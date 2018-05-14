Stock Markets: Is 2018 Really Just 2008 - Part 2?

Image Source

When we look at the market as a whole, there seems to be a growing level of discontent with the ways that prior rallies have failed to extend through to this year. It is almost as if bullish investors in the major stock benchmarks feel as though they are entitled to substantial gains every year. But, of course, the reality is not that simple. Corrections and retracements are an essential part of the process and without these types of downside moves it is difficult to assign any real validity to valuation rallies in stocks. There are very important questions that should be raised in terms of whether or not the current market environment resembles the stock market crashes from a decade ago. Have we become too complacent as a whole? Does it make sense for a broad index like the S&P 500 to have had nothing but upside momentum since hitting its Feb.27, 2009 lows at 735.09? We use the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) to express our views on the benchmark, and we have opted to maintain our long stance in the ETF while earnings indicators mark strength in the main industry sectors found in its holdings. Here, we will highlight some of the factors guiding our stance on this position going forward.

Stock Price Chart: CNN Money

First, it is important to watch the valuations themselves. There are stark differences between the year-to-date performances in SPY and the performances seen in the ETF over the last five years. SPY has posted gains of only 2.24% so far this year, and this puts the ETF far below the monthly pace that would be needed to match the averages that have been posted over the last five years. This, in itself, signals a major change in the bullish momentum present in the market - and this largely explains why we have started to see more and more analysts compare the current environment to the one seen leading up to the 2008 financial collapse.

S&P 500 Earnings Chart: Bloomberg

Fortunately, the same economic "house of cards" does not seem to be in place for the current financial environment. We believe the balance of the evidence suggests that the concern expressed in the prior crash comparisons is overblown and neglects the fact that most of the problems in the last major bear market were hidden under the surface. Companies like Enron and Lehman Brothers (both primary bearish catalysts) used fraudulent accounting methods to suggest their earnings performances were better than they actually were. This does not appear to be the case this time around, as more companies are beating earnings estimates than ever before. Positive surprises this earnings season showed gains of more than 30% relative to the same periods a decade ago. This suggests that the market is not getting things wrong, and that we should still have much further to run in the current SPY rallies.

SPY Holdings: Yahoo Finance

When we pull apart the ETF components, we can see that SPY is heavily centered in the tech space. Allocations in these areas come in at 22%, this is supportive given that tech the numbers stood out in these areas.

AAPL Chart Analysis: Dividend-Investments.com

The top name within the ETF remains Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), which makes up 3.71% of the fund. Apple's results for the second quarter showed per-share earnings at $2.73 along with $61.1 billion in revenues. Stock buyouts worth $100 billion were announced and dividend payouts were hiked by 16%. Will Apple be the first company to the $1 trillion mark? Amazon, Inc. and Alphabet might still have something to say about this. But Apple is still managing to show sales growth, with 52.2 million iPhones sold during the March quarter (a 3% rise on an annualized basis).

SPY Equity Holdings: Yahoo Finance

More broadly, SPY is trading in ways that is nicely below the historical averages. Earnings tallies were up 25% year-over-year (which is extremely elevated) and this does well for sentiment as markets move forward this year. Price/earnings ratios in the S&P 500 were seen at 18.2% at the beginning of this year but the holdings within the SPY ETF are trading at price/earnings ratios of only 16.85. The extent of the volatility has spooked investors for several portions of this year, but these are red herrings spurred by algorithmic trading and we feel this is not influential enough to suggest that the current environment is a sequel to the bear markets of 2008.

What is your position on SPY? We look forward to reading your comments. Stay tuned to Dividend Investors and receive our next alerts by clicking the "Follow" button at the top of the page.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.