2017).

The company mined 37 thousand tons of ore from Orebody A and 44 thousand tons from Orebody C. To remind my readers, Orebody C has much lower grades than Orebody A (2.46 grams of gold per ton of ore at Orebody C vs. 4.44 g/t at Orebody A). It means that the mining rate and the grades mined were pretty low. Hence, low throughput and poor production figures.

Summarizing - I am not too optimistic about Turmalina in the medium term. In my opinion, it will not be easy to meet the guidance for 2018 (50-57 thousand ounces of gold to be produced at Turmalina), so I would not rule out a production guidance cut soon.

Last but not least - the chart below shows the price action of Jaguar shares since the beginning of 2017:

Source: Stockcharts.com

Note that now the company's shares are at their strong resistance (C$0.40 a share - the blue circle). Interestingly, since September 2017, Jaguar has been outperforming its peers (represented by GDXJ, a popular gold mining ETF). As a result, now the main question is: "Are these shares able to break above their strong resistance?" Or, in other words: "Will Mr. Market ignore Turmalina's problems betting on the overall improvement?" Well, only future will tell…

