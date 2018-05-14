Gold Weekly: Its Resilience Gives Me Some Comfort

Source: Pinterest

Introduction

Welcome to my Gold Weekly. In this article, I wish to discuss mainly my views about the gold market through the GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA: BAR). To do so, I analyse the recent changes in speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) in a bid to draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then I discuss my global macro view and the implications for monetary demand for gold. I conclude the report by sharing my trading positioning.

While the CFTC statistics are public and free, the data about gold ETF holdings are from FastMarkets, an independent metals agency that tracks ETF holdings across the precious metals complex.

Speculative Positioning

Source: CFTC

According to the latest Commitment of Traders Report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, money managers lifted slightly their net long positions for the first time in three weeks over the reporting period (May 1-8), during which time spot gold prices strengthened 0.8% from $1,305 per oz to $1,315. The net long fund position - at 118.04 tonnes as of May 8 - rose 6.58 tonnes or 6% from the previous week (w/w). This was exclusively driven by short-covering (-33.67 tonnes w/w) but counterbalanced by long liquidation (-27.09 tonnes w/w).

The net long fund position in gold is down 187.44 tonnes, or 61% in the year to date after increasing by 183 tonnes in 2017. Gold's spec positioning is very light by historical standards. The net spec length is at just 15% of its historical record and 64% lower than its long-term historical average of ~325 tonnes. This suggests plenty of room for speculative buying in the remainder of the year.

In the near term, however, speculative selling might resume until gold's spec positioning becomes materially stretched on the short side. And only at this time a powerful bout of short-covering could emerge. Nevertheless, the vagaries of macro forces such as the dollar and U.S. real rates will play a key role in determining the changes in gold's net spec length.

Investment Positioning

Source: FastMarkets

ETF investors left their gold holdings little changed last week, during which time spot gold prices edged 0.2% higher from $1,315 per oz to $1,319. This marked the end of five consecutive weeks of net buying.

The daily changes in gold ETF holdings were rather subdued over the past week, with the exception of Friday 11 May when investors sold around 3 tonnes of gold (the largest daily outflow of the week). While most gold ETF outflows came from the SPDR GLD ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) (-6 tonnes), the largest inflows went into the Invesco Physical Gold ETC (+3 tonnes).

ETF investors are net sellers of 7 tonnes of gold so far in May after buying 48 tonnes in April, the largest pace of gold buying since September 2017 (+61 tonnes). In the year to date, ETF investors are net buyers of ~69 tonnes, corresponding to an increase of 3.3% in total gold ETF holdings.

As of May 11, 2018, gold ETF holdings totaled 2,193 tonnes, up 116 tonnes or 6% y/y. As a reminder, gold ETF investors were net buyers of 173.38 tonnes in 2017 (+9% from 2016) and 472.44 tonnes in 2016 (+32% from 2015).

Macro Backdrop for Gold

The macro backdrop has turned remarkably negative for gold since mid-April, as evident in the rally in the dollar (DXY) and the steep increase in U.S. real rates (10-Year U.S. TIPS yield). Here are some visuals:

Source: Bloomberg

While this negative macro environment for gold has resulted in a sharp wave of speculative selling (as I detailed in the dedicated section above), gold prices have proven resilient, which is due to 1) robust ETF buying, and 2) stronger physical demand as recent high-frequency data suggests. Looking ahead, I expect macro forces for gold to turn increasingly friendlier, characterized by a renewed weakness in the dollar and a fall in U.S. real rates. My conjecture is based on the premise that the market overestimates the aggressiveness of the Fed's approach to raising rates.

Source: DB

Although inflation expectations in the US have moved sequentially higher since mid-2016 and are likely to continue to push higher in the coming quarters in a context where 1) the U.S. economy is doing well, 2) oil prices are creeping higher, and 3) the labor market is getting increasingly tight, the Fed is unlikely to react aggressively as the market presently thinks. This is primarily due to the increased risk of stalling the economy. Most FOMC members have said publicly that a gradual approach to raising rates was appropriate, even if inflation were to move temporary above the Fed's 2% target.

Consequently, I expect a realignment of market perceptions toward the Fed's dovish view. That should, in turn, exert downward pressure on the dollar and U.S. real rates, thereby prompting the speculative community to jump back in on the long side of the gold market.

Trading Positioning

While I am comforted by gold's resilience in spite of a negative macro backdrop, I will leave my current trading positioning unchanged. Last week, I decided to take a position in the GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF, which is the lowest cost physical gold ETF in the market place.

In the past, I held positions in GLD and IAU, but those ETFs were relatively more costly, with an expense ratio of 0.50% and 0.25% respectively. In contrast, BAR proposes an expense ratio of just 0.20%, which makes it the best ETF for long-term financial players like me.

I have turned constructive toward gold since the summer of 2017. So far so good, gold prices have been in an uptrend but I admit that the pace of gains has been frustratingly low. I expect the uptrend in gold to strengthen in the second half of 2018, which is why I am comfortable with my current long position in BAR.

My tweet below sumps up the parameters of my current trade.

What's the BAR technical picture telling us (weekly chart)?

Source: Trading View

BAR surged for the first time in three weeks last week. But it remains below its 20-week moving average, which is reflective of a fairly weak sentiment. A return above this key level could attract some momentum-based buyers, pushing BAR still higher.

On the downside, there is a strong support at $130. A firm break below it (unlikely, in my view) could damage sentiment and push prices lower. On the upside, the key resistance lies at $136. A sustainable break above it (likely in the second half, in my view) could underpin the uptrend and push prices toward fresh highs.

Bottom line: I am long BAR with a very long-term approach. I expect BAR to be in a firm uptrend in the second half of the year and beyond. For the sake of transparency, I will update my trading activity on my Twitter account and post my trade summary at the end of each report.

