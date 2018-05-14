L Brands: Expectations Are Dire

With the magnitude of the opening rally today (05-14-2018), I would say that there's a good chance that L Brands (NYSE:LB) forms a weekly swing this week. Shares dropped to $30.75 last week and are now trading at around the $33.60 level as I write. We have been long this stock for quite a while now and unfortunately have seen the stock trade considerably lower since the turn of the year. However we seem to be at a price now where a bottom is likely to take place. Why? Well equity markets such as the S&P 500 (NYSE:SPX) continuing to rally hard, L Brands shares have continued to struggle. Suffice to say, I do not see this trend continuing.

Furthermore L Brands' valuation is well behind the averages in its sector at present. Its price to earnings multiple of 9.5 is way behind the industry average of 25.4. Moreover its sales and cash flow multiples of 0.7 and 6.6 are well behind the industry average of 1.1 and 12.7. We won't be doubling down on our small position but with nine days to the company's earnings numbers, now seems a good entry point ( as it is very likely the weekly swing will hold) for investors who do not have a position in this stock

When a portfolio underlying receives such a battering to its share price, it is always good to review whether the company's competitive advantages are still intact. Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works make up practically all of this company's revenues. I like to the look at the 10-year financials at least to see if key trends have changed for the worse. With respect to gross margins, this key metric is down about 3.5% to 39.3% over a trailing 12-month average (same as latest fiscal end average).

Gross margins hit 42.8% in 2016. I don't see this as reason for alarm just yet. Operating margins are faring a tad worse as they presently come in at 13.7% which is 4.3% down from 2016's number of 18%. However we only have seen a drop in operating margins over the past two years or so. If first quarter earnings on the 23rd are healthy, I can see this key metric finally moving north. Remember, gross margins came in at 42.3% last quarter which may mean a sustained move above 40% also may be on the cards here.

With respect to profitability, another key metric I look to is the company's return on assets. Presently, this metric comes in at over 12% which is well above average over the past decade or so. Despite the lack of equity on the balance sheet, this company continues to demonstrate its earnings potential. Presently the interest coverage ratio is 4.23 which demonstrates to me that the dividend is not under threat at present. Why? Forward earnings and revenue projections look strong and L Brands has always shown it can generate strong free cash flow numbers even in the event of little equity. I continue to think this will be the case.

In saying this, the lack of equity on the balance sheet would be the prime reason why we would not double down here. L Brands at present is actually showing a negative equity number of $759 million on its balance sheet. This number is primarily due to the $5.7 billion the company has at present in long-term debt. This necessarily though is not the metric I'm focusing on. Any quarterly spikes in receivables or inventory for example could demonstrate beforehand that sales will not meet forward looking expectations. Presently though, although receivables may have increased $25 million in Q4 last year, inventories actually dropped to $1.24 billion, which was encouraging.

Investors need to ask themselves whether they believe the company's core brands have lost appeal in the marketplace. That question really gets to the crux of the issue. Sales channel issues can be sorted out over time. Earnings invariably follow perceived value. The market is expecting both a low number for Q1 in 10 days time and low expectations for forward looking numbers. Whether it be equity markets, commodities or individual stocks, a catalyst or something similar is invariably needed to change sentiment and confirm a multi-week low. Now is the time for L Brands to finally deliver.

